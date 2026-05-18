The art press retains its value as a cornerstone of the renaissance of the arts in the Kingdom, and today it is an active partner in the successes of event organizers and entertainment entities.

Its value stands out at a time when noise is rising, as its mission has become more complex than ever. The issue is no longer just about covering a concert, following a new film, or writing news about an artist topping the charts; rather, the deeper question is: who protects meaning amidst this overwhelming flow of content? Who has the ability to discern what remains a true work of art, and what turns into mere fast consumption that fades with the first new wave?

Herein lies the value of the art press as one of the most important tools for protecting the creative assets of society. The arts are not a fleeting product, but a long cultural memory, and a mirror reflecting the consciousness of peoples, their transformations, and their great questions. A song is not just a melody, cinema is not just entertainment, and theater is not just a performance; they are emotional documents that preserve the features of humanity and chronicle its relationship with life, fear, love, belonging, defeat, and victory.

Therefore, a true art journalist does not work merely as a conveyor of events, but as a reader of the cultural moment, an interpreter of shifts in taste, and a guardian of quality amidst the visual and auditory chaos produced by modern platforms daily. They do not chase fame as much as they seek value. They do not measure the success of a work by the amount of noise surrounding it, but by its ability to leave a living impact on consciousness and memory.

The digital age has produced a scene that is incredibly fast-paced; millions of clips, images, and songs are consumed every day, to the point where "virality" often becomes more important than "value." Here lies the danger of the scene; because when art is reduced to numbers alone, it loses its human essence and becomes material subject to rapid consumption, just like any other digital commodity. Hence, the vital role of specialized art journalism emerges; it is the entity that restores the importance of standards, grants serious works space for reading and contemplation, and resists the idea that everything that achieves high viewership deserves to remain.

The art journalist is not a promoter of celebrities, nor an employee in the public relations department of stardom. Their true value begins with their ability to possess an independent critical sense, through which they can read a work in isolation from the names of its creators and the numbers of their followers.

Criticism here does not mean demolition or arrogance; rather, it means producing artistic awareness that helps the audience see more deeply and assists the artist themselves in developing their tools, instead of falling into the trap of repetition and ease.

The most dangerous thing that can face the arts is the absence of a "conscious intermediary." When serious art journalism disappears, it leaves the field entirely to algorithms, to the taste of the moment, and to fleeting interactions that lack any real cultural project. At that point, mediocrity can create its own stardom, because no one has the courage to question it, dismantle it, or place it in its proper size.

In the Arab world, the need today seems more urgent to restore this role. The artistic scene is undergoing massive transformations, and the accelerating cultural openness has created a rich and crowded state at the same time. However, this richness needs a professional critical eye to protect taste from complete commodification and to give deep works their chance against the dominance of light and fast content.