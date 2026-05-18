تحتفظ الصحافة الفنية بقيمتها كركيزة من ركائز نهضة الفنون في المملكة، وهي اليوم شريك فاعل في نجاحات منظمي الحفلات الفنية والجهات الترفيهية.

وتبرز قيمتها في الوقت الذي يعلو فيه الضجيج، حيث أصبحت مهمتها أكثر تعقيداً من أي وقت مضى. لم تعد القضية مرتبطة بتغطية حفلة، أو متابعة فيلم جديد، أو كتابة خبر عن فنان يتصدر المنصات، بل بات السؤال الأعمق: من يحمي المعنى وسط هذا التدفق الهائل من المحتوى؟ من يملك القدرة على فرز ما يبقى عملاً فنياً حقيقياً، وما يتحول إلى مجرد استهلاك سريع ينطفئ مع أول موجة جديدة؟

هنا تحديداً تتجلى قيمة الصحافة الفنية بوصفها إحدى أهم أدوات حماية الأصول الإبداعية للمجتمع. فالفنون ليست منتجاً عابراً، بل ذاكرة ثقافية طويلة، ومرآة تعكس وعي الشعوب وتحولاتها وأسئلتها الكبرى. الأغنية ليست مجرد لحن، والسينما ليست مجرد ترفيه، والمسرح ليس مجرد عرض؛ إنها وثائق شعورية تحفظ ملامح الإنسان، وتؤرخ لعلاقته بالحياة، والخوف، والحب، والانتماء، والهزيمة، والانتصار.

لذلك، فإن الصحفي الفني الحقيقي لا يعمل بوصفه ناقلاً للأحداث، بل بوصفه قارئاً للحظة الثقافية، ومفسراً لتحولات الذائقة، وحارساً للجودة وسط الفوضى البصرية والسمعية التي تنتجها المنصات الحديثة يومياً. إنه لا يطارد الشهرة بقدر ما يبحث عن القيمة. لا يقيس نجاح العمل بحجم الضجيج حوله، بل بقدرته على ترك أثر حي في الوعي والذاكرة.

لقد أفرز العصر الرقمي مشهداً شديد السرعة؛ ملايين المقاطع والصور والأغاني تُستهلك كل يوم، حتى أصبح «الانتشار» في أحيان كثيرة أهم من «القيمة». وهنا بدأت خطورة المشهد؛ لأن الفن حين يُختزل في الأرقام وحدها، يفقد جوهره الإنساني ويتحول إلى مادة قابلة للاستهلاك السريع، تماماً كما تُستهلك أي سلعة رقمية أخرى. ومن هنا يظهر الدور الحيوي للصحافة الفنية المتخصصة؛ فهي الجهة التي تعيد الاعتبار للمعايير، وتمنح الأعمال الجادة مساحة للقراءة والتأمل، وتقاوم فكرة أن كل ما يحقق مشاهدة مرتفعة يستحق البقاء.

الصحفي الفني ليس مروجاً للمشاهير، ولا موظفاً في قسم العلاقات العامة للنجومية. قيمته الحقيقية تبدأ من قدرته على امتلاك حس نقدي مستقل، يستطيع من خلاله أن يقرأ العمل بمعزل عن أسماء أصحابه وأرقام متابعيهم.

النقد هنا لا يعني الهدم أو التعالي، بل يعني إنتاج وعي فني يساعد الجمهور على الرؤية بعمق أكبر، ويساعد الفنان نفسه على تطوير أدواته، بدل الوقوع في فخ التكرار والاستسهال.

إن أخطر ما يمكن أن تواجهه الفنون هو غياب «الوسيط الواعي». فعندما تختفي الصحافة الفنية الجادة، تترك الساحة بالكامل للخوارزميات، ولذائقة اللحظة، وللتفاعل العابر الذي لا يملك أي مشروع ثقافي حقيقي. عندها تصبح الرداءة قادرة على صناعة نجوميتها الخاصة، لأن لا أحد يملك الجرأة على مساءلتها أو تفكيكها أو وضعها في حجمها الطبيعي.

وفي العالم العربي، تبدو الحاجة اليوم أكثر إلحاحاً لاستعادة هذا الدور. فالمشهد الفني يعيش تحولات ضخمة، والانفتاح الثقافي المتسارع خلق حالة ثرية ومزدحمة في آن واحد. لكن هذا الثراء يحتاج إلى عين نقدية محترفة تحمي الذائقة من التسييل الكامل، وتمنح الأعمال العميقة فرصتها أمام سطوة المحتوى الخفيف والسريع.