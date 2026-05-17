في فاجعة إنسانية مؤلمة غلبت عليها تفاصيل دراماتيكية غريبة، دفع خمسيني تركي حياته ثمناً لـ «مفتاح ضائع». حادثة غريبة شهدتها مدينة أضنة جنوبي تركيا، حيث تحولت عملية إنقاذ روتينية إلى سباق مأساوي مع الزمن، انتهى بوفاة المريض بعد أن أضاع طاقم الإسعاف مفتاح تشغيل السيارة في غمرة الارتباك.

بدأت المأساة عندما داهمت نوبة قلبية مفاجئة «محمد كبير» (51 عاماً) داخل منزله. استدعت العائلة المذعورة الإسعاف، ليتجاوب الفريق سريعاً؛ حيث هرع المسعفون إلى الشقة بالطابق الثالث، ولفوا المريض ببطانية ونقلوه على عجل إلى السيارة، لتبدأ هنا فصول واحدة من أغرب حوادث الإهمال غير المتعمد.

المفتاح في «مكان لا يخطر على بال»

عندما صعد السائق خلف المقود ليركض بالزمن نحو المستشفى، صُدم باختفاء المفتاح. في ثوانٍ، تحول محيط السيارة إلى ساحة من الفوضى والارتباك؛ حيث انخرط طاقم الإسعاف والجيران في بحث هستيري في الشوارع، وتحت عجلات السيارة، وداخل أروقة البناية، دون جدوى، في مشهد وثقته كاميرات الهواتف المحمولة.

وفي غضون ذلك، كان المسعفون يصارعون داخل عربة الإسعاف المتوقفة لإنعاش قلب المريض المتعب، في محاولة يائسة لتبديد الوقت الضائع الذي امتد لـ 40 دقيقة كاملة. ورغم طلب سيارة إسعاف بديلة على عجل، إلا أن قلب «محمد» توقف عن النبض تماماً وفارق الحياة قبل دقائق قليلة من وصول الدعم، ووفقاً لتقرير محامية العائلة.

الشكوى تفجر القضية.. والنهاية الصادمة

ظلت الحادثة طي الكتمان لأسبوع كامل، حتى قررت الزوجة المفجوعة «شينغول» وابنها الصغير إبراهيم (12 عاماً) كسر صمتهما، والتقدم بشكوى قضائية رسمية ضد طاقم الإسعاف بتهمة الإهمال الذي أودى بحياة معيلهما، لتباشر السلطات تحقيقاتها فوراً.

أما المفاجأة التي نزلت كالصاعقة على الجميع، فكانت مكان العثور على المفتاح المفقود؛ حيث تبين لاحقاً أنه سقط من جيب أحد المسعفين داخل «البطانية» التي كان المريض ملفوفاً بها أثناء نقله، ليظل المفتاح بجوار صاحبه طوال الدقائق الأربعين، بينما كان الجميع يبحث عنه في الخارج، ليتسبب هذا التغافل غير المقصود في كتابة الفصل الأخير من حياة الرجل.