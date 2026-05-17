The American space agency "NASA," in collaboration with "SpaceX," has launched a new supply mission to the International Space Station, after delaying the operation twice in the past few days due to bad weather conditions.

The cargo spacecraft "Dragon" lifted off aboard a "Falcon 9" rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying approximately 6,500 pounds, or nearly 3,000 kilograms, of supplies and equipment intended to support the crew of Expedition 74 in the orbital laboratory.

The spacecraft is scheduled to autonomously dock with the forward port of the "Harmony" module at the International Space Station to complete the scheduled supply missions.

The cargo includes a variety of scientific tools and research experiments designed to expand human understanding of the universe and the Earth's environment, including advanced equipment to study charged particles surrounding the Earth, which directly affect the safety of electrical grids and the operation of satellites.

The mission also includes precise measuring devices to examine sunlight reflected from the Earth and the Moon, along with innovative technologies aimed at supporting scientists' research on how planets form and grow.

The "Dragon" spacecraft is planned to remain docked at the International Space Station until mid-June, before returning to Earth carrying research samples and results from scientific experiments.

This mission marks the 34th under the commercial resupply services provided by "SpaceX" for the American space agency "NASA" to support the International Space Station.