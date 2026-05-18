Today, information is in a fierce race to capture the eye before awakening the mind. The prior question for many is no longer: How much is true? The hidden question has become: How much shine does it have? Which phrase grabs attention? Which headline stops the finger from scrolling? Which number confuses the recipient? Which formulation makes the reader open their mouth before they open their awareness? In this vast market, faces compete to achieve astonishment: a doctor extracts a result from its context to create a health warning, a researcher condenses a complex study into a shocking sentence, a preacher burdens a narrative or story with unbearable weight, and an activist chases the hot moment with a phrase that ignites on platforms. Everyone wants to be the first to reach the area of astonishment in the recipient's mind; that area grants its owner followers, spread, comments, shares, and perhaps money, status, and presence. What can be termed the "attention economy" or "industry of astonishment" explains part of this troubling phenomenon; digital platforms reward what provokes interaction, and interaction favors what surprises, confuses, or exaggerates. Here, an environment is formed that allows for the inflation of details and the emergence of exceptions. Astonishment has become a popular currency. It has its factories: the provocative headline, the staggering number, the strange information, the cropped image, the phrase that resembles a discovery. It also has its merchants; those who excel at tightening nerves, coloring the ordinary, inflating the particular, and dressing information from the garb of science to that of theatrical presentation. The reader enters the platform seeking benefit, only to be greeted by information as if it were a sound bomb; they hear the noise, and the meaning retreats. With the abundance of this impulsive exchange, general certainty has begun to erode; every delayed correction leaves a scratch in memory, and every retraction of popular information adds a new layer of doubt. People today read the news, and within them is a weary guard asking: Is this truth or a new trap? Is this science or an advertisement? Is this advice or a desire for visibility? Thus, society pays the price of intellectual display from its most precious asset: trust. The most dangerous aspect of the industry of astonishment is that it cultivates a taste for shock, making the calm meaning seem less appealing. The truth, by its nature, is sometimes slow, precise, gradual, requiring context, caution, and explanation. However, astonishment arrives quickly, adorned, self-assured, gliding over details like someone who snatches and then moves on. We need a new ethics for information: that honesty precedes shine, that benefit outweighs excitement, and that the honor of the writer, researcher, doctor, and preacher lies in hitting the truth before hitting the trend. Transient astonishment may create an audience, but it leaves behind a disturbed awareness and opens hidden cracks in the body of knowledge, until the mind becomes accustomed to the glare of shock and recoils from the calm of truth, making society easily led by every fleeting spark, quick to distrust any deep meaning, allowing its minds to be invaded through the entrance of wonder, and reshaping its certainty to the rhythm of noise.