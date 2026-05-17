An ordinary and routine journey on a public transport bus in the El Jadida region of Morocco turned into moments of real terror and breathlessness, after a young man wielding a massive sword stormed the bus, instilling panic and fear among the passengers. This terrifying scene was captured by surveillance cameras and spread like wildfire on social media, prompting a response from Moroccan security forces.

The footage, which sparked widespread shock and outrage among activists, showed the suspect brandishing a large white weapon inside the bus near the Oulad Hussein center. The attacker did not stop at threatening the passengers; he boldly and directly assaulted the driver, seizing the financial proceeds of the trip under the threat of the sword, amidst the screams of women and passengers, creating a general state of panic that led some to hide terrified between the seats for fear of fatal stabbings.

However, the attacker’s escape and rampage did not last long. As soon as the story spread and dominated Moroccan social media platforms, the Royal Security forces in El Jadida sprang into action in a fierce race against time to identify the attacker. Investigation teams immediately began reviewing the recordings from the cameras installed inside the bus and listening to the testimonies of the driver and passengers to trace his movements after fleeing the crime scene.

According to informed local sources, the intensive criminal investigations led to another surprise that increased the seriousness of the case, as it turned out that the suspect was not a stranger to the world of crime; he had numerous prior convictions and was wanted by security forces for other cases, which explains the professional and violent manner in which he carried out his frenzied attack.

The dramatic end to the escape occurred during a meticulously executed field operation by the intervention team of the regional command of the Royal Gendarmerie, as they accurately tracked his movements and completely surrounded him in his hideout. The surprise erupted at the moment of the raid when the suspect refused to surrender and confronted the gendarmerie forces with brutal and violent resistance, brandishing his massive sword at them in an attempt to strike them. However, the skill and readiness of the intervention team allowed them to quickly control him and completely immobilize him without any injuries, leading him away in handcuffs to the investigation headquarters.

This high-profile case has once again brought to the forefront a heated discussion about the rise of violence in public transport, especially with the significant role that social media plays in documenting these moments with audio and video.