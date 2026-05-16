دوت صرخة بريئة بمنزل عمدة محافظة الطوال جنادي أحمد حسن جماح، بقدوم مولودة اتفق وحرمه على تسميتها «ميلانا»، جعلها الله من مواليد السعادة، ومن حفظة كتابه الكريم، وجعلها قرة عين لوالديها.
ميلانا تنثر الفرح بمنزل العمدة جنادي جماح
16 مايو 2026 - 17:25 | آخر تحديث 16 مايو 2026 - 17:25
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تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
عبدالله مشهور (جازان) Abdullahmashhour
A innocent cry echoed in the home of the mayor of Al-Tawal, Janadi Ahmed Hassan Jumah, with the arrival of a newborn daughter whom he and his wife agreed to name "Milana." May God make her one of the blessed, among the memorizers of His Holy Book, and a source of joy for her parents.