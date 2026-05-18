What a wonder this blame is, and that condemnation, along with the question marks and exclamations launched by some fans of other clubs, joined by media voices that mock and ridicule Al-Ahli fans; due to the expressions of joy they displayed after their football team was crowned the Asian Elite Championship for the second consecutive time, followed by celebrations in the stands, outside the stadium, and across the "X" platform, in a manner that some see as "exaggerated," as if Al-Ahli were winning a championship for the first time in its history.

It is the right of Al-Ahli fans and their media to rejoice, and even to exaggerate in expressing their happiness, and I see no convincing justification for confiscating this right, even if others believe that those celebrations sometimes exceeded their limits. It is only fair that everyone finds an excuse for them, for several reasons that granted them both the right and the excuse at the same time.

So what do you expect from a club that has been deprived of Asian championships since its establishment, while major clubs have preceded it to this long-awaited glory?

And what do you expect from the fans and media of a club that tasted, just two seasons ago, the bitterness of its team's relegation to the Yelo League, only to return afterward to its natural position, in a record time, to regain its strong presence in the Saudi league and confirm its status among the elite.

The matter did not stop there; Al-Ahli also made a remarkable presence in the Elite Championship over two consecutive seasons, during which it was crowned with the title deservedly.

And what do you expect after that "failure" represented by relegation, when one of the prominent figures of Al-Ahli described that fall as a "stain of shame" in the history of a club rich in championships and achievements? This phrase encapsulated a long history in a harsh moment that remained etched in the memory of Al-Ahli.

Therefore, there had to be an exceptional and very happy event to erase that painful memory and restore to Al-Ahli fans some sense of pride and honor, after a whole season spent by their team in the Yelo League. Thus, the Elite Championships became the talk of the sports street and the "main concern" for Al-Ahli fans, overshadowing everything that preceded them, and pushing back that title that some continued to use to taunt Al-Ahli fans and their media.

Most importantly, the Asian Elite Championship did not come by chance; it resulted from professional work, significant technical effort from the coach and players, and immense fan support from Al-Ahli lovers who proved to be the true fuel for every achievement.

It is true that Al-Ahli is a prestigious club with a glorious history, and no one expected its relegation to the Yelo League, but on the other hand, no one also expected that its joys in achieving the "two elites" would come in such a loud manner, perfectly embodying the popular saying: "When did you rise to the palace? He said: Yesterday afternoon."

And anyone who understands the pain left by the memory of relegation will certainly grasp the magnitude of the joy that followed, compensating for that suffering and healing a deep wound that cannot be forgotten.