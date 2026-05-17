The Financial Times revealed that Ukrainian officials and manufacturers warned that the European Union's plan to cut steel imports by half would cause significant harm to Ukraine, at a time when it is struggling to finance its defense against Russia.



According to the newspaper, officials explained that this sharp reduction, which represents a 70% decrease compared to last year, could cost Ukraine up to one billion euros in export revenues.



Customs Restrictions



Officials confirmed that the decision could violate the trade agreement between Ukraine and the European Union, which stipulates that no customs restrictions should be imposed on trade between the two parties.



One Ukrainian company, the largest steel and mining company in the country, warned that the decision would deprive Kyiv of vital export revenues.



Alexander Vodoviz, the head of the CEO's office at the company, stated: "The new measures will completely eliminate any chance for Ukrainian companies to export to the European market." He pointed out that Europe is the primary market for Ukrainian steel.



Vodoviz explained that Ukraine does not have easy alternative markets to sell its steel exports, noting that competition in other markets is tough due to lower energy costs in countries like Turkey and Russia.



He added: "They are not under daily bombardment like us, and their electricity is ten times cheaper, so we do not see a real possibility of competing with them in their markets."



Difficult Situation



For its part, the European Commission stated that Brussels would take Ukraine's difficult situation into account, confirming that Kyiv would receive a quota, especially as it ensures the continuation of its exports to the European Union, albeit at lower levels than in previous years.



The European Union had announced that it would reduce the quota for steel imports by 47% starting July 1, with a 50% tariff imposed on any additional imports, in response to the global production surplus that has led to increased imports and caused losses to thousands of jobs in European factories.



The European Union has flexibility in distributing the new quotas among its trading partners and is currently negotiating with Ukraine and about 20 other countries regarding the reduction ratios.