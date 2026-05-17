مع الارتفاع الملحوظ في متوسط أعمار الزواج والانشغال بالمسارات المهنية حول العالم، باتت عبارة «الحمل بعد الـ 35» ملفاً طبياً بالغ الحساسية، حيث يتقاطع فيه العلم بالخوف، والأمل بلغة الأرقام والإحصاءات. وفيما تروج منصات عيادات الخصوبة الحديثة لحلول ثورية تمنح النساء شعوراً بالأمان المطلق، يخرج الأطباء تدريجياً لكسر هذا الوهم، مؤكدين حقيقة صادمة مفادها أن التكنولوجيا قد تمنحكِ وقتاً إضافياً، لكنها تعجز تماماً عن إيقاف الساعة البيولوجية لجسدكِ!

ما تظهره عيادات الخصوبة وما يخفيه العلم

في السنوات الأخيرة، ساد انطباع عام بأن تقنيات مثل «تجميد البويضات»، وفحوصات الجينات المبكرة قبل الغرس، وعلاجات الخصوبة المتطورة، قد ألغت «صلاحية» الإنجاب المحددة وعطلت الشيخوخة البيولوجية. لكن خلف كواليس غرف الأبحاث، يحذر المتخصصون من وهم «الطب القادر على كل شيء»، فمهما بلغت دقة الآلات والمختبرات، تظل جودة البويضة وصحة المنظومة التناسلية مرتبطة بالطبيعة الحيوية للجسم التي لا يمكن تزويرها أو إعادتها إلى الوراء.

ويقول الأطباء إن الإجابة عن سر عجز التكنولوجيا تختبئ داخل البويضة نفسها. فخلافاً للرجال الذين ينتجون حيوانات منوية متجددة باستمرار، تولد المرأة بمخزون محدد وثابت من البويضات يشيخ معها يوماً بعد يوم. ومع تجاوز عتبة الـ35 عاماً، لا ينخفض فقط عدد هذه البويضات، بل تتراجع جودتها بشكل حاد، وتصبح النواة الخلوية أكثر عرضة لما يُعرف طبياً بـ«الأخطاء الكروموسومية» أثناء الانقسام الخلوي. وهنا يكمن الخطر الحقيقي الذي تزداد احتمالاته طردياً مع تقدم العمر.

هذه الأخطاء الجينية هي المسؤول الأول عن ارتفاع نسب الاضطرابات الولادية (مثل متلازمة داون أو التثلث الصبغي)، والعيوب الخلقية في القلب والجهاز العصبي، وهي أمور لا تملك تكنولوجيا التخصيب الخارجي سلطة كاملة لمنع حدوثها إذا كانت البويضة الأصلية قد نال منها العمر.

«الإرهاق البيولوجي الصامت».. الجسم لا ينسى!

العقبة الثانية التي تقف أمامها التكنولوجيا عاجزة هي ما يسميه البروفيسورات «الإرهاق البيولوجي الصامت». فالحمل ليس مجرد بويضة ملقحة تُغرس في الرحم، بل هو رحلة شاقة تتطلب كفاءة من الجسم بأكمله. وبعد منتصف الثلاثينات، لا يتعامل الجسد مع عبء الحمل وتغيراته الهرمونية بالمرونة ذاتها التي كان عليها في العشرينات. فالمشيمة تصبح أكثر حساسية، والانقسامات الجينية تكون أكثر هشاشة، وترتفع احتمالات الإصابة بمضاعفات خطيرة قد تمر أحياناً بلا أعراض واضحة مثل سكري الحمل، أو تسمم الحمل الحاد، أو الولادة المبكرة. والجسم في النهاية لا ينسى عمره الحقيقي حتى لو تجاهله القلب أو حاولت التكنولوجيا إخفاءه.

الحل ليس التخويف.. بل الوعي المختلف

رغم كل هذه الحقائق الصارمة، يؤكد المتخصصون أن الرسالة ليست بث الرعب أو إحباط النساء اللواتي يرغبن في الإنجاب في سن متأخرة، بل دعوتهن للتعامل مع هذا الملف بوعي طبي مختلف تماماً عن السائد، فالاعتراف بحدود التكنولوجيا يعني اللجوء المبكر للفحوصات الجينية الدقيقة، والمتابعة الطبية اللصيقة، والرقابة المستمرة لحماية الأم والجنين. فالعلم لا يقول إن الحمل بعد الـ35 مستحيل أو كارثي، لكنه يهمس بحقيقة واقعية وهادئة تقول إن: كل سنة إضافية تغير الاحتمالات البيولوجية قليلاً، والذكاء يكمن في فهم هذه الاحتمالات والتعامل معها بحذر، لا في العيش تحت وهم أن التكنولوجيا ألغت قوانين الطبيعة.