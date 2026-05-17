Sadness has cast a shadow over the village of "Bani Shaqir," which is part of the Manfalout district in Assiut Governorate, following the death of four students in the third preparatory grade due to a tragic accident caused by the explosion of a motorcycle fuel tank inside one of their homes on Saturday.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims, who had formed a close friendship since childhood, were gathered in a room reviewing their lessons in preparation for the upcoming exams, coinciding with the cleaning of the motorcycle fuel tank using a metal wire. The investigations clarified that the operation of a portable air conditioning unit inside the closed room, along with the emission of electrical sparks from the motorcycle, led to the immediate ignition of the fuel and the explosion, engulfing the area in flames at a rapid pace.

Security forces in Assiut received a report of the incident and immediately dispatched criminal investigation units and ambulances to the scene. It was found that the four students had died from their severe injuries, and their bodies were transferred to Manfalout Central Hospital, while the public prosecution began investigations to determine the final circumstances of the incident.