The President of the Shabwa Court of Appeal, Judge Aref Ahmed Omer Al-Nasi, confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be a strong support, the elder brother, and the leader of the Arab nation, emphasizing that its courageous historical positions towards Yemen embody the nobility of its goals and the sincerity of its Arab identity.



He stated in a special statement to "Okaz": "The firm stance of the Kingdom in supporting the Yemeni legitimacy against the dark militias hostile to the nation represents conclusive evidence of the Kingdom's historical commitment to protecting its neighbors," pointing out that the Saudi support, which began with "Operation Decisive Storm" and continued through "Operation Restoring Hope," has not been limited to the military aspect but has extended to include construction, reconstruction, and support for the state's general budget to prevent the collapse of institutions.



​Noble Royal Sponsorship



Judge Al-Nasi praised the noble and direct sponsorship that the judiciary has received from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, affirming that this attention is not strange for the leadership of the "Kingdom of Humanity."



Judge Al-Nasi explained that the generous financial support provided by the Kingdom, which includes covering the monthly salaries of judicial authority members, including judges and employees, in addition to funding the operational expenses of the higher judicial bodies (Supreme Judicial Council, Office of the Attorney General, Ministry of Justice, courts, and prosecution offices), has had a profoundly positive and direct impact on the regularity of justice under exceptionally complex circumstances, describing this support as "a beam of light from the Kingdom that never fades."



​Appreciation for the Efforts of the Coalition Leadership



Judge Al-Nasi commended the pivotal and tireless role played by the commander of the coalition forces in Shabwa in establishing security and stability, and enhancing the path of goodness, construction, and development throughout the governorate, affirming that these efforts have had a tangible and effective impact on the stability of judicial work, enabling courts and prosecution offices to carry out their work with high momentum and unwavering determination, in a secure and stable environment.



He added: "The close relationship between the judiciary and security has formed the fundamental pillar of the civil peace that Shabwa is witnessing today, in conjunction with the significant sacrifices made by the security and military forces supported by the leadership of the coalition forces, which has restored to citizens their confidence that the judiciary is their safe refuge to protect their blood, honor, property, and legitimate rights."



​Security and Construction Aspirations



Regarding future aspirations, the President of the Shabwa Court of Appeal expressed his hope and confidence in the leadership of the coalition forces in the governorate to enhance the protection system for judicial facilities and provide the necessary security protection for judges of the specialized criminal court, military judges, as well as judges and employees of the appellate courts and primary courts, ensuring they can perform their noble mission in enforcing the law with tranquility and competence.



Judge Al-Nasi expressed his hope that the coalition leadership and the Saudi program for the development and reconstruction of Yemen, led by Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, would adopt projects to restore the building of the Court of Appeal in the governorate and establish a large session hall attached to it that is worthy of the judiciary's status and can accommodate the volume of cases under consideration, noting that hopes are always pinned on the benevolent hands of the Kingdom as they build and develop the pillars of justice that have been affected by destruction.



​Gratitude and Appreciation to the Leadership



In conclusion, the President of the Shabwa Court of Appeal stated: "On behalf of the judicial leadership and on behalf of all judges and employees of the courts and prosecution offices in Shabwa Governorate, we thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, headed by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for their sincere brotherly support for Yemen and their generous assistance to the judiciary in particular, asking the Almighty to protect the Kingdom, maintain its security and stability, and safeguard it from all harm and evil."