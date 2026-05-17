The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that this morning (Sunday), May 17, 2026, three drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering the airspace of the Kingdom coming from Iraqi airspace.

Major General Al-Maliki confirmed that the Ministry of Defense reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place, and will take and implement all necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate the sovereignty of the Kingdom and the security and safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.