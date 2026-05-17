In a painful human tragedy overshadowed by bizarre dramatic details, a Turkish man in his fifties lost his life over a "lost key." This strange incident took place in the city of Adana in southern Turkey, where a routine rescue operation turned into a tragic race against time, ending with the patient's death after the ambulance crew misplaced the car key amidst the confusion.

The tragedy began when a sudden heart attack struck "Mohammed Kabir" (51 years old) inside his home. The terrified family called for an ambulance, and the team responded quickly; the paramedics rushed to the third-floor apartment, wrapped the patient in a blanket, and hurriedly transported him to the car, marking the beginning of one of the strangest incidents of unintentional negligence.

The key in a "place one would never think of"

When the driver got behind the wheel to race against time to the hospital, he was shocked to find the key missing. In seconds, the area around the car turned into a scene of chaos and confusion; the ambulance crew and neighbors engaged in a frantic search in the streets, under the car, and inside the building corridors, all to no avail, in a scene captured by mobile phone cameras.

Meanwhile, the paramedics were struggling inside the parked ambulance to revive the patient's weary heart, in a desperate attempt to make up for the lost time that extended for a full 40 minutes. Despite the urgent request for a replacement ambulance, Mohammed's heart completely stopped beating, and he passed away just minutes before help arrived, according to the family's lawyer's report.

The complaint sparks the case... and the shocking end

The incident remained under wraps for a whole week until the grieving wife "Shingul" and her young son Ibrahim (12 years old) decided to break their silence and file an official complaint against the ambulance crew for negligence that led to the loss of their provider, prompting authorities to immediately launch an investigation.

The surprise that hit everyone like a thunderbolt was the location where the lost key was found; it later turned out that it had fallen from the pocket of one of the paramedics inside the "blanket" that the patient was wrapped in during transport, remaining next to its owner for the entire forty minutes while everyone searched for it outside, leading to this unintended oversight writing the final chapter of the man's life.