The new cinematic film "7 Dogs" is being showcased across more than 26,000 cinema screens worldwide, making it one of the widest releases in the history of Arab cinema.

600 Cinemas

The film officially premieres in the Arab world on May 27 of this year, as part of the Eid al-Adha 2026 film lineup, and will be shown in over 600 cinema halls in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the Sultanate of Oman.

Dubbed Versions

The film's distribution plan witnesses an unprecedented expansion to include major global markets during the summer, as it will be screened starting May 25 in Indian theaters across more than 250 screens, accompanied by a dubbed version in Hindi alongside the original version. At the same time, Turkish theaters will welcome the film on more than 120 screens with a fully dubbed version in Turkish.

In Africa, the film will be released in North African markets and French-speaking markets such as Morocco and Tunisia across more than 75 theaters with a French dubbed version, alongside its screening in English-speaking countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Rwanda, Kenya, and South Africa across more than 100 cinema halls.

China and America

As part of targeting Arab communities in the West, this summer will see a special release of the film in the United States and the United Kingdom across more than 80 theaters, with final details of these screenings to be announced soon.

The Asian market comes as the largest target in the film's global expansion plan, with the creators aiming to screen it in several Asian markets, primarily in China, where the plan aims to reach over 25,000 screens, thus exceeding the total targeted screens for the film globally, surpassing the 26,000 screen mark.

Dogs 7

The film "Dogs 7" is one of the most anticipated films to be released; it is the largest cinematic production in the history of the Arab region, with a budget exceeding 40 million dollars, marking a significant milestone in the trajectory of the Arab film industry in terms of capabilities and production. It features a large cast of Arab and international stars.

The film stars Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, based on a story by the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, in collaboration with the Big Time Creative team. The screenplay and dialogue were written by Mohamed Al-Dabbah, while the direction was handled by the duo Bilal Al-Arabi and Adel Fallah, who previously participated in directing the latest installment of the famous action series Bad Boys: Ride or Die.