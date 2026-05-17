في مشهد مرعب حبس أنفاس الجميع وأثار موجة عارمة من القلق والذهول بين الأهالي، تحوّلت مقابر قرية دميرة التابعة لمركز طلخا في محافظة الدقهلية المصرية إلى ساحة نيران مفاجئة، بعدما اندلع حريق مروّع داخل حرم المقابر خلال الساعات الأولى من فجر اليوم (الأحد)، وسط حالة من الاستنفار الأمني المكثف وتحركات عاجلة من رجال الحماية المدنية.

ألسنة اللهب تخرج من بين القبور!

ألسنة اللهب والشرر المتطاير التي تصاعدت بقوة من بين القبور المظلمة في عتمة الليل، دفعت السكان المحيطين بالمكان إلى إطلاق استغاثات ونداءات استنجاد سريعة عبر مكبرات الصوت ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

انتاب الأهالي رعب شديد وخوف عارم من امتداد النيران المستعرة إلى المنازل المجاورة أو التسبب في كارثة وخسائر أكبر داخل المقابر وتدمير شواهدها، خصوصاً مع تصاعد سحب الدخان الأسود الكثيف الذي غطى سماء القرية بالكامل.

وفور تلقي البلاغ بغرفة عمليات النجدة، هرعت قوات الحماية المدنية بالدقهلية مدعومة بسيارات الإطفاء إلى موقع الحريق في سباق مع ثواني الوقت. وفي موازاة ذلك، فرضت الأجهزة الأمنية طوقاً أمنياً مشدداً حول المنطقة المحيطة بالمقابر لتسهيل مهمة رجال الإطفاء، ومنع تجمهر الأهالي تفادياً لتفاقم الموقف.

وبحسب المعطيات الأولية، نجحت فرق الإطفاء في محاصرة النيران وعزلها عن بقية المقصورات، وتمكنت من إخماد الحريق تماماً قبل امتداده للكتلة السكنية. وتنفست القرية الصعداء بعدما انتهت تلك الساعات المشحونة بالتوتر دون تسجيل أي خسائر بشرية أو إصابات، فيما بدأت الجهات المختصة على الفور تحقيقات موسعة لمعرفة السبب الحقيقي وراء اندلاع النيران في هذا المكان الحساس.

وفجّرت الواقعة موجة واسعة من التساؤلات وعلامات الاستفهام بين الأهالي، خصوصاً أن حدوث حرائق داخل المقابر يُعد من الحوادث النادرة والغريبة التي تفتح الباب لكثير من الغموض والتكهنات على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.