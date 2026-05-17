أكد قائد النصر والمنتخب البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو أن جورجينا رودريغيز تمثل الداعم الأول له في مختلف مراحل حياته، سواء داخل الملاعب أو خارجها، مشيراً إلى أن وجودها إلى جانبه يمنحه الاستقرار والدافع للاستمرار في تحقيق النجاحات، في لفتة رومانسية جديدة تعكس قوة العلاقة التي تجمعه بشريكة حياته.
وأوضح رونالدو، خلال تصريحات صحفية، أن جورجينا كانت حاضرة في أصعب اللحظات التي مر بها خلال مسيرته الاحترافية، مؤكداً أن الدعم النفسي والعائلي يلعب دوراً كبيراً في الحفاظ على التوازن وسط الضغوط الكبيرة التي يعيشها نجوم كرة القدم.
من جهتها، تواصل جورجينا مشاركة متابعيها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي لحظات عائلية تجمعها برونالدو وأطفالهما، وهو ما يحظى دائماً بتفاعل واسع من الجمهور حول العالم.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team, confirmed that Georgina Rodriguez is his primary supporter in various stages of his life, both on and off the field. He pointed out that having her by his side provides him with stability and motivation to continue achieving success, in a new romantic gesture that reflects the strength of the relationship he shares with his life partner.
Ronaldo explained, during a press statement, that Georgina has been present during the toughest moments he has faced throughout his professional career, emphasizing that psychological and family support plays a significant role in maintaining balance amid the immense pressures that football stars experience.
For her part, Georgina continues to share with her followers on social media family moments with Ronaldo and their children, which always receives widespread interaction from audiences around the world.