خيّم الحزن على الأوساط الدبلوماسية والإعلامية والتاريخية في السعودية، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد الإعلان عن وفاة المستشار والدبلوماسي البارز حسان بن يوسف ياسين، الذي يعد واحداً من أهم القامات التي عاصرت ملوك البلاد وشهدت أدق مراحل تطورها الجيوسياسي، مخلفاً وراءه إرثاً هائلاً من الأسرار والوثائق التاريخية المهمة.

الراحل في صورة مع خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

الراحل في صورة مع خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

وزير التجارة ينعى «فقيد التاريخ والدبلوماسية»

وفور انتشار النبأ الصادم، لفّ الحزن منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ نعاه وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، عبر حسابه الرسمي، قائلاً في كلمات مؤثرة هزت مشاعر المتابعين: «رحم الله المستشار المخلص الأستاذ حسان بن يوسف ياسين، فقيد الدبلوماسية والإعلام والتاريخ، الذي عاصر ملوك هذه البلاد ومراحل تطورها، وأفنى عمره في خدمة دينه ووطنه. وأسأل الله عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يجعل ما قدمه في موازين حسناته، وأن يلهم أسرته الكريمة ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان».

حسان بن يوسف ياسين في صورة مع ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

حسان بن يوسف ياسين في صورة مع ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

نجل مستشار الملك عبد العزيز

لم يكن الراحل حسان بن يوسف ياسين شخصية عابرة، بل كان يحمل في جيناته وذاكرته تاريخ المملكة الحديث، فهو نجل الشيخ يوسف ياسين المستشار السياسي الأبرز والمقرب من الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه، وأحد واضعي اللبنات الأولى للسياسة الخارجية السعودية.

هذه الخلفية العائلية الفريدة جعلت حسان يعيش في قلب كواليس السياسة السعودية منذ طفولته، واكتسب معرفة وثيقة بخفايا الأحداث التاريخية. وما ضاعف من ثقله الدبلوماسي هو ارتباطه الوثيق وعمله لسنوات طويلة إلى جانب مهندس الدبلوماسية العربية الراحل الأمير سعود الفيصل، إذ كان شاهداً على ملفات إقليمية ودولية شديدة الحساسية.

أسرار ووثائق تدعم التراث الوطني

على الصعيد الإعلامي، اشتهر الراحل بظهوره الاستثنائي في حلقات تلفزيونية وثائقية حظيت بمشاهدات كبيرة جداً، لاسيما في برنامج «اللقاء من الصفر»، إذ أسر قلوب المشاهدين برواية تفاصيل نادرة تُحكى لأول مرة عن كواليس العمل الدبلوماسي السعودي، وذكرياته الشخصية مع ملوك المملكة وقادتها. كما ظل حتى أيامه الأخيرة يثري وعي القراء بمقالاته وتحليلاته العميقة في عدد من الصحف العربية، متناولاً الصراعات الجيوسياسية والعلاقات الدولية بذكاء معهود.

ولم يقتصر حب الراحل للوطن على الكلمات، بل ساهم حسان بن يوسف ياسين رفقة عائلته في تقديم خدمة جليلة للأجيال القادمة، من خلال حفظ التراث الوطني عبر تسليم دارة الملك عبدالعزيز مئات الوثائق والمراسلات التاريخية السرية والمهمة التي جمعها والده إبان فترة التأسيس، لتظل شاهداً حياً على عظمة هذا الوطن.

وبرحيل حسان بن يوسف ياسين، تطوى صفحة مضيئة من صفحات الذاكرة الدبلوماسية السعودية، لكن أثره سيبقى حياً في قلب الوثائق التي حفظها، والكلمات التي سطرها، والتاريخ الذي عاشه ونقله بكل أمانة وإخلاص.