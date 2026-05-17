The famous Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan expressed his discontent over the banning of three people from Upper Egypt from entering the screening of the movie "Asad," due to their wearing of the galabeya, affirming his full support for them and his rejection of what happened.

I Carry You on My Head

Ramadan wrote on his Facebook account: "It is an honor for me, for cinema, and for all the creators of the movie Asad to have you enter the film. If I can't carry you on the ground, I will carry you on my head... I am confident in the reaction of the Minister of Culture with her official apology to all the people of Upper Egypt. Cinema is for everyone, sir, and this is the simplest right of the people."

Rejection and Crime

For his part, the director of the film Asad, Mohamed Diab, commented on the incident, affirming his complete rejection of what happened.

Diab wrote on his Facebook account: "What happened is a crime; no citizen should be denied entry to a place because of their clothing."

He added: "The irony is that this happens to people who are going to watch the film Asad, which is fundamentally against racism," pointing out that the film's crew does not bear responsibility for what occurred.

Entry Denied

Young man Mohamed Al-Mat'ani recounted the details of the incident, saying: "Uncle Kharbish, who works with me, heard about Mohamed Ramadan's film and wanted to attend it, so I took him, and we went to watch the film because he loves Mohamed Ramadan."

He added: "When we arrived at the cinema, we asked the security guard at the entrance we should use, but he got confused as soon as he saw us, then he spoke to the management on his mobile and told them there are three people here wearing Upper Egyptian galabeyas who want to enter the cinema, and suddenly he came back and told us the management has prohibited your entry."

He explained that he was surprised by the decision to ban them from entering the cinema due to their wearing of the Upper Egyptian galabeya, saying: "The Upper Egyptian galabeya is a heritage, and I am proud to wear it anywhere, and my biggest problem was with Uncle Kharbish because he is an elderly man, 75 years old, and he wanted to enter the cinema."

The young man from Upper Egypt made sure to thank director Mohamed Diab after he invited them to attend the film, noting that he would go again to watch the film if Uncle Kharbish agreed to go to the cinema.

Details of the Ban

The cinema hall at the Hilton Nile Tower hotel banned three people from entering the screening of the movie "Asad" due to their wearing of the galabeya, claiming adherence to the venue's dress code regulations for the cinema, which sparked a wave of anger on social media.

The events of the movie "Asad" take place in Egypt in the 19th century, telling the story of Asad, a slave with a rebellious spirit. This historical drama focuses on Asad's journey after igniting a forbidden love with a free woman, which sparks a confrontation with his masters.

However, when Asad is stripped of his most valuable possession, the silent challenge turns into a furious revolution, in a heroic struggle where no one is guaranteed survival, and Asad's battle will not only determine his fate but also the fate of slavery in the country forever.

The film stars Mohamed Ramadan, Razan Jamal, Ali Qassem, Kamel El-Basha, Islam Mubarak, and Mostafa Shehata, along with special appearances by Magid Al-Kidwany and Ahmed Dash. It is directed by Mohamed Diab, written by Sherine Diab, Mohamed Diab, and Khaled Diab, with music by Hisham Nazih.