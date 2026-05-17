شهدت بوليفيا تصعيداً عنيفاً صباح اليوم (الأحد) بعد أن أطلقت قوات مشتركة من الشرطة والجيش عملية عسكرية واسعة النطاق تحت اسم «الممر الإنساني» لفتح الطرق المغلقة منذ أكثر من 11 يوماً في العاصمة لاباز والمناطق المحيطة بها.

وحشدت العملية نحو 2500 شرطي و1000 جندي، بحسب قادة الأمن، في محاولة لإعادة فتح الشرايين الحيوية التي يسيطر عليها المحتجون.

وأكد قائد الشرطة ميركو سوكول أن الهدف إنساني بحت، يتمثل في ضمان دخول المواد الغذائية والأدوية وسيارات الإسعاف والأكسجين الطبي، وإنقاذ السياح العالقين، قائلاً: «لسنا ذاهبين لمواجهة أحد، بل للقيام بواجبنا في فتح الطرق وضمان حرية التنقل».
أزمة بوليفيا تشتعل.. رودريغو باز يواجه أكبر تحدٍّ بعد 6 أشهر فقط من توليه السلطة


سرعان ما تحولت العملية إلى اشتباكات عنيفة، خصوصاً على الطريق الاستراتيجي الرابط بين لاباز ومنطقة أورورو الأندينية، الذي يُعد شريان حياة يربط العاصمة بوسط وشرق البلاد. كما يستمر إغلاق طريق آخر نحو بيرو عبر بلدة كوباكابانا السياحية على بحيرة تيتيكاكا.
أزمة بوليفيا تشتعل.. رودريغو باز يواجه أكبر تحدٍّ بعد 6 أشهر فقط من توليه السلطة


ينفذ المركز العمالي البوليفي واتحاد فلاحي لاباز «توباك كاتاري» الاحتجاجات وإغلاقات الطرق، مطالبين باستقالة الرئيس رودريغو باز الذي تولى السلطة في نوفمبر 2025 بسبب فشله في معالجة الأزمة الاقتصادية الحادة، بما في ذلك نقص الوقود، ارتفاع التضخم، ونقص الدولار.

وحذرت منظمة الصحة العالمية والصليب الأحمر من نقص حاد في الأكسجين الطبي والمستلزمات الطبية، خصوصاً للأطفال ومرضى السرطان، بسبب إغلاق الطرق، كما دعت الكنيسة الكاثوليكية وأمين المظالم إلى فتح ممرات إنسانية فورية وتهيئة حوار وطني.
أزمة بوليفيا تشتعل.. رودريغو باز يواجه أكبر تحدٍّ بعد 6 أشهر فقط من توليه السلطة


وحتى الآن، سُجلت إصابات متعددة في صفوف المتظاهرين وقوات الأمن، مع اعتقال عشرات آخرين، وفق تقارير غير رسمية.

وتتهم الحكومة المحتجين بـ«تعطيل الحياة العامة»، بينما يصر القادة العماليون على أن استقالة الرئيس هي الحل الوحيد، وأعربت 8 دول لاتينية (من بينها الأرجنتين وتشيلي وكوستاريكا والإكوادور) عن قلقها، رافضة أي محاولة لزعزعة الديموقراطية وداعية إلى الحوار الفوري.