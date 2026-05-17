Recent reports and analyses have predicted that global oil markets may face unprecedented supply pressures if the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues, alongside a rapid decline in global inventories, which currently represent the first line of defense against disruptions in the Middle East, according to a report published by the American network "CNBC," which was reviewed by "Al Arabiya Business."



According to the report, although commercial and strategic inventories, along with shipments on tankers, have helped absorb the shock over the past months, the pace of withdrawals from these reserves is accelerating noticeably, raising concerns that they may approach critical levels in a short period.



Loss of Part of the Supply



In this context, the International Energy Agency warned that the continuation of disruptions could lead to sharp price increases, noting that "the rapid contraction of safety margins may signal new upward waves in oil prices," especially with the high-demand season approaching in the summer.



It clarified that the market has not yet fully absorbed the impact of losing part of the supply, due to its reliance on commercial inventories and strategic reserves, in addition to oil on tankers during transit, factors that have temporarily helped alleviate the severity of the crisis, as confirmed by the CEO of "ExxonMobil."



Historically Low Levels



According to warnings, inventories are heading towards levels that are less capable of supporting the market, meaning that the continued closure of the strait could push prices up in order to prevent reserves from dropping to levels that threaten the stability of the global supply system.



Estimates from UBS Bank indicate that total global inventories were close to 8 billion barrels at the end of February, before dropping to about 7.8 billion barrels in April, with expectations that it may approach 7.6 billion barrels by the end of May if demand remains at its current levels, which is close to historically low levels.



Bank analyses warn that the amount of oil actually available for use without harming supply chains does not exceed about 800 million barrels, while the other quantities are used to ensure the efficient operation of pipelines and storage tanks, limiting the system's flexibility in facing any additional shocks.