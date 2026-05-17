كشفت صحيفة فاينانشال تايمز أن مسؤولين ومصنّعين أوكرانيين حذروا من أن خطة الاتحاد الأوروبي لخفض واردات الصلب إلى النصف ستُلحق ضرراً كبيراً بأوكرانيا، في وقت تكافح فيه لتمويل دفاعها ضد روسيا.


وبحسب الصحيفة، أوضح المسؤولون أن هذا التخفيض الحاد، الذي يمثل انخفاضاً بنسبة 70% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، قد يُكلف أوكرانيا ما يصل إلى مليار يورو من عائدات التصدير.


قيود جمركية


وأكد المسؤولون أن القرار قد يُخالف اتفاقية التجارة بين أوكرانيا والاتحاد الأوروبي، والتي تنص على عدم فرض قيود جمركية على التجارة بين الطرفين.


وحذّرت إحدى الشركات الأوكرانية، وهي أكبر شركة صلب وتعدين في البلاد، من أن القرار سيحرم كييف من عائدات تصدير حيوية.


وقال رئيس مكتب الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة أوليكساندر فودوفيز: «إن الإجراءات الجديدة ستقضي تماماً على أي فرصة للشركات الأوكرانية للتصدير إلى السوق الأوروبية». وأشار إلى أن أوروبا تمثل السوق الأساسية للصلب الأوكراني.


وأوضح فودوفيز أن أوكرانيا لا تملك أسواقاً بديلة سهلة لتصريف صادراتها من الصلب، مشيراً إلى أن المنافسة في الأسواق الأخرى صعبة بسبب انخفاض تكاليف الطاقة في دول مثل تركيا وروسيا.


وأضاف: «هم لا يتعرضون للقصف اليومي مثلنا، والكهرباء لديهم أرخص بعشر مرات، لذلك لا نرى إمكانية حقيقية لمنافستهم في أسواقهم».


وضع صعب


من جهتها، أفادت المفوضية الأوروبية أن بروكسل ستأخذ الوضع الصعب لأوكرانيا في الاعتبار، مؤكدة أن كييف ستحصل على حصة، خصوصاً أنها تضمن استمرار صادراتها إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، وإن كانت بمستويات أقل من السنوات الماضية.


وكان الاتحاد الأوروبي قد أعلن أنه سيخفض حصة واردات الصلب بنسبة 47% بدءاً من 1 يوليو القادم، مع فرض تعرفة جمركية بنسبة 50% على أي واردات إضافية، وذلك استجابة لفائض الإنتاج العالمي الذي تسبب في زيادة الواردات وإلحاق خسائر بآلاف الوظائف في المصانع الأوروبية.


ويمتلك الاتحاد الأوروبي مرونة في توزيع الحصص الجديدة بين شركائه التجاريين، ويجري حالياً مفاوضات مع أوكرانيا ونحو 20 دولة أخرى بشأن نسب التخفيض.