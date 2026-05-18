At one point, there were calls to teach medical school curricula in Arabic. I clearly remember that discourse adopted by a few medical professors and some sympathizers with them, or sympathizers with the Arabic language only, and it was widespread without considering important considerations. At that time, I had just graduated from medical school, and I was wondering how that would be possible when all the courses, references, research, and medical journals were in English; because they are the product of Western universities and research centers. How could a medical school graduate join Western universities for specialization if we assume they were receiving their education in college in Arabic? At that time, studying medicine in Arabic was happening in only one country, Syria, and I do not know how they managed that, but it was known that its graduates faced significant difficulties in working and communicating in medical facilities outside their country; because all of them - with very few exceptions - use the English language of medicine. Since then, we have continued, thank God, to teach medicine in its language and its global references, and we have not recklessly attempted to Arabize it out of a linguistic sentiment, nothing more.

I remembered that as I followed the current debate regarding the adoption of the English language for teaching at the Riyadh University of Arts. First, I would like to express my discontent with the increasing use of English in naming many public facilities and recreational and tourist destinations, as there is no logical need or reasonable justification for that. I also feel discomfort from the twisting of tongues in conversations, media appearances, and non-scientific forums. However, when we talk about academic education in any field, the matter is different, and we must approach it from all angles and considerations with a calm, balanced, and neutral scientific mindset.

Pride in the Arabic language and the necessity of using, serving, and prioritizing it over any other language is not an option, but a mandatory duty for everyone who belongs to the Arab nation. What about a homeland that represents the cradle of Arabism? This matter is indisputable, but when we discuss the language of specialized academic environments in sciences and arts that we have just begun to show interest in and establish educational facilities to study, such as the Riyadh University of Arts or other colleges, academies, or specialized scientific universities, the discussion must encompass all aspects, considerations, and current and future factors, with a scientific mindset and not from an emotional standpoint driven by jealousy for the language, nothing more.

When we say this, we must also not forget that such academic facilities have had all their details studied in advance by specialized experts. If we want to discuss them or register an objection to what we believe is a mistake, which is natural in any human endeavor, let it be based on cognitive facts and adherence to the conditions of discussion and dialogue that benefit everyone. At the same time, the community has the right to expect the university to participate in this discussion by providing detailed and transparent clarifications, to engage in dialogue, and to respect all opinions presented and discuss them without arrogance.