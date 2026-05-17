The Egyptian artist Farah Youssef has submitted an official request to the Journalists' Syndicate to prohibit media coverage and photography during her mother's funeral, which is scheduled to take place next Tuesday after the Maghrib prayer at Omar Makram Mosque.

Not a Public Figure

The syndicate confirmed in a statement that Farah Youssef submitted an official request indicating that the family does not wish for any media coverage or photography during the mourning ceremonies, especially since the deceased is not a public figure.

The statement noted the syndicate's response to the artist's request, emphasizing that the photographers' division will not be responsible for any photographer who attempts to cover the funeral, stressing the prohibition of wearing the division's uniform or entering the funeral premises under any circumstances.

Human Aspect

The syndicate called for respecting the wishes of the deceased's family and adhering to what was stated in the announcement, reflecting professionalism and the necessary human aspect to be considered in such situations.

Announcement of Death

Farah Youssef announced her mother's death through her account on Instagram, and many of her friends in the artistic community took care to offer their condolences and prayers for her mother's mercy and forgiveness.

"He is Chemistry"

On another note, artist Farah Youssef participated in the series "He is Chemistry," which aired last Ramadan and received significant interaction from the audience, achieving great success since the airing of its first episodes.