عجباً لهذه الملامة، وذلك الاستنكار، وعلامات الاستفهام والتعجب التي تطلقها بعض جماهير الأندية الأخرى، بمشاركة أصوات إعلامية تمارس التندّر والسخرية من جماهير الأهلي؛ بسبب مظاهر الفرح التي عبّروا عنها عقب تتويج فريقهم الكروي ببطولة النخبة الآسيوية للمرة الثانية على التوالي، وما تبع ذلك من احتفالات في المدرجات، وخارج الملعب، وعبر منصة «إكس»، بصورة يراها البعض «مبالغاً فيها»، وكأن الأهلي يحقق بطولة للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.

ومن حق جماهير الأهلي وإعلامه أن يفرحوا، بل وأن يبالغوا في التعبير عن أفراحهم، ولا أرى مبرراً مقنعاً لمصادرة هذا الحق، حتى إن رأى الآخرون أن تلك الاحتفالات تجاوزت حدودها أحياناً. فمن الإنصاف أن يلتمس الجميع العذر لهم، لأسباب عدة منحتهم الحق والعذر في آنٍ واحد.

فماذا تتوقعون من نادٍ ظل محروماً من البطولات الآسيوية منذ تأسيسه، بينما سبقته الأندية الكبرى إلى هذا المجد الذي طال انتظاره؟

وماذا تتوقعون من جماهير وإعلام نادٍ ذاق، قبل موسمين فقط، مرارة هبوط فريقه إلى دوري يلو، ثم عاد بعدها إلى موقعه الطبيعي، وفي فترة قياسية، ليستعيد حضوره القوي في الدوري السعودي، ويؤكد مكانته بين الكبار.

ولم يقتصر الأمر على ذلك، بل سجّل الأهلي حضوراً مميزاً في بطولة النخبة خلال موسمين متتاليين، تُوِّج خلالهما باللقب عن جدارة واستحقاق.

وماذا تتوقعون أيضاً بعد ذلك «الإخفاق» المتمثل في الهبوط، حين خرج أحد أبرز رموز الأهلي واصفاً ذلك السقوط بأنه «وصمة عار» في تاريخ نادٍ حافل بالبطولات والإنجازات؟ وهي العبارة التي اختزلت تاريخاً طويلاً في لحظة قاسية بقيت عالقة في الذاكرة الأهلاوية.

لذلك، كان لا بد من حدث استثنائي وسعيد جداً يمحو تلك الذكرى المؤلمة، ويُعيد لجماهير الأهلي شيئاً من الاعتزاز والفخر، بعد موسم كامل قضاه فريقهم في دوري يلو. فجاءت بطولتا النخبة لتتحولا إلى حديث الشارع الرياضي، وإلى «الشغل الشاغل» للأهلاويين، حتى طغى الحديث عنهما على كل ما سبقهما، وتوارى إلى الخلف ذلك اللقب الذي ظل البعض يستخدمه لمعايرة جماهير الأهلي وإعلامه.

والأهم أن بطولة النخبة الآسيوية لم تأتِ بضربة حظ، بل جاءت نتيجة عمل احترافي، وجهد فني كبير من المدرب واللاعبين، ودعم جماهيري هائل من عشاق الأهلي الذين أثبتوا أنهم الوقود الحقيقي لكل إنجاز.

صحيح أن الأهلي نادٍ عريق وصاحب تاريخ مجيد، ولم يكن أحد يتوقع هبوطه إلى دوري يلو، لكن في المقابل، لم يكن أحد يتوقع أيضاً أن تأتي أفراحه بتحقيق «النخبتين» بتلك الصورة الصاخبة، التي تجسد تماماً المثل الشعبي القائل: «متى طلعت القصر؟ قال: أمس العصر».

ومن يدرك حجم الألم الذي خلفته ذكرى الهبوط، سيدرك بالتأكيد حجم الفرح الذي جاء لاحقاً، ليعوّض تلك المعاناة، ويضمّد جرحاً عميقاً لا يُنسى.