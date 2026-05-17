توقعت تقارير وتحليلات حديثة أن تواجه أسواق النفط العالمية ضغوطاً غير مسبوقة على جانب الإمدادات، في حال استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز، مع تراجع سريع في المخزونات العالمية التي تمثل حالياً خط الدفاع الأول ضد اضطرابات الشرق الأوسط، وذلك بحسب تقرير نشرته شبكة «CNBC» الأمريكية، واطلعت عليه «العربية Business».


وبحسب التقرير، فإنه رغم أن المخزونات التجارية والإستراتيجية، إلى جانب الشحنات الموجودة في الناقلات، ساهمت في امتصاص الصدمة خلال الأشهر الماضية، فإن وتيرة السحب من هذه الاحتياطيات تتسارع بشكل لافت، ما يثير مخاوف من اقترابها من مستويات حرجة خلال فترة قصيرة.


فقدان جزء من الإمدادات


وفي هذا السياق، حذرت الوكالة الدولية للطاقة من أن استمرار الاضطرابات قد يؤدي إلى ارتفاعات حادة في الأسعار، مشيرة إلى أن «تقلص هوامش الأمان بشكل سريع قد ينذر بموجات صعود جديدة في أسعار النفط»، خصوصاً مع اقتراب موسم الطلب المرتفع في فصل الصيف.


وأوضحت أن السوق لم تستوعب بعد بالكامل تأثير فقدان جزء من الإمدادات، نظراً لاعتمادها على المخزونات التجارية والاحتياطيات الإستراتيجية، إضافة إلى النفط الموجود في الناقلات خلال النقل، وهي عوامل ساعدت في تخفيف حدة الأزمة مؤقتاً، وفق ما أكده الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة «إكسون موبيل».


أدنى مستويات تاريخية


بحسب التحذيرات، تتجه المخزونات نحو مستويات أقل قدرة على دعم السوق، ما يعني أن استمرار إغلاق المضيق قد يدفع الأسعار إلى الارتفاع بهدف منع هبوط الاحتياطيات إلى مستويات تهدد استقرار منظومة الإمدادات العالمية.


وتشير تقديرات بنك «يو بي إس» إلى أن إجمالي المخزونات العالمية كان قريباً من 8 مليارات برميل في نهاية فبراير، قبل أن يتراجع إلى نحو 7.8 مليار برميل في أبريل، مع توقعات بأن يقترب من 7.6 مليار برميل بنهاية مايو إذا استمر الطلب عند مستوياته الحالية، وهو ما يُعد قريباً من أدنى مستويات تاريخية.


وتحذر تحليلات مصرفية من أن حجم النفط المتاح فعلياً للاستخدام دون الإضرار بسلاسل الإمداد لا يتجاوز نحو 800 مليون برميل فقط، بينما تُستخدم الكميات الأخرى لضمان تشغيل خطوط الأنابيب وخزانات التخزين بكفاءة، ما يحد من مرونة النظام في مواجهة أي صدمات إضافية.