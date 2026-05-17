تسود حالة من الترقب داخل الولايات المتحدة بعد رفض الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي الأخير، وسط غموض وتباينات داخل إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن الخطوة القادمة في التعامل مع طهران، بين من يدفع نحو التصعيد العسكري ومن يفضل منح المسار الدبلوماسي بعض الوقت.
جمود وترقّب
وتسيطر حالة من الجمود والترقّب حالياً على المشهد السياسي الأمريكي، في ظل متابعة حثيثة لما ستؤول إليه المفاوضات، إذ إن بعض المسؤولين الأمريكيين يدفعون باتجاه تنفيذ ضربات محدودة ضد إيران بهدف الضغط عليها للقبول بالشروط الأمريكية وكسر جمود المفاوضات، بينما يرى آخرون ضرورة إفساح المجال أمام الحلول السياسية والدبلوماسية باعتبارها الخيار المفضل لدى الإدارة.
ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» (CNN) عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض تأكيدها أن جميع الخيارات مطروحة أمام الرئيس ترمب، مع التشديد على أن الإدارة لا تزال تعول على المسار الدبلوماسي. فيما أفاد وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو بأن ترمب «يمتلك كافة الخيارات»، لكنه يريد منح الدبلوماسية الفرصة الكاملة أملاً في التوصل إلى اتفاق يحقق الأهداف الأمريكية.
المطالب الأمريكية
وتتمثّل المطالب الأمريكية في منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي، تفكيك منشآت التخصيب، تسليم اليورانيوم المخصب، وقف دعم الأذرع في المنطقة، وضمان فتح مضيق هرمز.
وتواصل القيادة المركزية الأمريكية فرض حصار بحري قالت إنه أدى إلى تغيير مسار 78 سفينة استجابة لتوجيهاتها، كما أعلنت استهداف 4 سفن وتعطيلها ضمن إجراءاتها العسكرية الجارية.
وعلى الصعيد الداخلي، تواجه الإدارة الأمريكية ضغوطاً متزايدة بسبب تداعيات الحرب الاقتصادية، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الوقود بأكثر من 50%، وما تبعه من زيادة في أسعار قطاعات أخرى، الأمر الذي دفع كثيرين للمطالبة بعدم إطالة أمد الحرب.
بطء المفاوضات
ويواصل الديمقراطيون مطالبة ترمب بسحب القوات وعدم الاستمرار في العمليات العسكرية دون الحصول على تفويض من الكونغرس، وهو ما يشكل أحد أبرز عوامل الضغط الداخلي على الإدارة لاتخاذ قرار سريع سواء باتجاه التسوية أو التصعيد.
في المقابل، يحمّل المسؤولون الأمريكيون إيران مسؤولية بطء المفاوضات، إذ قال وزير الخارجية إن القيادة الإيرانية «غير موحدة»، وإن المفاوضين يضطرون في كل مرة إلى العودة إلى طهران للتشاور مع شخصيات أخرى، في إشارة إلى وجود مراكز قرار متعددة داخل النظام الإيراني.
ولا يزال الغموض يلف قرار ترمب النهائي، خصوصاً بعد حديثه عن «الهدوء الذي يسبق العاصفة»، وتحذيره خلال الساعات الماضية من أن إيران «ستواجه وقتاً عصيباً» إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق، فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أن جهود الوساطة مستمرة.
في غضون ذلك، تتواصل التحضيرات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية تحسباً لاحتمال انهيار المسار التفاوضي مع إيران، إذ كشفت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» أن التنسيق مستمر بين واشنطن وتل أبيب على أعلى المستويات داخل الجيش الإسرائيلي والموساد، وسط تقديرات إسرائيلية ترجح أن يلجأ ترمب إلى تنفيذ ضربات محدودة تستهدف بنى تحتية مثل محطات الكهرباء والجسور، بدلاً من الانخراط في حرب واسعة.
A state of anticipation prevails within the United States following Iran's rejection of the latest American proposal, amid ambiguity and differences within President Donald Trump's administration regarding the next steps in dealing with Tehran, between those pushing for military escalation and those preferring to give the diplomatic track some time.
Stalemate and Anticipation
A state of stalemate and anticipation currently dominates the American political scene, with close monitoring of the negotiations' outcome. Some American officials are advocating for limited strikes against Iran to pressure it into accepting American conditions and breaking the stalemate in negotiations, while others see the necessity of allowing space for political and diplomatic solutions as the preferred option of the administration.
CNN reported that the White House spokesperson confirmed that all options are on the table for President Trump, emphasizing that the administration still relies on the diplomatic path. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump "has all options available," but he wants to give diplomacy a full opportunity in hopes of reaching an agreement that achieves American goals.
American Demands
The American demands include preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, dismantling enrichment facilities, handing over enriched uranium, stopping support for regional proxies, and ensuring the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The U.S. Central Command continues to impose a maritime blockade that it says has led to the rerouting of 78 ships in response to its directives, and it announced the targeting and disabling of 4 ships as part of its ongoing military measures.
Domestically, the U.S. administration faces increasing pressure due to the repercussions of the economic war, with fuel prices rising by more than 50%, followed by increases in other sectors, prompting many to call for not prolonging the war.
Slow Negotiations
Democrats continue to demand that Trump withdraw troops and refrain from continuing military operations without congressional authorization, which constitutes one of the most significant internal pressures on the administration to make a swift decision either towards settlement or escalation.
In contrast, American officials hold Iran responsible for the slow pace of negotiations, as the Secretary of State stated that the Iranian leadership is "not unified," and negotiators are forced to return to Tehran each time to consult with other figures, indicating the presence of multiple decision-making centers within the Iranian system.
The ambiguity surrounding Trump's final decision remains, especially after his remarks about "the calm before the storm," and his warning in recent hours that Iran "will face a tough time" if an agreement is not reached, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that mediation efforts are ongoing.
Meanwhile, American and Israeli preparations continue in anticipation of the potential collapse of the negotiating track with Iran, as the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that coordination is ongoing between Washington and Tel Aviv at the highest levels within the Israeli military and Mossad, amid Israeli assessments suggesting that Trump may resort to executing limited strikes targeting infrastructure such as power stations and bridges, instead of engaging in a wide-scale war.