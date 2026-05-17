As Pakistani efforts continue to bridge the gap between Iran and the United States and to resume the negotiation process, Iranian sources revealed that the United States has presented Tehran with 5 essential conditions for the continuation of negotiations between the two countries, in response to Iranian demands.



The Iranian Fars news agency disclosed today (Sunday) a list of 5 conditions set by the United States to initiate negotiations with Iran, while Tehran has raised 5 demands in return to build trust with the American side.



According to the agency, the United States has refused to pay any compensation for the damages caused by the bombing of Iranian territories. Sources confirmed that the American side insists on transferring 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from within Iran to the United States. Washington is adamant about operating only one set of Iran's nuclear facilities. The agency reported that the United States refuses to release more than 25% of the Iranian funds frozen abroad. It emphasizes that the issue of ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, must be resolved through negotiations.



In contrast, Iran continues to insist on the release of its frozen funds, compensation for war damages, lifting international sanctions, and ending the war on all fronts, especially in Lebanon, as well as recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.



The American president has threatened a grim fate for Iran if an agreement is not reached, describing the Iranian response to the latest American proposal as very poor. He spoke early today about a calm before the storm, issuing new warnings to Iran.



It is worth mentioning that the first round of direct Iranian-American negotiations held in Islamabad in early April did not yield any results, prompting Trump on April 13 to impose a suffocating maritime blockade on Iranian ports.



For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed optimism about the possibility of holding a second round of direct talks between the United States and Iran, hoping that the current efforts would lead to lasting peace, while Islamabad continues to play the role of mediator between the two sides.



In an interview with the British newspaper "Sunday Times" on Saturday, he stated that Islamabad continues to pass messages between Washington and Tehran, despite the first round of talks ending without an agreement.



He confirmed that "peace is never achieved easily; it requires patience, wisdom, and the ability to move things despite the toughest challenges," adding: "We are still doing our utmost to ensure that these efforts lead to lasting peace through a new round of talks here in Islamabad."