أعلنت الصين تقدماً في المحادثات التجارية مع الولايات المتحدة في أعقاب قمة بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين.


وقالت وزارة التجارة الصينية، أخيراً: «إن الجانبين توصلا إلى اتفاقات أولية بشأن الرسوم الجمركية والقضايا الزراعية والطائرات»، لافتة إلى أن المزيد من المفاوضات بشأن التفاصيل لا تزال جارية.

زيادة التجارة


ووفقاً لبكين، وافقت الصين والولايات المتحدة على إنشاء مجالس للتجارة والاستثمار.


وأشار بيان وزارة التجارة إلى اتفاقات بشأن شراء الصين طائرات أمريكية، فضلاً عن توريد محركات الطائرات ومكوناتها إلى الصين.


وأعلنت وزارة التجارة الصينية، عقب القمة التي عُقدت في بكين الأسبوع الماضي، أن الصين والولايات المتحدة اتفقتا على زيادة التجارة الزراعية من خلال خفض الرسوم الجمركية ومعالجة العقبات غير الجمركية ومسائل الوصول إلى الأسواق.

تعزيز "الثنائية"


وأفادت وزارة التجارة أن الجانبين يهدفان إلى تعزيز التجارة الثنائية، بما في ذلك المنتجات الزراعية، من خلال تدابير مثل التخفيضات المتبادلة للرسوم الجمركية على مجموعة من السلع. ولم تحدد الوزارة منتجات بعينها.


وعقب زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الصين، وصفت الوزارة الاتفاقات بأنها أولية. وأشارت إلى وضع اللمسات الأخيرة عليها في أقرب وقت ممكن.


ولا تزال الواردات الزراعية الصينية من الولايات المتحدة تخضع لرسوم إضافية 10% بعد أن أدت جولات رسوم جمركية متبادلة العام الماضي إلى انكماش حاد في التجارة، التي تراجعت 65.7% على أساس سنوي لتصل إلى 8.4 مليار دولار في عام 2025، وفقاً لبيانات وزارة الزراعة الأمريكية.