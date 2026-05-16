دوت صرخة بريئة بمنزل عمدة محافظة الطوال جنادي أحمد حسن جماح، بقدوم مولودة اتفق وحرمه على تسميتها «ميلانا»، جعلها الله من مواليد السعادة، ومن حفظة كتابه الكريم، وجعلها قرة عين لوالديها.