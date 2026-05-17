استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه، اليوم، وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض المهندس إبراهيم بن محمد السلطان، وعدداً من مسؤولي الهيئة.

وأكد محافظ الدرعية أهمية التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية في دعم المشروعات التنموية وتعزيز جودة الحياة في الدرعية، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 التي يقودها بتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

ورأس محافظ الدرعية اجتماعاً جرى خلاله بحث مستجدات المشروعات التطويرية والخدمات المرتبطة بالتنمية الحضرية في محافظة الدرعية، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات العلاقة.

وأكد محافظ الدرعية أهمية مواصلة العمل المشترك لدعم المشروعات النوعية في المحافظة، التي تسهم في تعزيز التنمية المستدامة والارتقاء بالمشهد الحضري، بما يعكس مكانة الدرعية وجهةً عالميةً للتراث والثقافة والسياحة.

من جانبه، أكد المهندس السلطان حرص الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض على التعاون لدعم المشروعات التطويرية في الدرعية، مشيراً إلى أن ما تشهده المحافظة من تطور متسارع يعكس المكانة التاريخية والثقافية التي تحظى بها، ويسهم في تعزيز حضورها ضمن أبرز الوجهات العالمية.