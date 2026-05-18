أصدر الرئيس التنفيذي لمدينة الملك عبدالله للطاقة الذرية والمتجددة الأمير الدكتور ممدوح بن سعود بن ثنيان، قراراً يقضي بتعيين المهندس هاني بن إبراهيم الغفيلي متحدثاً باسم المدينة.
ويأتي هذا القرار في إطار تعزيز منظومة التواصل المؤسسي، ودعم جهود المدينة في رفع مستوى الشفافية والتفاعل مع مختلف وسائل الإعلام والجمهور، بما يواكب دورها الوطني في مجالات الطاقة الذرية والمتجددة.
ويتمتع الغفيلي بخبرة علمية وعملية في مجالات الاتصال المؤسسي والإعلام، إذ سيسهم من خلال مهماته الجديدة في نقل رسائل المدينة وإبراز منجزاتها ومبادراتها على المستويين المحلي والدولي.
The CEO of the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy, Prince Dr. Mandooh bin Saud bin Thunayan, has issued a decision to appoint Engineer Hani bin Ibrahim Al-Ghafili as the spokesperson for the city.
This decision comes as part of enhancing the institutional communication system and supporting the city's efforts to raise the level of transparency and interaction with various media outlets and the public, in line with its national role in the fields of atomic and renewable energy.
Al-Ghafili has scientific and practical experience in the fields of institutional communication and media, and he will contribute through his new role to conveying the city's messages and highlighting its achievements and initiatives at both local and international levels.