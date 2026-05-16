An educational administration in the state of Tennessee, USA, has decided to prevent the availability of the novel "Roots" by the renowned author Alex Haley; which is considered the most important literary work highlighting the atrocities of the slave trade from Africa to the United States.

The Knox County Schools stated that they based their decision on legal texts, which led to the removal of hundreds of books from school library shelves. The novel "Roots" was published in 1976. It chronicles the lives of six generations of the descendants of the African Kunta Kinte, who was kidnapped from Gambia and sold to slave traders who transported him to America, and among those descendants is Alex Haley himself, who won the Pulitzer Prize (the highest journalism award in America). Knox County used a law enacted in 2022 known as the "Age-Appropriate Materials Law."

A spokesperson for the Knox County Board stated that a "phrase inappropriate for students' ages" was discovered in chapter 84 of the novel, leading to the decision to remove the entire book from school libraries. Bill Haley - the grandson of Alex Haley - stated that the board's decision is short-sighted.