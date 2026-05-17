In a terrifying scene that left everyone breathless and sparked a wave of overwhelming concern and astonishment among the residents, the cemeteries of the village of Damira, belonging to the Talka Center in Egypt's Dakahlia Governorate, turned into a sudden fire scene, after a horrific fire broke out within the cemetery grounds during the early hours of dawn today (Sunday), amid a state of intense security alert and urgent movements from civil protection personnel.

Flames Erupting from Between the Graves!

The flames and flying sparks that surged powerfully from among the dark graves in the darkness of the night prompted nearby residents to issue urgent calls for help through loudspeakers and social media platforms.

The residents were gripped by intense fear and panic over the possibility of the raging fire spreading to nearby homes or causing a larger disaster and greater losses within the cemeteries, especially with the thick black smoke rising and covering the entire sky of the village.

Upon receiving the report at the emergency operations room, the civil protection forces in Dakahlia rushed, supported by fire trucks, to the fire site in a race against time. Simultaneously, security agencies imposed a strict security cordon around the area surrounding the cemeteries to facilitate the firefighters' mission and prevent gatherings of residents to avoid exacerbating the situation.

According to initial data, the firefighting teams succeeded in containing the flames and isolating them from the rest of the mausoleums, managing to completely extinguish the fire before it spread to the residential block. The village breathed a sigh of relief after those tense hours ended without any recorded human losses or injuries, while the relevant authorities immediately began extensive investigations to determine the real cause of the fire in this sensitive location.

The incident sparked a wide wave of questions and signs of inquiry among the residents, especially since fires occurring within cemeteries are considered rare and strange incidents that open the door to much mystery and speculation on social media.