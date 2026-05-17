​أكد رئيس محكمة استئناف محافظة شبوة القاضي عارف أحمد عمير النسي أن المملكة العربية السعودية كانت ولا تزال نعم السند، والأخ الأكبر، وقائدة الأمة العربية، مشدداً على أن مواقفها التاريخية الشجاعة تجاه اليمن تجسد نبل أهدافها وصدق عروبتها.


​وقال في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»: «إن الموقف الحازم للمملكة في مساندة الشرعية اليمنية ضد المليشيات الظلامية المعادية للأمة يمثل دليلاً قاطعاً على التزام المملكة التاريخي بحماية جيرانها»، مشيراً إلى أن الدعم السعودي الذي بدأ بـ «عاصفة الحزم»، وتواصل عبر عملية «إعادة الأمل»، لم يقتصر على الجانب العسكري، بل امتد ليشمل البناء، والإعمار، ودعم الموازنة العامة للدولة لمنع انهيار المؤسسات.


​رعاية ملكية كريمة


​ونوّه رئيس محكمة استئناف شبوة بالرعاية الكريمة والمباشرة التي حظيت بها السلطة القضائية من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أن هذا الاهتمام ليس غريباً على قيادة «مملكة الإنسانية».


​وأوضح القاضي النسي أن الدعم المالي السخي المقدم من المملكة، المتمثل في التكفل بالمرتبات الشهرية لمنتسبي السلطة القضائية من قضاة وموظفين، إلى جانب تمويل النفقات التشغيلية للهيئات القضائية العليا (مجلس القضاء الأعلى، ومكتب النائب العام، ووزارة العدل، والمحاكم والنيابات) كان له أثر إيجابي بالغ ومباشر في انتظام سير العدالة في ظروف استثنائية بالغة التعقيد، واصفاً هذا الدعم بأنه «قبس من نور المملكة الذي لا يخبو».


​إشادة بجهود قيادة التحالف


وأشاد القاضي النسي بالدور المحوري والدؤوب الذي يضطلع به قائد قوات التحالف بمحافظة شبوة في ترسيخ دعائم الأمن والاستقرار، وتعزيز مسيرة الخير والبناء والتنمية على امتداد المحافظة، مؤكداً أن هذه الجهود كان لها الأثر الملموس والفاعل في استقرار العمل القضائي، وتمكين المحاكم والنيابات من سير أعمالها بوتيرة عالية وهمة لا تنقطع، وسط مناخ آمن ومستقر.


​وأضاف: «إن التلازم الوثيق بين القضاء والأمن شكّل الركيزة الأساسية للسلم الأهلي الذي تشهده شبوة اليوم، بالتكامل مع التضحيات الكبيرة التي تقدمها القوات الأمنية والعسكرية المسنودة بدعم قيادة قوات التحالف، ما أعاد للمواطن ثقته في أن القضاء هو ملاذه الآمن لصون دمائه، وعرضه، وماله، وحقوقه المشروعة».


​تطلعات أمنية وإنشائية


​وعن التطلعات المستقبلية، أعرب رئيس محكمة استئناف شبوة عن أمله وثقته في قيادة قوات التحالف بالمحافظة لتعزيز منظومة حماية المنشآت القضائية، وتوفير الحماية الأمنية اللازمة لقضاة المحكمة الجزائية المتخصصة، وقضاة المحكمة العسكرية، إضافة إلى قضاة وموظفي محاكم ونيابات الاستئناف والمحاكم الابتدائية، بما يضمن لهم أداء رسالتهم السامية في إنفاذ القانون بكل طمأنينة واقتدار.


​وأعرب القاضي النسي عن تطلعه لتولي قيادة التحالف والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، بقيادة السفير محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، تبني مشاريع ترميم مبنى محكمة استئناف المحافظة، وإنشاء قاعة جلسات كبرى ملحقة بها تليق بمكانة القضاء وتستوعب حجم القضايا المنظورة، لافتاً إلى أن الآمال معقودة دائماً برؤية الأيادي البيضاء للمملكة وهي تشيد وتطور صروح العدالة التي طالتها يد الدمار.


​شكر وعرفان للقيادة


​واختتم رئيس محكمة استئناف شبوة تصريحه قائلاً: «باسم القيادة القضائية، ونيابة عن كافة قضاة وموظفي المحاكم والنيابات بمحافظة شبوة، نشكر المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعباً، وعلى رأسها خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لوقوفهم الأخوي الصادق مع اليمن، ودعمهم السخي للسلطة القضائية خصوصاً، سائلين المولى جل وعلا أن يحفظ المملكة، ويديم عليها أمنها واستقرارها، ويصونها من كل سوء ومكروه».