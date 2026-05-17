لم يتوقف الجدل الذي أثارته الفنانة الكويتية حنين حامد برقصة «لفح الشعر» التراثية في المسرحية الوطنية «كرنفال الكويت» عند حدود منصات التواصل، بل اتسعت رقعة المواجهة لتدخل الإعلامية الكويتية مي العيدان على خط الأزمة، صانعةً مقارنة حادة ومفاجئة بين رقص حنين حامد، واستعراض الفنانة السعودية أسيل عمران في مسرحية «فيفا لافيتا».

مقارنة وانتقاد

وشنت مي العيدان عبر حساباتها الرسمية هجوماً مبطناً دافعت فيه عن ابنة بلدها حنين حامد على حساب أسيل عمران، معتبرة أن المقارنة لا تجوز بين تقديم التراث والاستعراض الشرقي.

وكتبت مي العيدان: «هذا ردي حق اللي انتقدوا لفح شعر الفنانة حنين حامد، البنت مستورة وما حركت إلا شعرها، ولكن الأخت أسيل عمران -وبعيداً عن الجنسيات كل شخص يمثل نفسه حتى بعيد عن العائلات- هل هذا الرقص اللي رقصته أسيل مستحب أصلاً ومن عاداتنا ومن تقاليدنا الرقص الشرقي وهالحركات؟».

أسيل العمران تقدم فناً استعراضياً في مسرحية فيفا لافيتا، وحنين حامد مؤدية رقصة لفح الشعر في «كرنفال الكويت».

أسيل العمران تقدم فناً استعراضياً في مسرحية فيفا لافيتا، وحنين حامد مؤدية رقصة لفح الشعر في «كرنفال الكويت».

أضاعت الطريق

ولم تكتفِ مي العيدان بنقد الاستعراض، بل وجهت نصيحة قاسية لأسيل، قائلة: «أنا عندي أسيل أضاعت الطريق وشتتت نفسها بين الغناء والتمثيل والاستعراض والتقديم وعالم الإعلانات، ووصلت لهذا اللي الآن قاعدين نشوفه للأسف».

انقسام جماهيري

المقارنة التي أطلقتها مي العيدان نقلت المعركة الرقمية إلى مستوى جديد من التفاعل في دول الخليج (خصوصاً الكويت والسعودية)، وانقسم المتابعون إلى جهتين أيدت الأولى موقف مي العيدان وحنين حامد، مؤكدة أن «لفح الشعر» فلكلور نسائي قديم ومتجذر في الثقافة الكويتية، وجرى تقديمه تاريخياً منذ السبعينات والثمانينات في الحفلات المدرسية والوطنية الرسمية لإبراز الهوية، وبالتالي فإن توظيفه في مسرح عائلي مثل «كرنفال الكويت» هو توثيق للموروث.

فيما دافعت الجهة الثانية بقوة عن أسيل عمران، معتبرة أن إقحام اسمها في الأزمة غير مبرر، وأن ما تقدمه أسيل يندرج تحت إطار الأداء المسرحي الاستعراضي الشامل الذي يتطلبه العمل الفني، مشيرين إلى تاريخها الفني الطويل والملتزم.

«كرنفال الكويت»

ورغم الصخب الإعلامي، تواصل مسرحية «كرنفال الكويت» (من إخراج وإنتاج وبطولة بدر الشعيبي، ومشاركة يعقوب عبدالله، وأحمد إيراج، وفرح الصراف، وحنين حامد) عروضها الناجحة والمكتملة العدد على مسرح نادي الكويت بكيفان، محققة إقبالاً عائلياً ضخماً يتجاوز 1000 مشاهد في الحفلة الواحدة، لتقدم ملحمة غنائية استعراضية تستعرض تاريخ الكويت وثقافتها عبر مختلف العقود بأسلوب شبابي معاصر.