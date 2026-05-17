أعرب الفنان المصري الشهير محمد رمضان عن استيائه من منع 3 أشخاص من الصعيد من دخول عرض فيلم «أسد»، بسبب ارتدائهم الجلباب، مؤكدًا دعمه الكامل لهم ورفضه لما حدث.

أشيلكم على راسي

وكتب رمضان عبر حسابه على فيسبوك: «شرف ليا وللسينما ولكل صناع فيلم أسد دخولكم الفيلم، ولو ماشلتكوش الأرض أشيلكم على راسي.. واثق في رد فعل وزيرة الثقافة باعتذارها الرسمي لكل الصعايدة في مصر، السينما للجميع يا فندم، ودي أبسط حقوق الشعب».

رفض وجريمة

من جانبه علق مخرج فيلم أسد محمد دياب على الواقعة مؤكداً رفضه التام لما حدث.

وكتب دياب عبر حسابه على فيسبوك: «اللي حصل ده جريمة، مينفعش يتحرم أي مواطن من دخول مكان بسبب لبسه».

وأضاف: «المفارقة إن ده يحصل مع ناس داخله تتفرج على فيلم أسد اللي هو بالأساس ضد العنصرية»، مشيراً إلى أن أسرة الفيلم لا تتحمل مسؤولية ما حدث.

منع الدخول

وروى الشاب محمد المطعني تفاصيل الواقعة وقال: «عم خريبش اللي بيشتغل معايا سمع عن فيلم محمد رمضان وكان نفسه يحضره، فخدته وروحت بيه نتفرج على الفيلم لأنه بيحب محمد رمضان».

وأضاف: «لما وصلنا السينما سألنا فرد الأمن على الباب اللي ندخل منه، ولكنه اتلخبط أول ما شافنا وبعدين كلم الإدارة في الموبايل وقال لهم فيه 3 هنا لابسين جلاليب صعيدي عاوزين يدخلوا السينما، وفجأة رجع وقال لنا الإدارة منعت دخولكم».

وأوضح أنه فوجئ بقرار منعهم من دخول السينما بسبب ارتدائهم الجلباب الصعيدي، وقال: «الجلابية الصعيدي دي تراث وأنا بتشرف بيها في أي مكان، ومشكلتي الأكبر كانت مع عم خريبش لأنه راجل كبير عنده 75 سنة وكان نفسه يدخل السينما».

وحرص الشاب الصعيدي على توجيه الشكر إلى المخرج محمد دياب بعد دعوته لهم لحضور الفيلم، لافتاً إلى أنه سيذهب مرة أخرى لحضور الفيلم إذا وافق عم خريبش على الذهاب إلى السينما.

تفاصيل المنع

ومنعت صالة السينما بفندق هيلتون نايل تاور 3 أشخاص من دخول عرض فيلم «أسد» بسبب ارتدائهم الجلابية، بدعوى الالتزام بتعليمات المكان الخاصة بالزي المسموح به داخل السينما، ما أثار حالة من الغضب عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتدور أحداث فيلم «أسد» في مصر في القرن الـ19، ويتناول قصة أسد، العبد الذي يحمل روحاً صلبة متمردة، ويركز هذا العمل الدرامي التاريخي على رحلة أسد بعد أن يشعل حب ممنوع بينه وبين امرأة حرة شرارة المواجهة مع أسياده.

لكن عندما يسلب من أسد أثمن ما يملك، يتحول التحدي الصامت إلى ثورة غاضبة، في صراع بطولي لا يضمن النجاة فيه لأحد، ومعركة أسد لن تحدد مصيره فقط، بل مصير العبودية في البلاد إلى الأبد.

ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم محمد رمضان، ورزان جمال، وعلي قاسم، وكامل الباشا، وإسلام مبارك، ومصطفى شحاتة، إلى جانب ظهور خاص لكل من ماجد الكدواني وأحمد داش، وهو من إخراج محمد دياب، وتأليف شيرين دياب ومحمد دياب وخالد دياب، وموسيقى تصويرية لهشام نزيه.