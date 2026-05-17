A state of anticipation prevails within the United States following Iran's rejection of the latest American proposal, amid ambiguity and differences within President Donald Trump's administration regarding the next steps in dealing with Tehran, between those pushing for military escalation and those preferring to give the diplomatic track some time.



Stalemate and Anticipation



A state of stalemate and anticipation currently dominates the American political scene, with close monitoring of the negotiations' outcome. Some American officials are advocating for limited strikes against Iran to pressure it into accepting American conditions and breaking the stalemate in negotiations, while others see the necessity of allowing space for political and diplomatic solutions as the preferred option of the administration.



CNN reported that the White House spokesperson confirmed that all options are on the table for President Trump, emphasizing that the administration still relies on the diplomatic path. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump "has all options available," but he wants to give diplomacy a full opportunity in hopes of reaching an agreement that achieves American goals.



American Demands



The American demands include preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, dismantling enrichment facilities, handing over enriched uranium, stopping support for regional proxies, and ensuring the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.



The U.S. Central Command continues to impose a maritime blockade that it says has led to the rerouting of 78 ships in response to its directives, and it announced the targeting and disabling of 4 ships as part of its ongoing military measures.



Domestically, the U.S. administration faces increasing pressure due to the repercussions of the economic war, with fuel prices rising by more than 50%, followed by increases in other sectors, prompting many to call for not prolonging the war.



Slow Negotiations



Democrats continue to demand that Trump withdraw troops and refrain from continuing military operations without congressional authorization, which constitutes one of the most significant internal pressures on the administration to make a swift decision either towards settlement or escalation.



In contrast, American officials hold Iran responsible for the slow pace of negotiations, as the Secretary of State stated that the Iranian leadership is "not unified," and negotiators are forced to return to Tehran each time to consult with other figures, indicating the presence of multiple decision-making centers within the Iranian system.



The ambiguity surrounding Trump's final decision remains, especially after his remarks about "the calm before the storm," and his warning in recent hours that Iran "will face a tough time" if an agreement is not reached, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that mediation efforts are ongoing.



Meanwhile, American and Israeli preparations continue in anticipation of the potential collapse of the negotiating track with Iran, as the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that coordination is ongoing between Washington and Tel Aviv at the highest levels within the Israeli military and Mossad, amid Israeli assessments suggesting that Trump may resort to executing limited strikes targeting infrastructure such as power stations and bridges, instead of engaging in a wide-scale war.