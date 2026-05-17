تقدمت الفنانة المصرية فرح يوسف، بطلب رسمي إلى نقابة الصحفيين لمنع التغطية الصحفية والتصوير خلال عزاء والدتها المقرر إقامته الثلاثاء القادم بعد صلاة المغرب في مسجد عمر مكرم.

ليست شخصية عامة

وأكدت النقابة، في بيان أصدرته بأن فرح يوسف تقدمت بطلب رسمي يفيد بعدم رغبة الأسرة في وجود تغطية صحفية أو تصوير خلال مراسم العزاء، خصوصاً أن الراحلة ليست من الشخصيات العامة.

وأشار البيان إلى استجابة النقابة لطلب الفنانة، لافتاً إلى أن شعبة المصورين الصحفيين لن تتحمل مسؤولية أي مصور يتوجه لتغطية العزاء، مشدداً على منع ارتداء اليونفورم الخاص بالشعبة أو الدخول به إلى مقر العزاء تحت أي ظرف.

بعد إنساني

ودعت النقابة إلى احترام رغبة أسرة الراحلة، والالتزام بما ورد في البيان، بما يعكس المهنية والبعد الإنساني الواجب مراعاته في مثل هذه المواقف.

إعلان الوفاة

وأعلنت فرح يوسف خبر وفاة والدتها عبر حسابها على«إنستغرام»، وحرص العديد من أصدقائها في الوسط الفني على تقديم التعازي والدعاء لوالدتها بالرحمة والمغفرة.

«هي كيميا»

من جهة ثانية، شاركت الفنانة فرح يوسف في مسلسل «هي كيميا» الذي عرض رمضان الماضي وحظي بتفاعل كبير من الجمهور، وحقق نجاحًا كبيرًا منذ عرض أولى حلقاته.