تعيش المعلومة اليوم سباقاً محموماً على جذب العين قبل إيقاظ العقل. لم يعد السؤال الأسبق عند كثيرين: ما مقدار الصواب؟ صار السؤال الخفي: ما مقدار اللمعان؟ أي عبارة تخطف؟ أي عنوان يوقف الإصبع عن التمرير؟ أي رقم يربك المتلقي؟ أي صياغة تجعل القارئ يفتح فمه قبل أن يفتح وعيه؟ في هذا السوق الواسع تتزاحم الوجوه للظفر بالدهشة: طبيب يقتطع نتيجة من سياقها ليصنع منها إنذاراً صحياً، وباحث يختصر دراسة معقدة في جملة صاعقة، وداعية يحمّل أثراً أو قصة ما لا تحتمل، وناشط يطارد اللحظة الساخنة بعبارة تلتهب في المنصات. الجميع يريد أن يصل أولاً إلى منطقة الدهشة في نفس المتلقي؛ تلك المنطقة التي تمنح صاحبها متابعة، وانتشاراً، وتعليقاً، وإعادة نشر، وربما مالاً ومكانة وحضوراً. ما يمكن تسميته بـ«اقتصاد الانتباه» أو «صناعة الدهشة» يفسر جانباً من هذه الظاهرة المقلقة؛ فالمنصات في العالم الرقمي تكافئ ما يثير التفاعل، والتفاعل ينحاز إلى ما يفاجئ أو يربك أو يبالغ. وهنا تتشكل بيئة تسمح بتضخم الجزئيات وبروز الاستثناءات. تحولت الدهشة إلى عملة رائجة. لها مصانعها: العنوان المثير، الرقم الفادح، المعلومة الغريبة، الصورة المجتزأة، العبارة التي تشبه الاكتشاف. ولها تجارها أيضاً؛ من يحسنون شدّ الأعصاب، وتلوين العادي، وتضخيم الجزئي، وإخراج المعلومة من ثوب العلم إلى ثوب العرض المسرحي. القارئ يدخل المنصة طالباً فائدة، فتستقبله المعلومة كأنها قنبلة صوتية؛ يسمع الضجيج، ويتراجع المعنى. ومع كثرة هذا التداول المندفع بدأ اليقين العام يتآكل؛ كل تصحيح متأخر يترك خدشاً في الذاكرة، وكل تراجع عن معلومة شائعة يضيف طبقة جديدة من الشك. يقرأ الناس اليوم الخبر، وفي داخلهم حارس متعب يسأل: أهذه حقيقة أم فخ جديد؟ أهذا علم أم إعلان؟ أهذا نصح أم رغبة في الظهور؟ وهكذا يدفع المجتمع ثمن الاستعراض المعرفي من رصيده الأثمن: الثقة. الأخطر في صناعة الدهشة أنها تربي الذائقة على طلب الصدمة، وتزهدها في المعنى الهادئ. والحقيقة بطبعها أحياناً بطيئة، دقيقة، متدرجة، تحتاج سياقاً واحترازاً وتفسيراً. أما الدهشة فتصل مسرعة، مزينة، واثقة من نفسها، عابرة فوق التفاصيل كمن يخطف ثم يمضي. نحتاج إلى أخلاق جديدة للمعلومة: أن يتقدم الصدق على البريق، وأن يعلو النفع على الإثارة، وأن يكون شرف الكاتب والباحث والطبيب والداعية في إصابة الحقيقة قبل إصابة الترند. فالدهشة العابرة قد تصنع جمهوراً، لكنها تترك خلفها وعياً مضطرباً، وتفتح في جسد المعرفة شقوقاً خفية، حتى يعتاد العقل وهج الصدمة وينفر من هدوء الحقيقة، ويغدو المجتمع سهل الانقياد لكل وميض عابر، سريع الارتياب من كل معنى عميق، فتُستباح عقوله من مدخل الانبهار، ويُعاد تشكيل يقينه على إيقاع الضجيج.