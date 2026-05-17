أزمة بوليفيا تشتعل.. رودريغو باز يواجه أكبر تحدٍّ بعد 6 أشهر فقط من توليه السلطة

شهدت بوليفيا تصعيداً عنيفاً صباح اليوم (الأحد) بعد أن أطلقت قوات مشتركة من الشرطة والجيش عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق تحت اسم «الممر الإنساني» لفتح الطرق المغلقة منذ أكثر من 11 يوماً في العاصمة لاباز والمناطق المحيطة بها.
وحشدت العملية نحو 2500 شرطي و1000 جندي، بحسب قادة الأمن، في محاولة لإعادة فتح الشرايين الحيوية التي يسيطر عليها المحتجون.
وأكد قائد الشرطة ميركو سوكول أن الهدف إنساني بحت، يتمثل في ضمان دخول المواد الغذائية والأدوية وسيارات الإسعاف والأكسجين الطبي، وإنقاذ السياح العالقين، قائلاً: «لسنا ذاهبين لمواجهة أحد، بل للقيام بواجبنا في فتح الطرق وضمان حرية التنقل».
سرعان ما تحولت العملية إلى اشتباكات عنيفة، خصوصاً على الطريق الاستراتيجي الرابط بين لاباز ومنطقة أورورو الأندينية، الذي يُعد شريان حياة يربط العاصمة بوسط وشرق البلاد. كما يستمر إغلاق طريق آخر نحو بيرو عبر بلدة كوباكابانا السياحية على بحيرة تيتيكاكا.
ينفذ المركز العمالي البوليفي واتحاد فلاحي لاباز «توباك كاتاري» الاحتجاجات وإغلاقات الطرق، مطالبين باستقالة الرئيس رودريغو باز الذي تولى السلطة في نوفمبر 2025 بسبب فشله في معالجة الأزمة الاقتصادية الحادة، بما في ذلك نقص الوقود، ارتفاع التضخم، ونقص الدولار.
وحذرت منظمة الصحة العالمية والصليب الأحمر من نقص حاد في الأكسجين الطبي والمستلزمات الطبية، خصوصاً للأطفال ومرضى السرطان، بسبب إغلاق الطرق، كما دعت الكنيسة الكاثوليكية وأمين المظالم إلى فتح ممرات إنسانية فورية وتهيئة حوار وطني.
وحتى الآن، سُجلت إصابات متعددة في صفوف المتظاهرين وقوات الأمن، مع اعتقال عشرات آخرين، وفق تقارير غير رسمية.
وتتهم الحكومة المحتجين بـ«تعطيل الحياة العامة»، بينما يصر القادة العماليون على أن استقالة الرئيس هي الحل الوحيد، وأعربت 8 دول لاتينية (من بينها الأرجنتين وتشيلي وكوستاريكا والإكوادور) عن قلقها، رافضة أي محاولة لزعزعة الديموقراطية وداعية إلى الحوار الفوري.
Bolivia witnessed a violent escalation this morning (Sunday) after joint police and military forces launched a large-scale military operation under the name "Humanitarian Corridor" to open roads that have been closed for more than 11 days in the capital La Paz and its surrounding areas.
The operation mobilized about 2,500 police officers and 1,000 soldiers, according to security leaders, in an attempt to reopen the vital arteries controlled by protesters.
Police Chief Mirko Sucul confirmed that the goal is purely humanitarian, aimed at ensuring the entry of food, medicine, ambulances, and medical oxygen, and rescuing stranded tourists, stating: "We are not going to confront anyone, but to fulfill our duty to open the roads and ensure freedom of movement."
The operation quickly turned into violent clashes, particularly on the strategic road linking La Paz to the Andean region of Oruro, which is considered a lifeline connecting the capital to the central and eastern parts of the country. Another road to Peru remains closed via the tourist town of Copacabana on Lake Titicaca.
The Bolivian Labor Center and the La Paz Farmers' Union "Tupac Katari" are executing the protests and road blockades, demanding the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, who took office in November 2025 due to his failure to address the severe economic crisis, including fuel shortages, rising inflation, and a lack of dollars.
The World Health Organization and the Red Cross have warned of a severe shortage of medical oxygen and medical supplies, especially for children and cancer patients, due to the road closures. The Catholic Church and the Ombudsman have also called for the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors and the preparation of a national dialogue.
So far, multiple injuries have been reported among protesters and security forces, with dozens more arrested, according to unofficial reports.
The government accuses the protesters of "disrupting public life," while labor leaders insist that the president's resignation is the only solution. Eight Latin American countries (including Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, and Ecuador) have expressed their concern, rejecting any attempt to undermine democracy and calling for immediate dialogue.