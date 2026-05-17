The security patrols in the holy capital arrested a resident and a resident female of Egyptian nationality for committing fraud by publishing fake and misleading advertisements for pilgrimage services on social media. They were detained, and legal actions were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Public Security urged everyone to adhere to the pilgrimage regulations and instructions, and to report any violations via the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number (999) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.