أعاد ممثل صيني يُدعى «هو شيانغ» إشعال فتيل الجدل والدهشة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي حول العالم، بعدما انتشرت صور حديثة ومفاجئة له من حفل زفافه، ظهر فيها بجسد وملامح طفل بريء بالكاد يبدو في الـ12 من عمره، على الرغم من أنه تجاوز عتبة الـ40 عاماً بالفعل!

زفاف يثير الشكوك وعروس تصدم الجميع

الصور التي تحوّلت سريعاً إلى مادة صادمة ومثيرة للجدل بين المستخدمين، دفعت الآلاف للتشكيك في عمره الحقيقي والظن بأنها خدعة بصريّة أو مشهد من فيلم سينمائي، خصوصاً عند رؤية عروسه بكامل أناقتها بجانبه، إذ بدت المفارقة البصرية بين ملامحه الطفولية التامة ونضوج زوجتها أمراً يثير الذهول. ومصادفةً، أطلق عليه المتابعون لقب «بنجامين بوتون الصين»، في إشارة إلى الشخصية السينمائية الشهيرة التي عاشت بعمر معكوس يبدأ من الشيخوخة وينتهي بالطفولة.

لكن خلف هذا المظهر الطفولي، تختبئ قصة إنسانية قاسية بدأت فصولها منذ اللحظات الأولى لولادته. فبحسب التقارير الطبية المحلية، وُلد «شيانغ» مبكراً جداً (ولادة مبتسرة) بعدما عانت والدته من سوء تغذية حاد وقاسٍ خلال فترة الحمل، مما أثر على نموه الجسدي وهرموناته بشكل كامل. ومع مرور السنوات، عجز جسده عن التطور طبيعياً، إذ توقف نموه تماماً عند سن التاسعة، ليبقى عالقاً في هيئة طفل صغير وبصوت طفولي ناعم رغم دخوله مرحلة الشباب ثم الأربعينات.

عمره 40 عاماً وعروسه تصدم الجميع.. زفاف «الطفل المعجزة» يشعل الإنترنت

من التنمر إلى النجومية

هذا الشكل غير المعتاد جعل حياته اليومية حافلة بالمواقف الغريبة والمحرجة، فالغرباء في الشارع كانوا يسألونه باستمرار عن مدرسته وفروضه المدرسية، غير مدركين أنهم يتحدثون في الحقيقة مع رجل بالغ، ناضج، وممثل محترف.

ورغم نظرات التنمر، والفضول، والصدمة التي كان يثيرها أينما حل، لم يستسلم «شيانغ» لعزلته، بل قرر بذكاء تحويل حالته النادرة ونقمته إلى نقطة قوة خارقة داخل عالم الفن والتمثيل.

وجاءت الانطلاقة الفنية الحقيقية في عام 2005، حين حصل وهو في الـ19 من عمره على دور تلميذ في المرحلة الابتدائية داخل مسلسل كوميدي شهير، ليحقق نجاحاً ساحقاً فتح له أبواباً ذهبية في الدراما الصينية. والمفارقة أن المخرجين باتوا يفضلون العمل معه على حساب الأطفال الحقيقيين، نظراً لقدرته العالية ممثلاً بالغاً على استيعاب التعليمات المعقدة والالتزام بالأداء الاحترافي الصارم طوال ساعات التصوير دون بكاء أو ملل.

ومع مرور الوقت، تحول «الطفل المعجزة» إلى ظاهرة فنية وإنسانية ملهمة، خصوصاً مع اعترافه الواعي بأن مظهره يفرض عليه نوعاً محدداً وضيقاً من الأدوار، لكنه يرى أن النجاح والتميز داخل هذه المساحة الضيقة هو إنجاز استثنائي بحد ذاته.

واليوم، يعيش «هو شيانغ» حياة عائلية مستقرة وأكثر هدوءاً برفقة زوجته التي اختارها قلبه، بعيداً عن ضجيج الشهرة وصحب الكاميرات، بينما لا تزال صوره قادرة على تفجير موجات من الذهول العارم كلما طفت على السطح؛ لأن العين البشرية تجد صعوبة بالغة في تصديق أن هذا الرجل الذي يبدو كطفل صغير يبحث عن ألعابه، هو في الواقع رجل أربعيني يعيش حياة البالغين بكل تفاصيلها.