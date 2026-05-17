أطلقت وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» بالتعاون مع شركة «سبيس إكس» مهمة إمدادات جديدة إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية، بعد تأجيل العملية مرتين خلال الأيام الماضية بسبب سوء الأحوال الجوية.

وانطلقت مركبة الشحن الفضائية «دراغون» على متن صاروخ «فالكون 9» من مجمع الإطلاق رقم 40 في قاعدة كيب كانافيرال الفضائية بولاية فلوريدا، حاملة نحو 6500 رطل، أي ما يقارب 3000 كيلوغرام، من الإمدادات والمعدات المخصصة لدعم طاقم البعثة 74 في المختبر المداري.

ومن المقرر أن تلتحم المركبة آلياً بالميناء الأمامي لوحدة «هارموني» في محطة الفضاء الدولية، لاستكمال مهمات الإمداد المجدولة.

وتتضمن الحمولة مجموعة من الأدوات العلمية والتجارب البحثية المصممة لتوسيع الفهم البشري للكون والبيئة الأرضية، من بينها معدات متطورة لدراسة الجسيمات المشحونة المحيطة بالأرض، التي تؤثر بشكل مباشر على سلامة شبكات الكهرباء وعمل الأقمار الصناعية.

كما تشمل البعثة أجهزة قياس دقيقة لفحص ضوء الشمس المنعكس من الأرض والقمر، إلى جانب تقنيات مبتكرة تهدف إلى دعم أبحاث العلماء المتعلقة بكيفية تشكل الكواكب ونموها.

ومن المخطط أن تبقى مركبة «دراغون» راسية في محطة الفضاء الدولية حتى منتصف يونيو القادم، قبل أن تعود إلى الأرض محملة بعينات بحثية ونتائج تجارب علمية.

وتعد هذه المهمة الـ34 ضمن خدمات الإمداد التجارية التي تقدمها شركة «سبيس إكس» لصالح وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية «ناسا» لدعم محطة الفضاء الدولية.