Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team, confirmed that Georgina Rodriguez is his primary supporter in various stages of his life, both on and off the field. He pointed out that having her by his side provides him with stability and motivation to continue achieving success, in a new romantic gesture that reflects the strength of the relationship he shares with his life partner.

Ronaldo explained, during a press statement, that Georgina has been present during the toughest moments he has faced throughout his professional career, emphasizing that psychological and family support plays a significant role in maintaining balance amid the immense pressures that football stars experience.

For her part, Georgina continues to share with her followers on social media family moments with Ronaldo and their children, which always receives widespread interaction from audiences around the world.