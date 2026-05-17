Israel killed 3 Palestinians in an airstrike targeting a soup kitchen near the Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, raising the death toll in the sector to 6 on this Sunday.



The spokesperson for the Civil Defense, Mahmoud Basal, announced the transfer of 3 martyrs and at least seven injured due to the targeting of a drone strike by Israel on a soup kitchen for feeding displaced poor people near the Martyrs of Al-Aqsa Hospital.



He reported that the airstrike occurred while dozens of citizens were in line in front of the soup kitchen to receive food. The hospital confirmed the arrival of the victims and the injured, two of whom are in critical condition.



The hospital added that the victims are young men in their twenties and thirties, namely: Ahmad Salem Abu Asad from Deir al-Balah, and Abdulrahman Ahmad Muhaysin and Ibrahim Rayan, both residents of the Jabalia camp in the northern sector.



The number of Palestinian victims killed by Israel in the sector on this Sunday rises to 6, while the total number of casualties killed by Israel since the ceasefire in October has exceeded 870 Palestinians.



A security source in Gaza accused Israel of continuing violations and breaches of the ceasefire agreement, calling for mediators to intervene to stop the Israeli violations.



The Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, and on the evening of the day before yesterday (Friday), it assassinated the commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, in an airstrike in Gaza.