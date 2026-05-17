Sorrow has cast a shadow over the diplomatic, media, and historical circles in Saudi Arabia today (Sunday), following the announcement of the death of the prominent advisor and diplomat Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, who is considered one of the most important figures to have witnessed the kings of the country and the most intricate phases of its geopolitical development, leaving behind a tremendous legacy of secrets and important historical documents.

The Minister of Commerce Mourns the "Lost One of History and Diplomacy"

As soon as the shocking news spread, sorrow enveloped social media platforms, as the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, mourned him through his official account, saying in touching words that moved the feelings of followers: "May Allah have mercy on the loyal advisor, Professor Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, the lost one of diplomacy, media, and history, who witnessed the kings of this country and its stages of development, dedicating his life to serving his religion and homeland. I ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy, to make what he has offered weigh in his favor, and to inspire his noble family and loved ones with patience and solace."

حسان بن يوسف ياسين في صورة مع ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

Son of King Abdulaziz's Advisor

The late Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin was not a transient figure; rather, he carried within his genes and memory the modern history of the Kingdom. He was the son of Sheikh Yusuf Yassin, the most prominent political advisor close to the founding king Abdulaziz - may Allah have mercy on him - and one of the architects of the foundations of Saudi foreign policy.

This unique family background allowed Hassan to live at the heart of Saudi political affairs since his childhood, gaining intimate knowledge of the intricacies of historical events. What further amplified his diplomatic weight was his close association and long years of work alongside the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal, the architect of Arab diplomacy, as he witnessed highly sensitive regional and international files.

Secrets and Documents Supporting National Heritage

In the media realm, the late Hassan was renowned for his exceptional appearances in documentary television episodes that garnered very high viewership, particularly in the program "Meeting from Zero," where he captivated viewers' hearts by narrating rare details told for the first time about the behind-the-scenes of Saudi diplomatic work and his personal memories with the kings and leaders of the Kingdom. Even in his final days, he enriched readers' awareness with his articles and deep analyses in several Arab newspapers, addressing geopolitical conflicts and international relations with his well-known intelligence.

The late Hassan's love for his homeland was not limited to words; he, along with his family, contributed significantly to serving future generations by preserving national heritage through the delivery of hundreds of important and secret historical documents and correspondence collected by his father during the founding period to the King Abdulaziz House, ensuring they remain a living testament to the greatness of this nation.

With the passing of Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, a bright chapter of Saudi diplomatic memory closes, but his impact will remain alive in the heart of the documents he preserved, the words he penned, and the history he lived and conveyed with utmost sincerity and fidelity.