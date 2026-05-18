The Saudi Information Technology team achieved 3 international awards at the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics 2026 (EGOI), which was held in Cesenatico, Italy, from May 12 to 18, 2026, with the participation of more than 248 female students representing 68 countries from around the world. Student Al-Rim Ali Al-Mutawa from the General Administration of Education in Al-Ahsa won a bronze medal, while students Maryam Mohammed Al-Jawad and Ayat Hussein Al-Khalifa from the General Administration of Education in the Eastern Province received certificates of appreciation, raising the Kingdom's total in this competition to 10 international awards, including two silver medals, six bronze medals, and two certificates of appreciation.

The Kingdom participates in the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics, represented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba," in partnership with the Ministry of Education for the fifth consecutive time since 2022, continuing Mawhiba's efforts to prepare students for international scientific competitions, with a quality training journey that begins with discovery and nomination stages, passing through local competitions and intensive training camps, and culminating in representing the Kingdom at global forums.

The European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics is an annual individual programming competition aimed at girls interested in computer science, focusing on solving advanced algorithmic and programming problems that require high skills in analysis, design, and implementation.

The competition was launched for the first time in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2021, aiming to deepen girls' interest in computer science, encourage them to compete internationally, discover talented individuals and support them, build inspiring female role models, as well as enhance cultural exchange and friendly relations among contestants, teachers, and computer scientists from different countries.

It is worth mentioning that "Mawhiba" is a globally leading foundation in the field of discovering, nurturing, and empowering gifted individuals, as it works to adopt a national strategy for discovering and developing talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society and enhancing a culture of innovation.