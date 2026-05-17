قتلت إسرائيل 3 فلسطينيين في غارة استهدفت تكية (مطبخ خيري) قرب مستشفى شهداء الأقصى في دير البلح في وسط غزة، ما يرفع على الضحايا في القطاع، اليوم الأحد إلى 6 قتلى.


وأعلن الناطق باسم الدفاع المدني محمود بصل، نقل 3 شهداء، وسبعة مصابين على الأقل جراء استهداف طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية تكية لإطعام النازحين الفقراء قرب مستشفى شهداء الأقصى.


وأفاد بأن الضربة الجوية وقعت بينما كان عشرات المواطنين في طابور أمام التكية للحصول على الطعام. وأكد المستشفى وصول الضحايا والمصابين، منهم اثنان في حالة حرجة.


وأضاف المستشفى أن الضحايا شباب في العشرينات والثلاثينات من أعمارهم، وهم: أحمد سالم أبو أسد، من مدينة دير البلح، وعبدالرحمن أحمد محيسن وإبراهيم ريّان، وهما من سكان مخيم جباليا، في شمال القطاع.


ويرتفع عدد ضحايا الفلسطينيين الذين قتلتهم إسرائيل في القطاع اليوم الأحد، إلى 6، فيما ارتفعت حصيلة الضحايا الذين قتلتهم إسرائيل منذ وقف إطلاق النار في أكتوبر الماضي إلى أكثر من 870 فلسطينياً.


واتهم مصدر أمني في غزة إسرائيل، بمواصلة الخروقات والانتهاكات لاتفاق وقف النار، مطالباً الوسطاء التدخل لوقف الخروقات الإسرائيلية.


وكثف الجيش الإسرائيلي من ضرباته الجوية على قطاع غزة في الأسابيع الأخيرة، واغتال مساء أمس الأول (الجمعة)، القائد العام لكتائب القسام الجناح العسكري لحركة حماس عز الدين الحداد، في ضربة جوية في غزة.