The controversy sparked by Kuwaiti artist Haneen Hamad's traditional "Lafh Al-Shaar" dance in the national play "Carnival of Kuwait" did not stop at social media platforms; rather, the confrontation expanded to include Kuwaiti media personality Mai Al-Eidan, who made a sharp and surprising comparison between Haneen Hamad's dance and the performance of Saudi artist Asil Omran in the play "Viva La Vita."

Comparison and Criticism

Mai Al-Eidan launched a veiled attack through her official accounts, defending her compatriot Haneen Hamad at the expense of Asil Omran, arguing that the comparison is unjust between presenting heritage and Eastern performance.

Mai Al-Eidan wrote: "This is my response to those who criticized the 'Lafh Al-Shaar' of artist Haneen Hamad. The girl is modest and only moved her hair, but sister Asil Omran - and setting aside nationalities, each person represents themselves even away from families - is this dance that Asil performed even desirable and part of our customs and traditions of Eastern dance and these movements?"

أسيل العمران تقدم فناً استعراضياً في مسرحية فيفا لافيتا، وحنين حامد مؤدية رقصة لفح الشعر في «كرنفال الكويت».

Lost Her Way

Mai Al-Eidan did not stop at criticizing the performance; she also directed a harsh piece of advice to Asil, saying: "I believe Asil has lost her way and scattered herself between singing, acting, performance, presenting, and the world of advertisements, and has reached this point that we are unfortunately seeing now."

Public Division

The comparison made by Mai Al-Eidan elevated the digital battle to a new level of interaction in the Gulf countries (especially Kuwait and Saudi Arabia), with followers dividing into two camps. The first supported Mai Al-Eidan and Haneen Hamad, asserting that "Lafh Al-Shaar" is an ancient women's folklore deeply rooted in Kuwaiti culture, historically presented since the 1970s and 1980s in school and official national celebrations to highlight identity. Thus, its use in a family theater like "Carnival of Kuwait" is a documentation of heritage.

Meanwhile, the second camp strongly defended Asil Omran, arguing that involving her name in the controversy is unjustified, and that what Asil presents falls under the framework of comprehensive theatrical performance required by the artistic work, pointing to her long and committed artistic history.

"Carnival of Kuwait"

Despite the media uproar, the play "Carnival of Kuwait" (directed, produced, and starring Bader Al-Shuaibi, with participation from Yaqoub Abdullah, Ahmad Irag, Farah Al-Sarraf, and Haneen Hamad) continues its successful and fully attended performances at the Kuwait Club Theater in Kaifan, achieving massive family attendance exceeding 1,000 viewers per show, presenting a musical spectacle that showcases Kuwait's history and culture through various decades in a contemporary youthful style.