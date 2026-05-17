أعلنت الصين تقدماً في المحادثات التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة في أعقاب قمة بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين.
وقالت وزارة التجارة الصينية، أخيراً: «إن الجانبين توصلا إلى اتفاقات أولية بشأن الرسوم الجمركية والقضايا الزراعية والطائرات»، لافتة إلى أن المزيد من المفاوضات بشأن التفاصيل لا تزال جارية.
زيادة التجارة
ووفقاً لبكين، وافقت الصين والولايات المتحدة على إنشاء مجالس للتجارة والاستثمار.
وأشار بيان وزارة التجارة إلى اتفاقات بشأن شراء الصين طائرات أمريكية، فضلاً عن توريد محركات الطائرات ومكوناتها إلى الصين.
وأعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية، عقب القمة التي عُقدت في بكين الأسبوع الماضي، أن الصين والولايات المتحدة اتفقتا على زيادة التجارة الزراعية من خلال خفض الرسوم الجمركية ومعالجة العقبات غير الجمركية ومسائل الوصول إلى الأسواق.
تعزيز "الثنائية"
وأفادت وزارة التجارة أن الجانبين يهدفان إلى تعزيز التجارة الثنائية، بما في ذلك المنتجات الزراعية، من خلال تدابير مثل التخفيضات المتبادلة للرسوم الجمركية على مجموعة من السلع. ولم تحدد الوزارة منتجات بعينها.
وعقب زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الصين، وصفت الوزارة الاتفاقات بأنها أولية. وأشارت إلى وضع اللمسات الأخيرة عليها في أقرب وقت ممكن.
ولا تزال الواردات الزراعية الصينية من الولايات المتحدة تخضع لرسوم إضافية 10% بعد أن أدت جولات رسوم جمركية متبادلة العام الماضي إلى انكماش حاد في التجارة، التي تراجعت 65.7% على أساس سنوي لتصل إلى 8.4 مليار دولار في عام 2025، وفقاً لبيانات وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية.
China announced progress in trade talks with the United States following a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce recently stated, "The two sides have reached preliminary agreements on tariffs, agricultural issues, and aircraft," noting that further negotiations on the details are still ongoing.
Increase in Trade
According to Beijing, China and the United States agreed to establish councils for trade and investment.
The statement from the Ministry of Commerce mentioned agreements regarding China's purchase of American aircraft, as well as the supply of aircraft engines and components to China.
Following the summit held in Beijing last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that China and the United States agreed to increase agricultural trade by reducing tariffs and addressing non-tariff barriers and market access issues.
Enhancing "Bilateral" Relations
The Ministry of Commerce reported that the two sides aim to enhance bilateral trade, including agricultural products, through measures such as mutual tariff reductions on a range of goods. The ministry did not specify particular products.
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, the ministry described the agreements as preliminary. It indicated that final touches would be put on them as soon as possible.
Chinese agricultural imports from the United States are still subject to an additional 10% tariff after reciprocal tariff rounds last year led to a sharp contraction in trade, which fell by 65.7% year-on-year to $8.4 billion in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.