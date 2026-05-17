خيّم الحزن على الأوساط الدبلوماسية والإعلامية والتاريخية في السعودية، اليوم (الأحد)، بعد الإعلان عن وفاة المستشار والدبلوماسي البارز حسان بن يوسف ياسين، الذي يعد واحداً من أهم القامات التي عاصرت ملوك البلاد وشهدت أدق مراحل تطورها الجيوسياسي، مخلفاً وراءه إرثاً هائلاً من الأسرار والوثائق التاريخية المهمة.
الراحل في صورة مع خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.
وزير التجارة ينعى «فقيد التاريخ والدبلوماسية»
وفور انتشار النبأ الصادم، لفّ الحزن منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ نعاه وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، عبر حسابه الرسمي، قائلاً في كلمات مؤثرة هزت مشاعر المتابعين: «رحم الله المستشار المخلص الأستاذ حسان بن يوسف ياسين، فقيد الدبلوماسية والإعلام والتاريخ، الذي عاصر ملوك هذه البلاد ومراحل تطورها، وأفنى عمره في خدمة دينه ووطنه. وأسأل الله عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يجعل ما قدمه في موازين حسناته، وأن يلهم أسرته الكريمة ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان».
حسان بن يوسف ياسين في صورة مع ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
نجل مستشار الملك عبد العزيز
لم يكن الراحل حسان بن يوسف ياسين شخصية عابرة، بل كان يحمل في جيناته وذاكرته تاريخ المملكة الحديث، فهو نجل الشيخ يوسف ياسين المستشار السياسي الأبرز والمقرب من الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز -طيب الله ثراه، وأحد واضعي اللبنات الأولى للسياسة الخارجية السعودية.
هذه الخلفية العائلية الفريدة جعلت حسان يعيش في قلب كواليس السياسة السعودية منذ طفولته، واكتسب معرفة وثيقة بخفايا الأحداث التاريخية. وما ضاعف من ثقله الدبلوماسي هو ارتباطه الوثيق وعمله لسنوات طويلة إلى جانب مهندس الدبلوماسية العربية الراحل الأمير سعود الفيصل، إذ كان شاهداً على ملفات إقليمية ودولية شديدة الحساسية.
أسرار ووثائق تدعم التراث الوطني
على الصعيد الإعلامي، اشتهر الراحل بظهوره الاستثنائي في حلقات تلفزيونية وثائقية حظيت بمشاهدات كبيرة جداً، لاسيما في برنامج «اللقاء من الصفر»، إذ أسر قلوب المشاهدين برواية تفاصيل نادرة تُحكى لأول مرة عن كواليس العمل الدبلوماسي السعودي، وذكرياته الشخصية مع ملوك المملكة وقادتها. كما ظل حتى أيامه الأخيرة يثري وعي القراء بمقالاته وتحليلاته العميقة في عدد من الصحف العربية، متناولاً الصراعات الجيوسياسية والعلاقات الدولية بذكاء معهود.
ولم يقتصر حب الراحل للوطن على الكلمات، بل ساهم حسان بن يوسف ياسين رفقة عائلته في تقديم خدمة جليلة للأجيال القادمة، من خلال حفظ التراث الوطني عبر تسليم دارة الملك عبدالعزيز مئات الوثائق والمراسلات التاريخية السرية والمهمة التي جمعها والده إبان فترة التأسيس، لتظل شاهداً حياً على عظمة هذا الوطن.
وبرحيل حسان بن يوسف ياسين، تطوى صفحة مضيئة من صفحات الذاكرة الدبلوماسية السعودية، لكن أثره سيبقى حياً في قلب الوثائق التي حفظها، والكلمات التي سطرها، والتاريخ الذي عاشه ونقله بكل أمانة وإخلاص.
Sorrow has cast a shadow over the diplomatic, media, and historical circles in Saudi Arabia today (Sunday), following the announcement of the death of the prominent advisor and diplomat Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, who is considered one of the most important figures to have witnessed the kings of the country and the most intricate phases of its geopolitical development, leaving behind a tremendous legacy of secrets and important historical documents.
The Minister of Commerce Mourns the "Lost One of History and Diplomacy"
As soon as the shocking news spread, sorrow enveloped social media platforms, as the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, mourned him through his official account, saying in touching words that moved the feelings of followers: "May Allah have mercy on the loyal advisor, Professor Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, the lost one of diplomacy, media, and history, who witnessed the kings of this country and its stages of development, dedicating his life to serving his religion and homeland. I ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy, to make what he has offered weigh in his favor, and to inspire his noble family and loved ones with patience and solace."
حسان بن يوسف ياسين في صورة مع ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.
Son of King Abdulaziz's Advisor
The late Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin was not a transient figure; rather, he carried within his genes and memory the modern history of the Kingdom. He was the son of Sheikh Yusuf Yassin, the most prominent political advisor close to the founding king Abdulaziz - may Allah have mercy on him - and one of the architects of the foundations of Saudi foreign policy.
This unique family background allowed Hassan to live at the heart of Saudi political affairs since his childhood, gaining intimate knowledge of the intricacies of historical events. What further amplified his diplomatic weight was his close association and long years of work alongside the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal, the architect of Arab diplomacy, as he witnessed highly sensitive regional and international files.
Secrets and Documents Supporting National Heritage
In the media realm, the late Hassan was renowned for his exceptional appearances in documentary television episodes that garnered very high viewership, particularly in the program "Meeting from Zero," where he captivated viewers' hearts by narrating rare details told for the first time about the behind-the-scenes of Saudi diplomatic work and his personal memories with the kings and leaders of the Kingdom. Even in his final days, he enriched readers' awareness with his articles and deep analyses in several Arab newspapers, addressing geopolitical conflicts and international relations with his well-known intelligence.
The late Hassan's love for his homeland was not limited to words; he, along with his family, contributed significantly to serving future generations by preserving national heritage through the delivery of hundreds of important and secret historical documents and correspondence collected by his father during the founding period to the King Abdulaziz House, ensuring they remain a living testament to the greatness of this nation.
With the passing of Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, a bright chapter of Saudi diplomatic memory closes, but his impact will remain alive in the heart of the documents he preserved, the words he penned, and the history he lived and conveyed with utmost sincerity and fidelity.