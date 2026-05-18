في وقتٍ ما، برزت دعوات لتدريس مناهج كليات الطب باللغة العربية، أتذكر جيداً ذلك الخطاب الذي تبنته قلّةٌ من أساتذة الطب وبعض المتعاطفين معهم، أو المتعاطفين مع اللغة العربية فقط، وبشكل جارف دون النظر إلى اعتبارات مهمة. وقتها كنتُ حديث التخرج من كلية الطب، وكنت أتساءل كيف سيكون ذلك ممكناً وجميع المقررات والمراجع والأبحاث والمجلات الطبية كلها باللغة الإنجليزية؛ لأنها نتاج جامعات ومراكز أبحاث غربية، وكيف يمكن لخريج كلية الطب أن يلتحق بالجامعات الغربية للتخصص، إذا افترضنا أنه كان يتلقى تعليمه في الكلية باللغة العربية. في ذلك الوقت كانت دراسة الطب باللغة العربية تحدث في دولة واحدة هي سوريا، ولا أدري كيف تم لهم ذلك، لكن كان معروفاً أن خريجيها كانوا يواجهون صعوبات كبيرة في العمل والتواصل في مرافق طبية خارج وطنهم؛ لأنها جميعاً - مع استثناءات قليلة جداً - تستخدم لغة الطب الإنجليزية. ومنذ ذلك الوقت ما زلنا ـ والحمد لله ـ ندرّس الطب بلغته ومراجعه العالمية، ولم نتهور لتعريبه خضوعاً لعاطفة لغوية لا أكثر.

تذكرت ذلك، وأنا أتابع الجدل القائم حالياً بشأن اعتماد اللغة الإنجليزية للتدريس في جامعة الرياض للفنون، وبودي أولاً أن أؤكد امتعاضي من تزايد تسمية كثير من المرافق العامة والوجهات الترفيهية والسياحية باللغة الإنجليزية، إذ لا حاجة منطقية أو تبريراً معقولاً ومفهوماً لذلك، كما أنني أتأذى من اعوجاج الألسن في المحادثات والظهور الإعلامي والمنتديات غير العلمية. ولكن عندما نتحدث عن تعليم أكاديمي في أي مجال فإن الأمر يختلف، ويجب أن نتعامل معه من كل الزوايا والحيثيات بعقلية علمية هادئة ومتزنة ومحايدة.

الاعتزاز باللغة العربية وضرورة استخدامها وخدمتها وتقديمها على أي لغة أخرى ليس خياراً، بل واجب حتمي على كل من ينتمي إلى القومية العربية، فما بالكم بوطن يُمثّل مهد العروبة. هذا الأمر لا جدال فيه، ولكن عندما نناقش لغة البيئات الأكاديمية المتخصصة في علوم وفنون للتو بدأ اهتمامنا بها وتأسيس مرافق تعليمية لدراستها، كجامعة الرياض للفنون أو غيرها من الكليات والأكاديميات أو الجامعات العلمية المتخصصة، فإن النقاش يجب أن يحيط بكل الجوانب والحيثيات والاعتبارات الراهنة والمستقبلية، بعقلية علمية وليس من منطلق عاطفي وغيرة على اللغة لا أكثر.

وعندما نقول ذلك، يجب ألا ننسى أيضاً أن مثل هذه المرافق الأكاديمية تمت دراسة كل تفاصيلها مسبقاً بواسطة خبراء متخصصين، فإذا أردنا نقاشهم أو تسجيل اعتراض على ما نعتقده خطأً، وهذا طبيعي في أي اجتهاد بشري، فليكن ذلك استناداً إلى حقائق معرفية والتزاماً بشروط النقاش والحوار الذي يفيد الجميع. وفي الوقت نفسه، من حق المجتمع على الجامعة أن تحضر في هذا النقاش بتوضيح مفصّل وشفاف، وأن تشارك في الحوار، وتحترم كل الآراء المطروحة وتناقشها دون استعلاء.