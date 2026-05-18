أصدر الرئيس التنفيذي لمدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة الأمير الدكتور ممدوح بن سعود بن ثنيان، قراراً يقضي بتعيين المهندس هاني بن إبراهيم الغفيلي متحدثاً باسم المدينة.

ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار تعزيز منظومة التواصل المؤسسي، ودعم جهود المدينة في رفع مستوى الشفافية والتفاعل مع مختلف وسائل الإعلام والجمهور، بما يواكب دورها الوطني في مجالات الطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.

ويتمتع الغفيلي بخبرة علمية وعملية في مجالات الاتصال المؤسسي والإعلام، إذ سيسهم من خلال مهماته الجديدة في نقل رسائل المدينة وإبراز منجزاتها ومبادراتها على المستويين المحلي والدولي.