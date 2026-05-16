في تطور جديد ولافت في اتهام عبدالله عماد، شقيق الفنانة المصرية رنا رئيس، بحيازة مواد مخدرة بقصد التعاطي، وحمل سلاح أبيض، إلى جانب قيادة سيارة دون لوحات معدنية خلفية وتحت تأثير مواد مخدّرة في منطقة بيفرلي هيلز التابعة لدائرة قسم شرطة الشيخ زايد، قررت النيابة العامة إحالة شقيق رنا رئيس إلى المحاكمة الجنائية العاجلة.
انتهاء التحقيقات
وجاء قرار الإحالة عقب انتهاء التحقيقات التي باشرتها النيابة العامة، والتي استندت إلى محاضر الضبط الفنية، وتحريات الأجهزة الأمنية في مديرية أمن الجيزة، إضافة إلى تقرير المعمل الكيماوي، مع ترقّب تحديد أولى جلسات المحاكمة خلال الفترة القادمة.
ضبط واتهام
تعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تمكّن قوة أمنية تابعة لقسم شرطة الشيخ زايد من إيقاف سيارة «ملاكي» يقودها المتهم داخل منطقة «بيفرلي هيلز»، بعدما تبين أنها تسير من دون لوحات معدنية خلفية، وبفحص السيارة عثرت القوات على حقيبة سوداء بداخلها قطعتان من جوهر الحشيش المخدّر، وزجاجة تحتوي على مواد كحولية، إلى جانب سلاح أبيض «مطواة قرن غزال» وعبوة رذاذ للدفاع عن النفس، فضلاً عن مبلغ مالي قدره 100 دولار.
إنكار التعاطي
وخلال التحقيقات، أنكر المتهم صلته بالمواد المخدّرة والأسلحة البيضاء المضبوطة، مؤكداً أن المبلغ المالي فقط يخصه، وقال أمام جهات التحقيق إن الأموال كانت جزءاً من مصروفاته الجامعية، مؤكداً عدم تعاطيه المواد المخدّرة.
وأضاف المتهم في أقواله أنه كان عائداً من جامعته في القرية الذكية برفقة عدد من زملائه خلال شهر رمضان الماضي، موضحاً أن اللوحة المعدنية الخلفية للسيارة سقطت قبل الواقعة بيومين إثر حادثة تصادم مروري، كما أشار إلى أن حقيبة المضبوطات ليست ملكه.
واستندت النيابة العامة في قرار الإحالة إلى شهادة ضابط الواقعة، الذي أكد العثور على المضبوطات داخل نطاق حيازة المتهم وسيطرته المادية داخل السيارة، إضافة إلى تقرير المعمل الكيماوي الذي أثبت أن المضبوطات عبارة عن جوهر الحشيش المُدرج في جدول المخدرات، وأن الزجاجة المضبوطة تحتوي على كحول إيثيلي.
In a new and striking development regarding the accusation against Abdullah Imad, the brother of Egyptian artist Rana Raees, for possessing narcotic substances for the purpose of consumption, carrying a white weapon, in addition to driving a car without rear license plates and under the influence of narcotic substances in the Beverly Hills area under the jurisdiction of the Sheikh Zayed Police Department, the Public Prosecution has decided to refer Rana Raees's brother to urgent criminal trial.
End of Investigations
The referral decision came after the completion of the investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution, which relied on the technical seizure reports and the investigations of the security agencies in the Giza Security Directorate, in addition to the chemical laboratory report, with anticipation for the scheduling of the first trial sessions in the upcoming period.
Seizure and Accusation
The details of the incident date back to the ability of a security force from the Sheikh Zayed Police Department to stop a "private" car driven by the accused within the "Beverly Hills" area, after it was found to be driving without rear license plates. Upon inspecting the vehicle, the forces discovered a black bag containing two pieces of narcotic hashish, a bottle containing alcoholic substances, in addition to a white weapon "a folding knife" and a pepper spray for self-defense, as well as a sum of money amounting to 100 dollars.
Denying Consumption
During the investigations, the accused denied any connection to the narcotic substances and the seized weapons, asserting that the sum of money only belonged to him. He stated before the investigation authorities that the money was part of his university expenses, affirming that he did not consume any narcotic substances.
The accused added in his statements that he was returning from his university in the Smart Village accompanied by several of his colleagues during the last Ramadan, explaining that the rear license plate of the car fell off two days before the incident due to a traffic collision, and he also indicated that the seized bag did not belong to him.
The Public Prosecution relied on the testimony of the officer involved in the incident, who confirmed finding the seized items within the accused's possession and physical control inside the vehicle, in addition to the chemical laboratory report which proved that the seized items were narcotic hashish listed in the drug schedule, and that the seized bottle contained ethyl alcohol.