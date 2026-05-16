قررت إدارة تعليمية في ولاية تينسي الأمريكية منع إتاحة رواية «الجذور» للكاتب المعروف أليكس هالي؛ التي تعد أهم عمل فني أدبي يسلط الضوء على فظائع تجارة أخذ العبيد من أفريقيا إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وقالت إدارة التعليم في بلدية نوكس إنها استندت إلى نصوص القانون، ما أدى إلى إزالة مئات الكتب من أرفف مكتبات المدارس. وكانت رواية «الجذور» صدرت في عام 1976. وتؤرخ الرواية لحياة 6 أجيال من ذرية الأفريقي كونتا كنتي، الذي اختطف من غامبيا وبيع للنخاسين الذين نقلوه لأمريكا، ومن تلك الذرية أليكس هالي نفسه، الذي حاز على جائزة بوليتزر (أكبر جائزة للصحافة في أمريكا). واستخدمت مقاطعة نوكس قانوناً تم إقراره في عام 2022 باسم «قانون المواد المناسبة للأَعمار».

وقالت متحدثة باسم إدارة مجلس نوكس إنه تم اكتشاف «عبارة لا تلائم أعمار التلاميذ» في الفصل الـ84 من الرواية، فتقرر إزالة الرواية بأكملها من مكتبات المدارس. وقال بيل هالي -حفيد أليكس هالي- إن قرار المجلس يتسم بقصر النظر.