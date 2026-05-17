تقدمت الفنانة المصرية فرح يوسف، بطلب رسمي إلى نقابة الصحفيين لمنع التغطية الصحفية والتصوير خلال عزاء والدتها المقرر إقامته الثلاثاء القادم بعد صلاة المغرب في مسجد عمر مكرم.
ليست شخصية عامة
وأكدت النقابة، في بيان أصدرته بأن فرح يوسف تقدمت بطلب رسمي يفيد بعدم رغبة الأسرة في وجود تغطية صحفية أو تصوير خلال مراسم العزاء، خصوصاً أن الراحلة ليست من الشخصيات العامة.
وأشار البيان إلى استجابة النقابة لطلب الفنانة، لافتاً إلى أن شعبة المصورين الصحفيين لن تتحمل مسؤولية أي مصور يتوجه لتغطية العزاء، مشدداً على منع ارتداء اليونفورم الخاص بالشعبة أو الدخول به إلى مقر العزاء تحت أي ظرف.
بعد إنساني
ودعت النقابة إلى احترام رغبة أسرة الراحلة، والالتزام بما ورد في البيان، بما يعكس المهنية والبعد الإنساني الواجب مراعاته في مثل هذه المواقف.
إعلان الوفاة
وأعلنت فرح يوسف خبر وفاة والدتها عبر حسابها على«إنستغرام»، وحرص العديد من أصدقائها في الوسط الفني على تقديم التعازي والدعاء لوالدتها بالرحمة والمغفرة.
«هي كيميا»
من جهة ثانية، شاركت الفنانة فرح يوسف في مسلسل «هي كيميا» الذي عرض رمضان الماضي وحظي بتفاعل كبير من الجمهور، وحقق نجاحًا كبيرًا منذ عرض أولى حلقاته.
The Egyptian artist Farah Youssef has submitted an official request to the Journalists' Syndicate to prohibit media coverage and photography during her mother's funeral, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday after the Maghrib prayer at Omar Makram Mosque.
Not a Public Figure
The syndicate confirmed in a statement that Farah Youssef submitted an official request indicating that the family does not wish for any media coverage or photography during the mourning ceremonies, especially since the deceased is not a public figure.
The statement noted the syndicate's response to the artist's request, emphasizing that the photographers' division will not be responsible for any photographer who attempts to cover the funeral, stressing the prohibition of wearing the division's uniform or entering the funeral premises under any circumstances.
Human Aspect
The syndicate called for respecting the wishes of the deceased's family and adhering to what was stated in the announcement, reflecting professionalism and the necessary human aspect to be considered in such situations.
Announcement of Death
Farah Youssef announced her mother's death through her account on Instagram, and many of her friends in the artistic community took care to offer their condolences and prayers for her mother's mercy and forgiveness.
"He is Chemistry"
On another note, artist Farah Youssef participated in the series "He is Chemistry," which aired last Ramadan and received significant interaction from the audience, achieving great success since the airing of its first episodes.