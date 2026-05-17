The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office the Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Engineer Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, along with a number of officials from the commission.

The Governor of Diriyah emphasized the importance of integration among government entities in supporting developmental projects and enhancing the quality of life in Diriyah, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which is guided by the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Governor of Diriyah chaired a meeting during which the latest developments in developmental projects and services related to urban development in the Diriyah Governorate were discussed, along with several related topics.

The Governor of Diriyah stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to support quality projects in the governorate, which contribute to enhancing sustainable development and elevating the urban landscape, reflecting Diriyah's status as a global destination for heritage, culture, and tourism.

For his part, Engineer Al-Sultan affirmed the Royal Commission for Riyadh City's commitment to collaborating in support of developmental projects in Diriyah, pointing out that the rapid development witnessed in the governorate reflects its historical and cultural significance and contributes to enhancing its presence among the world's top destinations.