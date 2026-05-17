تسود حالة من الترقب داخل الولايات المتحدة بعد رفض الرد الإيراني على المقترح الأمريكي الأخير، وسط غموض وتباينات داخل إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن الخطوة القادمة في التعامل مع طهران، بين من يدفع نحو التصعيد العسكري ومن يفضل منح المسار الدبلوماسي بعض الوقت.


جمود وترقّب


وتسيطر حالة من الجمود والترقّب حالياً على المشهد السياسي الأمريكي، في ظل متابعة حثيثة لما ستؤول إليه المفاوضات، إذ إن بعض المسؤولين الأمريكيين يدفعون باتجاه تنفيذ ضربات محدودة ضد إيران بهدف الضغط عليها للقبول بالشروط الأمريكية وكسر جمود المفاوضات، بينما يرى آخرون ضرورة إفساح المجال أمام الحلول السياسية والدبلوماسية باعتبارها الخيار المفضل لدى الإدارة.


ونقلت شبكة «سي إن إن» (CNN) عن المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض تأكيدها أن جميع الخيارات مطروحة أمام الرئيس ترمب، مع التشديد على أن الإدارة لا تزال تعول على المسار الدبلوماسي. فيما أفاد وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو بأن ترمب «يمتلك كافة الخيارات»، لكنه يريد منح الدبلوماسية الفرصة الكاملة أملاً في التوصل إلى اتفاق يحقق الأهداف الأمريكية.


المطالب الأمريكية


وتتمثّل المطالب الأمريكية في منع إيران من امتلاك سلاح نووي، تفكيك منشآت التخصيب، تسليم اليورانيوم المخصب، وقف دعم الأذرع في المنطقة، وضمان فتح مضيق هرمز.


وتواصل القيادة المركزية الأمريكية فرض حصار بحري قالت إنه أدى إلى تغيير مسار 78 سفينة استجابة لتوجيهاتها، كما أعلنت استهداف 4 سفن وتعطيلها ضمن إجراءاتها العسكرية الجارية.


وعلى الصعيد الداخلي، تواجه الإدارة الأمريكية ضغوطاً متزايدة بسبب تداعيات الحرب الاقتصادية، في ظل ارتفاع أسعار الوقود بأكثر من 50%، وما تبعه من زيادة في أسعار قطاعات أخرى، الأمر الذي دفع كثيرين للمطالبة بعدم إطالة أمد الحرب.


بطء المفاوضات


ويواصل الديمقراطيون مطالبة ترمب بسحب القوات وعدم الاستمرار في العمليات العسكرية دون الحصول على تفويض من الكونغرس، وهو ما يشكل أحد أبرز عوامل الضغط الداخلي على الإدارة لاتخاذ قرار سريع سواء باتجاه التسوية أو التصعيد.


في المقابل، يحمّل المسؤولون الأمريكيون إيران مسؤولية بطء المفاوضات، إذ قال وزير الخارجية إن القيادة الإيرانية «غير موحدة»، وإن المفاوضين يضطرون في كل مرة إلى العودة إلى طهران للتشاور مع شخصيات أخرى، في إشارة إلى وجود مراكز قرار متعددة داخل النظام الإيراني.


ولا يزال الغموض يلف قرار ترمب النهائي، خصوصاً بعد حديثه عن «الهدوء الذي يسبق العاصفة»، وتحذيره خلال الساعات الماضية من أن إيران «ستواجه وقتاً عصيباً» إذا لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق، فيما أكد رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف أن جهود الوساطة مستمرة.


في غضون ذلك، تتواصل التحضيرات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية تحسباً لاحتمال انهيار المسار التفاوضي مع إيران، إذ كشفت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» أن التنسيق مستمر بين واشنطن وتل أبيب على أعلى المستويات داخل الجيش الإسرائيلي والموساد، وسط تقديرات إسرائيلية ترجح أن يلجأ ترمب إلى تنفيذ ضربات محدودة تستهدف بنى تحتية مثل محطات الكهرباء والجسور، بدلاً من الانخراط في حرب واسعة.