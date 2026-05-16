يعرض الفيلم السينمائي الجديد«7 Dogs» عبر أكثر من 26 ألف شاشة سينمائية حول العالم، ليصبح واحدًا من أوسع الإطلاقات في تاريخ السينما العربية.

600 سينما

ويبدأ عرض الفيلم رسمياً في الوطن العربي يوم 27 مايو الجاري، ضمن خريطة أفلام عيد الأضحى 2026، وسيُعرض في أكثر من 600 صالة سينما في السعودية، الإمارات، مصر، الكويت، البحرين، وسلطنة عُمان.

نسخ مدبلجة

وتشهدخطة توزيع الفيلم،توسعًا غير مسبوق لتشمل أسواقًا عالمية كبرى خلال فترة الصيف، إذ سيُعرض اعتبارًا من25 مايو الجاري، في صالات العرض الهندية عبر أكثر من 250 شاشة، مصحوبًا بنسخة مدبلجة باللغة الهندية إلى جانب النسخة الأصلية، وفي الوقت نفسه، تستقبل دور العرض التركية الفيلم عبر أكثر من 120 شاشة بنسخة مدبلجة بالكامل باللغة التركية.

أما في قارة أفريقيا، فيُطرح الفيلم في أسواق شمال أفريقيا والأسواق الناطقة بالفرنسية مثل المغرب وتونس عبر أكثر من 75 صالة عرض بنسخة مدبلجة للفرنسية، بالتوازي مع عرضه في الدول الناطقة بالإنجليزية مثل نيجيريا، وغانا، وليبيريا، ورواندا، وكينيا، وجنوب أفريقيا عبر أكثر من 100 صالة سينمائية.

الصين وأمريكا

وفي إطار استهداف الجاليات العربية في الغرب، يشهد صيف هذا العام إطلاقًا خاصًا للفيلم في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والمملكة المتحدة عبر أكثر من 80 صالة عرض، على أن يتم الإعلان عن التفاصيل النهائية لهذه العروض قريبًا.

وتأتي السوق الآسيوية كأكبر مستهدفات خطة التوسع العالمي للفيلم، ويتطلع صناع العمل إلى عرضه في عدد من الأسواق الآسيوية، وفي مقدمتها الصين التي تستهدف الخطة الوصول فيها إلى أكثر من 25 ألف شاشة عرض، ليتجاوز بذلك إجمالي الشاشات المستهدفة للفيلم عالميًا حاجز الـ26 ألف شاشة.

Dogs‏ 7

ويُعد فيلم «Dogs‏ 7»، أحد أبرز الأفلام المُرتقب طرحها؛ كونه أضخم إنتاج سينمائي في تاريخ المنطقة العربية، بعدما تجاوزت ميزانية العمل حاجز 40 مليون دولار، في خطوة تُعَد علامة فارقة في مسار الصناعة السينمائية العربية من حيث الإمكانات والإنتاج، و يشارك في بطولته عددٌ كبير من النجوم العرب والعالميين.

يتقاسم بطولة الفيلم كريم عبدالعزيز وأحمد عز، وهو من قصة رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي عبدالمحسن آل الشيخ، بالتعاون مع فريق Big Time Creative، بينما تولى كتابة السيناريو والحوار الكاتب محمد الدباح، أما الإخراج فكان من نصيب الثنائي بلال العربي وعادل فلاح، اللذين سبق لهما المشاركة في إخراج الجزء الأحدث من سلسلة الأكشن العالمية الشهيرة Bad Boys: Ride or Die.