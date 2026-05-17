توقعت تقارير وتحليلات حديثة أن تواجه أسواق النفط العالمية ضغوطاً غير مسبوقة على جانب الإمدادات، في حال استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز، مع تراجع سريع في المخزونات العالمية التي تمثل حالياً خط الدفاع الأول ضد اضطرابات الشرق الأوسط، وذلك بحسب تقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».
وبحسب التقرير، فإنه رغم أن المخزونات التجارية والإستراتيجية، إلى جانب الشحنات الموجودة في الناقلات، ساهمت في امتصاص الصدمة خلال الأشهر الماضية، فإن وتيرة السحب من هذه الاحتياطيات تتسارع بشكل لافت، ما يثير مخاوف من اقترابها من مستويات حرجة خلال فترة قصيرة.
فقدان جزء من الإمدادات
وفي هذا السياق، حذرت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة من أن استمرار الاضطرابات قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاعات حادة في الأسعار، مشيرة إلى أن «تقلص هوامش الأمان بشكل سريع قد ينذر بموجات صعود جديدة في أسعار النفط»، خصوصاً مع اقتراب موسم الطلب المرتفع في فصل الصيف.
وأوضحت أن السوق لم تستوعب بعد بالكامل تأثير فقدان جزء من الإمدادات، نظراً لاعتمادها على المخزونات التجارية والاحتياطيات الإستراتيجية، إضافة إلى النفط الموجود في الناقلات خلال النقل، وهي عوامل ساعدت في تخفيف حدة الأزمة مؤقتاً، وفق ما أكده الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «إكسون موبيل».
أدنى مستويات تاريخية
بحسب التحذيرات، تتجه المخزونات نحو مستويات أقل قدرة على دعم السوق، ما يعني أن استمرار إغلاق المضيق قد يدفع الأسعار إلى الارتفاع بهدف منع هبوط الاحتياطيات إلى مستويات تهدد استقرار منظومة الإمدادات العالمية.
وتشير تقديرات بنك «يو بي إس» إلى أن إجمالي المخزونات العالمية كان قريباً من 8 مليارات برميل في نهاية فبراير، قبل أن يتراجع إلى نحو 7.8 مليار برميل في أبريل، مع توقعات بأن يقترب من 7.6 مليار برميل بنهاية مايو إذا استمر الطلب عند مستوياته الحالية، وهو ما يُعد قريباً من أدنى مستويات تاريخية.
وتحذر تحليلات مصرفية من أن حجم النفط المتاح فعلياً للاستخدام دون الإضرار بسلاسل الإمداد لا يتجاوز نحو 800 مليون برميل فقط، بينما تُستخدم الكميات الأخرى لضمان تشغيل خطوط الأنابيب وخزانات التخزين بكفاءة، ما يحد من مرونة النظام في مواجهة أي صدمات إضافية.
Recent reports and analyses have predicted that global oil markets may face unprecedented supply pressures if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues, alongside a rapid decline in global inventories, which currently represent the first line of defense against disruptions in the Middle East, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business."
According to the report, although commercial and strategic inventories, along with shipments on tankers, have helped absorb the shock over the past months, the pace of withdrawals from these reserves is accelerating noticeably, raising concerns that they may approach critical levels in a short period.
Loss of Part of the Supply
In this context, the International Energy Agency warned that the continuation of disruptions could lead to sharp price increases, noting that "the rapid contraction of safety margins may signal new upward waves in oil prices," especially with the high-demand season approaching in the summer.
It clarified that the market has not yet fully absorbed the impact of losing part of the supply, due to its reliance on commercial inventories and strategic reserves, in addition to oil on tankers during transit, factors that have temporarily helped alleviate the severity of the crisis, as confirmed by the CEO of "ExxonMobil."
Historically Low Levels
According to warnings, inventories are heading towards levels that are less capable of supporting the market, meaning that the continued closure of the strait could push prices up in order to prevent reserves from dropping to levels that threaten the stability of the global supply system.
Estimates from UBS Bank indicate that total global inventories were close to 8 billion barrels at the end of February, before dropping to about 7.8 billion barrels in April, with expectations that it may approach 7.6 billion barrels by the end of May if demand remains at its current levels, which is close to historically low levels.
Bank analyses warn that the amount of oil actually available for use without harming supply chains does not exceed about 800 million barrels, while the other quantities are used to ensure the efficient operation of pipelines and storage tanks, limiting the system's flexibility in facing any additional shocks.