رغم تمديد الهدنة التي جرى التوصل إليها بوساطة أمريكية عقب جولة جديدة من المحادثات في واشنطن، واصلت إسرائيل انتهاك وقف إطلاق النار، وشنت غارات جديدة على جنوب لبنان وشرقه.


تصعيد وأزمة داخلية خانقة


وحسب مراقبين، فإن فرص التهدئة تبدو أكثر تعقيدًا مع استمرار تعثر المفاوضات ورفض حزب الله أي مقاربة تمس سلاحه أو دوره العسكري، الأمر الذي يبقي لبنان عالقًا في دائرة تصعيد وأزمة داخلية خانقة.


وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام الرسمية اللبنانية، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن غارتين إسرائيليتين استهدفتا بلدة سحمر في منطقة البقاع شرقي البلاد، وطالت غارات أخرى بلدات في منطقتي النبطية وصور جنوبًا.


وتركزت الضربات على مناطق يُعتقد أن حزب الله يستخدمها في أنشطة لوجستية أو عسكرية، في وقت يواصل الجيش الإسرائيلي تنفيذ هجمات يقول إنها تستهدف مواقع وبنى تحتية تابعة للحزب.


وجاء التصعيد بعد أقل من يومين على إعلان الولايات المتحدة، الجمعة، تمديد وقف إطلاق النار الذي دخل حيز التنفيذ في 17 أبريل الماضي، عقب جولة جديدة من المحادثات بين لبنان وإسرائيل في واشنطن.


مفاوضات شائكة وعقبات متزايدة


وتعد هذه المحادثات الأولى من نوعها منذ عقود بين لبنان وإسرائيل، في ظل جهود أمريكية ودولية لمنع توسع المواجهة على الحدود الجنوبية للبنان وتحويل الهدنة المؤقتة إلى ترتيبات أمنية أكثر استقرارًا.


وتواجه المفاوضات عقبات متزايدة، في ظل تمسك حزب الله بسلاحه ورفضه أي مقترحات تتعلق بتقليص نفوذه العسكري أو إعادة ترتيب الوضع الأمني في الجنوب بعيدًا عن حضوره المباشر.


واعتبر النائب عن حزب الله حسين الحاج حسن أن المفاوضات «وصلت إلى طريق مسدود»، وأن بعض الطروحات «لن تؤدي إلى نتائج واضحة».


مأساة إنسانية متفاقمة


في المقابل، يواصل حزب الله الإعلان عن تنفيذ عمليات ضد الجيش الإسرائيلي في جنوب لبنان وداخل إسرائيل.


وتتخوف أوساط لبنانية أن يؤدي استمرار التوتر إلى جر لبنان نحو مواجهة أوسع، في ظل هشاشة الوضع الداخلي وتراجع قدرة مؤسسات الدولة على احتواء التداعيات الأمنية والاقتصادية للحرب.


وتسببت المواجهات بين إسرائيل وحزب الله منذ اندلاع الحرب في الثاني من مارس في مقتل أكثر من 2900 شخص في لبنان، بينهم أكثر من 400 شخص منذ دخول الهدنة حيز التنفيذ، وفق السلطات اللبنانية. وأدت الحرب إلى نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص من مناطق مختلفة في البلاد، إضافة إلى أضرار واسعة في البنية التحتية والمنازل والمرافق الحيوية، خصوصًا في جنوب لبنان.