خيّم الحزن على قرية «بني شقير» التابعة لمركز منفلوط بمحافظة أسيوط، عقب مصرع أربعة طلاب في الصف الثالث الإعدادي إثر حادث مأساوي، جراء انفجار خزان وقود دراجة نارية داخل منزل أحدهم، أمس (السبت).
وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن الضحايا، الذين جمعتهم صداقة وثيقة منذ الطفولة، كانوا مجتمعين داخل غرفة لمراجعة دروسهم استعداداً للامتحانات المقررة خلال أيام، بالتزامن مع تنظيف خزان وقود الدراجة النارية باستخدام سلك معدني. وأوضحت التحقيقات أن تشغيل جهاز تكييف متنقل داخل الغرفة المغلقة، مع صدور شرر كهربائي من الدراجة، أدى إلى اشتعال الوقود فوراً وحدوث الانفجار، لتلتهم النيران المكان بسرعة فائقة.
وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية بأسيوط قد تلقت بلاغاً بالواقعة، وانتقلت على الفور قوات المباحث الجنائية وسيارات الإسعاف إلى موقع الحادث. وتبين وفاة الطلاب الأربعة متأثرين بإصاباتهم البالغة، وجرى نقل جثامينهم إلى مستشفى منفلوط المركزي، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات للوقوف على الملابسات النهائية للواقعة.
Sadness has cast a shadow over the village of "Bani Shaqir," which is part of the Manfalout district in Assiut Governorate, following the death of four students in the third preparatory grade due to a tragic accident caused by the explosion of a motorcycle fuel tank inside one of their homes on Saturday.
Initial investigations revealed that the victims, who had formed a close friendship since childhood, were gathered in a room reviewing their lessons in preparation for the upcoming exams, coinciding with the cleaning of the motorcycle fuel tank using a metal wire. The investigations clarified that the operation of a portable air conditioning unit inside the closed room, along with the emission of electrical sparks from the motorcycle, led to the immediate ignition of the fuel and the explosion, engulfing the area in flames at a rapid pace.
Security forces in Assiut received a report of the incident and immediately dispatched criminal investigation units and ambulances to the scene. It was found that the four students had died from their severe injuries, and their bodies were transferred to Manfalout Central Hospital, while the public prosecution began investigations to determine the final circumstances of the incident.