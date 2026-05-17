أعرب الفنان المصري الشهير محمد رمضان عن استيائه من منع 3 أشخاص من الصعيد من دخول عرض فيلم «أسد»، بسبب ارتدائهم الجلباب، مؤكدًا دعمه الكامل لهم ورفضه لما حدث.
أشيلكم على راسي
وكتب رمضان عبر حسابه على فيسبوك: «شرف ليا وللسينما ولكل صناع فيلم أسد دخولكم الفيلم، ولو ماشلتكوش الأرض أشيلكم على راسي.. واثق في رد فعل وزيرة الثقافة باعتذارها الرسمي لكل الصعايدة في مصر، السينما للجميع يا فندم، ودي أبسط حقوق الشعب».
رفض وجريمة
من جانبه علق مخرج فيلم أسد محمد دياب على الواقعة مؤكداً رفضه التام لما حدث.
وكتب دياب عبر حسابه على فيسبوك: «اللي حصل ده جريمة، مينفعش يتحرم أي مواطن من دخول مكان بسبب لبسه».
وأضاف: «المفارقة إن ده يحصل مع ناس داخله تتفرج على فيلم أسد اللي هو بالأساس ضد العنصرية»، مشيراً إلى أن أسرة الفيلم لا تتحمل مسؤولية ما حدث.
منع الدخول
وروى الشاب محمد المطعني تفاصيل الواقعة وقال: «عم خريبش اللي بيشتغل معايا سمع عن فيلم محمد رمضان وكان نفسه يحضره، فخدته وروحت بيه نتفرج على الفيلم لأنه بيحب محمد رمضان».
وأضاف: «لما وصلنا السينما سألنا فرد الأمن على الباب اللي ندخل منه، ولكنه اتلخبط أول ما شافنا وبعدين كلم الإدارة في الموبايل وقال لهم فيه 3 هنا لابسين جلاليب صعيدي عاوزين يدخلوا السينما، وفجأة رجع وقال لنا الإدارة منعت دخولكم».
وأوضح أنه فوجئ بقرار منعهم من دخول السينما بسبب ارتدائهم الجلباب الصعيدي، وقال: «الجلابية الصعيدي دي تراث وأنا بتشرف بيها في أي مكان، ومشكلتي الأكبر كانت مع عم خريبش لأنه راجل كبير عنده 75 سنة وكان نفسه يدخل السينما».
وحرص الشاب الصعيدي على توجيه الشكر إلى المخرج محمد دياب بعد دعوته لهم لحضور الفيلم، لافتاً إلى أنه سيذهب مرة أخرى لحضور الفيلم إذا وافق عم خريبش على الذهاب إلى السينما.
تفاصيل المنع
ومنعت صالة السينما بفندق هيلتون نايل تاور 3 أشخاص من دخول عرض فيلم «أسد» بسبب ارتدائهم الجلابية، بدعوى الالتزام بتعليمات المكان الخاصة بالزي المسموح به داخل السينما، ما أثار حالة من الغضب عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
وتدور أحداث فيلم «أسد» في مصر في القرن الـ19، ويتناول قصة أسد، العبد الذي يحمل روحاً صلبة متمردة، ويركز هذا العمل الدرامي التاريخي على رحلة أسد بعد أن يشعل حب ممنوع بينه وبين امرأة حرة شرارة المواجهة مع أسياده.
لكن عندما يسلب من أسد أثمن ما يملك، يتحول التحدي الصامت إلى ثورة غاضبة، في صراع بطولي لا يضمن النجاة فيه لأحد، ومعركة أسد لن تحدد مصيره فقط، بل مصير العبودية في البلاد إلى الأبد.
ويشارك في بطولة الفيلم محمد رمضان، ورزان جمال، وعلي قاسم، وكامل الباشا، وإسلام مبارك، ومصطفى شحاتة، إلى جانب ظهور خاص لكل من ماجد الكدواني وأحمد داش، وهو من إخراج محمد دياب، وتأليف شيرين دياب ومحمد دياب وخالد دياب، وموسيقى تصويرية لهشام نزيه.
The famous Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan expressed his discontent over the banning of three people from Upper Egypt from entering the screening of the movie "Asad," due to their wearing of the galabeya, affirming his full support for them and his rejection of what happened.
I Carry You on My Head
Ramadan wrote on his Facebook account: "It is an honor for me, for cinema, and for all the creators of the movie Asad to have you enter the film. If I can't carry you on the ground, I will carry you on my head... I am confident in the reaction of the Minister of Culture with her official apology to all the people of Upper Egypt. Cinema is for everyone, sir, and this is the simplest right of the people."
Rejection and Crime
For his part, the director of the film Asad, Mohamed Diab, commented on the incident, affirming his complete rejection of what happened.
Diab wrote on his Facebook account: "What happened is a crime; no citizen should be denied entry to a place because of their clothing."
He added: "The irony is that this happens to people who are going to watch the film Asad, which is fundamentally against racism," pointing out that the film's crew does not bear responsibility for what occurred.
Entry Denied
Young man Mohamed Al-Mat'ani recounted the details of the incident, saying: "Uncle Kharbish, who works with me, heard about Mohamed Ramadan's film and wanted to attend it, so I took him, and we went to watch the film because he loves Mohamed Ramadan."
He added: "When we arrived at the cinema, we asked the security guard at the entrance we should use, but he got confused as soon as he saw us, then he spoke to the management on his mobile and told them there are three people here wearing Upper Egyptian galabeyas who want to enter the cinema, and suddenly he came back and told us the management has prohibited your entry."
He explained that he was surprised by the decision to ban them from entering the cinema due to their wearing of the Upper Egyptian galabeya, saying: "The Upper Egyptian galabeya is a heritage, and I am proud to wear it anywhere, and my biggest problem was with Uncle Kharbish because he is an elderly man, 75 years old, and he wanted to enter the cinema."
The young man from Upper Egypt made sure to thank director Mohamed Diab after he invited them to attend the film, noting that he would go again to watch the film if Uncle Kharbish agreed to go to the cinema.
Details of the Ban
The cinema hall at the Hilton Nile Tower hotel banned three people from entering the screening of the movie "Asad" due to their wearing of the galabeya, claiming adherence to the venue's dress code regulations for the cinema, which sparked a wave of anger on social media.
The events of the movie "Asad" take place in Egypt in the 19th century, telling the story of Asad, a slave with a rebellious spirit. This historical drama focuses on Asad's journey after igniting a forbidden love with a free woman, which sparks a confrontation with his masters.
However, when Asad is stripped of his most valuable possession, the silent challenge turns into a furious revolution, in a heroic struggle where no one is guaranteed survival, and Asad's battle will not only determine his fate but also the fate of slavery in the country forever.
The film stars Mohamed Ramadan, Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Kamel El-Basha, Islam Mubarak, and Mostafa Shehata, along with special appearances by Magid Al-Kidwany and Ahmed Dash. It is directed by Mohamed Diab, written by Sherine Diab, Mohamed Diab, and Khaled Diab, with music by Hisham Nazih.