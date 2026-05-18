حقق المنتخب السعودي للمعلوماتية 3 جوائز دولية في أولمبياد المعلوماتية الأوروبي للبنات 2026 (EGOI)، الذي أقيم في مدينة تشيزيناتيكو بإيطاليا خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 18 مايو 2026، بمشاركة أكثر من 248 طالبة يمثلن 68 دولة من مختلف دول العالم. وحصلت الطالبة الريم علي المطوع من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة الأحساء على ميدالية برونزية، وحصلت الطالبتان مريم محمد آل جواد، وآيات حسين الخليفة، من الإدارة العامة للتعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية على شهادتي تقدير، ليرتفع رصيد المملكة في هذه المسابقة إلى 10 جوائز دولية، منها ميداليتان فضيتان و6 ميداليات برونزية وشهادتا تقدير.

وتشارك المملكة في أولمبياد المعلوماتية الأوروبي للبنات ممثلة بمؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة» بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم للمرة الخامسة بصورة منتظمة منذ عام 2022، امتداداً لجهود «موهبة» في تأهيل الطلبة والطالبات للمنافسات العلمية الدولية، برحلة تدريبية نوعية تبدأ من مراحل الاكتشاف والترشيح، مروراً بالمنافسات المحلية والمعسكرات التدريبية المكثفة، وصولاً إلى تمثيل المملكة في المحافل العالمية.

ويُعد أولمبياد المعلوماتية الأوروبي للبنات مسابقة برمجية دولية سنوية فردية، موجهة للفتيات المهتمات بعلوم الحاسب، وتقوم على حل مشكلات خوارزمية وبرمجية متقدمة تتطلب مهارات عالية في التحليل والتصميم والتنفيذ.

وانطلقت المسابقة للمرة الأولى في زيورخ بسويسرا عام 2021، وتهدف إلى تعميق اهتمام الفتيات بعلوم الحاسب، وتشجيعهن على التنافس الدولي، واكتشاف الموهوبات ودعمهن، وبناء نماذج نسائية ملهمة، إلى جانب تعزيز التبادل الثقافي والعلاقات الودية بين المتسابقات والمعلمات وعلماء الحاسب من مختلف الدول.

يُذكر أن «موهبة» مؤسسة رائدة عالمياً في مجال اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، إذ تعمل على تبني إستراتيجية وطنية لاكتشاف الموهبة وتنميتها في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية الوطنية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار.