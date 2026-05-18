The CEO of the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Prince Dr. Mandooh bin Saud bin Thunayan, has issued a decision to appoint Engineer Hani bin Ibrahim Al-Ghafili as the spokesperson for the city.

This decision comes as part of enhancing the institutional communication system and supporting the city's efforts to raise the level of transparency and interaction with various media outlets and the public, in line with its national role in the fields of atomic and renewable energy.

Al-Ghafili has scientific and practical experience in the fields of institutional communication and media, and he will contribute through his new role to conveying the city's messages and highlighting its achievements and initiatives at both local and international levels.