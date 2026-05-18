Four members of the crews of two U.S. Navy aircraft survived after they managed to parachute out, following a mid-air collision that occurred during an air show in Idaho, according to the event organizers.

The incident took place during the "Gunfighter Skies" air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in the western part of the state, where the two aircraft collided in the air before crashing outside the base, about 80 kilometers south of Boise, as reported by the Associated Press.

Kim Sykes, the marketing director of the "Silver Wings of Idaho" organization involved in organizing the event, stated that the crew members were able to exit the aircraft safely before they fell, noting that she saw plumes of smoke rising from the crash site.

Mountain Home Air Force Base announced via social media that a temporary closure was imposed following the incident, coinciding with the arrival of emergency teams and the start of investigations to determine the cause of the collision.

Videos circulating on social media showed four parachutes descending safely as the two aircraft were falling toward the ground.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the official causes of the incident, while the organizing body clarified that the show included aerial and military displays featuring specialized teams, including the Thunderbirds demonstration team.

In this context, the meteorological agency reported that weather conditions were relatively stable at the time of the incident, with good visibility and winds reaching speeds of about 47 kilometers per hour, while investigations continue to determine the circumstances of the event.