China announced progress in trade talks with the United States following a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.



The Chinese Ministry of Commerce recently stated, "The two sides have reached preliminary agreements on tariffs, agricultural issues, and aircraft," noting that further negotiations on the details are still ongoing.

Increase in Trade



According to Beijing, China and the United States agreed to establish councils for trade and investment.



The statement from the Ministry of Commerce mentioned agreements regarding China's purchase of American aircraft, as well as the supply of aircraft engines and components to China.



Following the summit held in Beijing last week, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced that China and the United States agreed to increase agricultural trade by reducing tariffs and addressing non-tariff barriers and market access issues.

Enhancing "Bilateral" Relations



The Ministry of Commerce reported that the two sides aim to enhance bilateral trade, including agricultural products, through measures such as mutual tariff reductions on a range of goods. The ministry did not specify particular products.



Following U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, the ministry described the agreements as preliminary. It indicated that final touches would be put on them as soon as possible.



Chinese agricultural imports from the United States are still subject to an additional 10% tariff after reciprocal tariff rounds last year led to a sharp contraction in trade, which fell by 65.7% year-on-year to $8.4 billion in 2025, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.