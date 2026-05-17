تحوّلت رحلة عادية وروتينية على متن حافلة للنقل العمومي في إقليم الجديدة في المغرب إلى لحظات رعب حقيقية وحبس للأنفاس، بعدما اقتحم شاب يحمل سيفاً ضخماً الحافلة وفرض حالة من الذعر والهلع بين الركاب، في مشهد مرعب وثقته كاميرات المراقبة وانتشر كالنار في الهشيم على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، مستنفراً أجهزة الأمني المغربي.

اللقطات التي أثارت صدمة واسعة وغضباً عارماً بين النشطاء، أظهرت المشتبه فيه وهو يلوّح بسلاح أبيض من الحجم الكبير داخل الحافلة قرب مركز أولاد حسين. ولم يكتفِ المهاجم بتهديد الركاب، بل هاجم السائق بجرأة وبشكل مباشر، مستولياً على المحصلة المالية للرحلة تحت التهديد بالسيف، وسط صرخات النساء والركاب وحالة هلع عامة دفعت البعض للاختباء مذعورين بين المقاعد خشية تعرضهم لطعنات قاتلة.

لكن رحلة الهروب وعربدة المهاجم لم تدم طويلاً، ففور انتشار القصة وتصدرها منصات التواصل الاجتماعي المغربية، تحركت عناصر الأمن الملكي بالجديدة في سباق شرس مع الوقت لتحديد هوية المهاجم. وبدأت فرق التحقيق على الفور بتفريغ تسجيلات الكاميرات المثبتة داخل الحافلة، والاستماع لشهادات السائق والركاب لرصد خيوط تحركاته الأخيرة بعد فراره من مكان الجريمة.

وبحسب مصادر محلية مطلعة، قادت التحريات الجنائية المكثفة إلى مفاجأة أخرى زادت من خطورة الملف، إذ تبين أن المشتبه فيه ليس غريباً عن عالم الجريمة، بل هو من ذوي السوابق القضائية العديدة، ومطلوب لدى الأجهزة الأمنية في قضايا أخرى، مما يفسر الطريقة الاحترافية والعنيفة التي نفذ بها هجومه الهستيري.

وجاءت النهاية الدرامية لرحلة الهروب خلال عملية ميدانية محكمة نفذتها فرقة التدخل التابعة للقيادة الجهوية للدرك الملكي، إذ جرى تتبع خيوطه بدقة وتطويقه بالكامل في وكره. وتفجرت المفاجأة لحظة المداهمة عندما رفض المتهم الاستسلام، وبادر بمواجهة عناصر الدرك بمقاومة وحشية وعنيفة شاهراً سيفه الضخم في وجههم محاولاً إصابتهم، إلا أن حنكة وجاهزية عناصر فرقة التدخل مكنتهم من السيطرة عليه بسرعة وشل حركته تماماً دون وقوع إصابات، واقتياده مكبلاً إلى مقر التحقيق.

وأعادت هذه القضية الصاخبة إلى الواجهة مجدداً نقاشاً ساخناً حول تصاعد مشاهد العنف داخل وسائل النقل العمومي، خصوصاً مع الدور الكبير الذي تلعبه وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في توثيق هذه اللحظات بالصوت والصورة.