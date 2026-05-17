أزمة بوليفيا تشتعل.. رودريغو باز يواجه أكبر تحدٍّ بعد 6 أشهر فقط من توليه السلطة

Bolivia witnessed a violent escalation this morning (Sunday) after joint police and military forces launched a large-scale military operation under the name "Humanitarian Corridor" to open roads that have been closed for more than 11 days in the capital La Paz and its surrounding areas.

The operation mobilized about 2,500 police officers and 1,000 soldiers, according to security leaders, in an attempt to reopen the vital arteries controlled by protesters.

Police Chief Mirko Sucul confirmed that the goal is purely humanitarian, aimed at ensuring the entry of food, medicine, ambulances, and medical oxygen, and rescuing stranded tourists, stating: "We are not going to confront anyone, but to fulfill our duty to open the roads and ensure freedom of movement."



The operation quickly turned into violent clashes, particularly on the strategic road linking La Paz to the Andean region of Oruro, which is considered a lifeline connecting the capital to the central and eastern parts of the country. Another road to Peru remains closed via the tourist town of Copacabana on Lake Titicaca.



The Bolivian Labor Center and the La Paz Farmers' Union "Tupac Katari" are executing the protests and road blockades, demanding the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, who took office in November 2025 due to his failure to address the severe economic crisis, including fuel shortages, rising inflation, and a lack of dollars.

The World Health Organization and the Red Cross have warned of a severe shortage of medical oxygen and medical supplies, especially for children and cancer patients, due to the road closures. The Catholic Church and the Ombudsman have also called for the immediate opening of humanitarian corridors and the preparation of a national dialogue.



So far, multiple injuries have been reported among protesters and security forces, with dozens more arrested, according to unofficial reports.

The government accuses the protesters of "disrupting public life," while labor leaders insist that the president's resignation is the only solution. Eight Latin American countries (including Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, and Ecuador) have expressed their concern, rejecting any attempt to undermine democracy and calling for immediate dialogue.