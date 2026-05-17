أكد قائد النصر والمنتخب البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو أن جورجينا رودريغيز تمثل الداعم الأول له في مختلف مراحل حياته، سواء داخل الملاعب أو خارجها، مشيراً إلى أن وجودها إلى جانبه يمنحه الاستقرار والدافع للاستمرار في تحقيق النجاحات، في لفتة رومانسية جديدة تعكس قوة العلاقة التي تجمعه بشريكة حياته.

وأوضح رونالدو، خلال تصريحات صحفية، أن جورجينا كانت حاضرة في أصعب اللحظات التي مر بها خلال مسيرته الاحترافية، مؤكداً أن الدعم النفسي والعائلي يلعب دوراً كبيراً في الحفاظ على التوازن وسط الضغوط الكبيرة التي يعيشها نجوم كرة القدم.

من جهتها، تواصل جورجينا مشاركة متابعيها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظات عائلية تجمعها برونالدو وأطفالهما، وهو ما يحظى دائماً بتفاعل واسع من الجمهور حول العالم.