خيّم الحزن على قرية «بني شقير» التابعة لمركز منفلوط بمحافظة أسيوط، عقب مصرع أربعة طلاب في الصف الثالث الإعدادي إثر حادث مأساوي، جراء انفجار خزان وقود دراجة نارية داخل منزل أحدهم، أمس (السبت).

وكشفت التحريات الأولية أن الضحايا، الذين جمعتهم صداقة وثيقة منذ الطفولة، كانوا مجتمعين داخل غرفة لمراجعة دروسهم استعداداً للامتحانات المقررة خلال أيام، بالتزامن مع تنظيف خزان وقود الدراجة النارية باستخدام سلك معدني. وأوضحت التحقيقات أن تشغيل جهاز تكييف متنقل داخل الغرفة المغلقة، مع صدور شرر كهربائي من الدراجة، أدى إلى اشتعال الوقود فوراً وحدوث الانفجار، لتلتهم النيران المكان بسرعة فائقة.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية بأسيوط قد تلقت بلاغاً بالواقعة، وانتقلت على الفور قوات المباحث الجنائية وسيارات الإسعاف إلى موقع الحادث. وتبين وفاة الطلاب الأربعة متأثرين بإصاباتهم البالغة، وجرى نقل جثامينهم إلى مستشفى منفلوط المركزي، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات للوقوف على الملابسات النهائية للواقعة.