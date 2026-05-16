في تطور جديد ولافت في اتهام عبدالله عماد، شقيق الفنانة المصرية رنا رئيس، بحيازة مواد مخدرة بقصد التعاطي، وحمل سلاح أبيض، إلى جانب قيادة سيارة دون لوحات معدنية خلفية وتحت تأثير مواد مخدّرة في منطقة بيفرلي هيلز التابعة لدائرة قسم شرطة الشيخ زايد، قررت النيابة العامة إحالة شقيق رنا رئيس إلى المحاكمة الجنائية العاجلة.

انتهاء التحقيقات

وجاء قرار الإحالة عقب انتهاء التحقيقات التي باشرتها النيابة العامة، والتي استندت إلى محاضر الضبط الفنية، وتحريات الأجهزة الأمنية في مديرية أمن الجيزة، إضافة إلى تقرير المعمل الكيماوي، مع ترقّب تحديد أولى جلسات المحاكمة خلال الفترة القادمة.

ضبط واتهام

تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تمكّن قوة أمنية تابعة لقسم شرطة الشيخ زايد من إيقاف سيارة «ملاكي» يقودها المتهم داخل منطقة «بيفرلي هيلز»، بعدما تبين أنها تسير من دون لوحات معدنية خلفية، وبفحص السيارة عثرت القوات على حقيبة سوداء بداخلها قطعتان من جوهر الحشيش المخدّر، وزجاجة تحتوي على مواد كحولية، إلى جانب سلاح أبيض «مطواة قرن غزال» وعبوة رذاذ للدفاع عن النفس، فضلاً عن مبلغ مالي قدره 100 دولار.

إنكار التعاطي

وخلال التحقيقات، أنكر المتهم صلته بالمواد المخدّرة والأسلحة البيضاء المضبوطة، مؤكداً أن المبلغ المالي فقط يخصه، وقال أمام جهات التحقيق إن الأموال كانت جزءاً من مصروفاته الجامعية، مؤكداً عدم تعاطيه المواد المخدّرة.

وأضاف المتهم في أقواله أنه كان عائداً من جامعته في القرية الذكية برفقة عدد من زملائه خلال شهر رمضان الماضي، موضحاً أن اللوحة المعدنية الخلفية للسيارة سقطت قبل الواقعة بيومين إثر حادثة تصادم مروري، كما أشار إلى أن حقيبة المضبوطات ليست ملكه.

واستندت النيابة العامة في قرار الإحالة إلى شهادة ضابط الواقعة، الذي أكد العثور على المضبوطات داخل نطاق حيازة المتهم وسيطرته المادية داخل السيارة، إضافة إلى تقرير المعمل الكيماوي الذي أثبت أن المضبوطات عبارة عن جوهر الحشيش المُدرج في جدول المخدرات، وأن الزجاجة المضبوطة تحتوي على كحول إيثيلي.