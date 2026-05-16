In a new and striking development regarding the accusation against Abdullah Imad, the brother of Egyptian artist Rana Raees, for possessing narcotic substances for the purpose of consumption, carrying a white weapon, in addition to driving a car without rear license plates and under the influence of narcotic substances in the Beverly Hills area under the jurisdiction of the Sheikh Zayed Police Department, the Public Prosecution has decided to refer Rana Raees's brother to urgent criminal trial.

End of Investigations

The referral decision came after the completion of the investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution, which relied on the technical seizure reports and the investigations of the security agencies in the Giza Security Directorate, in addition to the chemical laboratory report, with anticipation for the scheduling of the first trial sessions in the upcoming period.

Seizure and Accusation

The details of the incident date back to the ability of a security force from the Sheikh Zayed Police Department to stop a "private" car driven by the accused within the "Beverly Hills" area, after it was found to be driving without rear license plates. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the forces discovered a black bag containing two pieces of narcotic hashish, a bottle containing alcoholic substances, in addition to a white weapon "a folding knife" and a pepper spray for self-defense, as well as a sum of money amounting to 100 dollars.

Denying Consumption

During the investigations, the accused denied any connection to the narcotic substances and the seized weapons, asserting that the sum of money only belonged to him. He stated before the investigation authorities that the money was part of his university expenses, affirming that he did not consume any narcotic substances.

The accused added in his statements that he was returning from his university in the Smart Village accompanied by several of his colleagues during the last Ramadan, explaining that the rear license plate of the car fell off two days before the incident due to a traffic collision, and he also indicated that the seized bag did not belong to him.

The Public Prosecution relied on the testimony of the officer involved in the incident, who confirmed finding the seized items within the accused's possession and physical control inside the vehicle, in addition to the chemical laboratory report which proved that the seized items were narcotic hashish listed in the drug schedule, and that the seized bottle contained ethyl alcohol.