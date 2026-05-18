نجا أربعة أفراد من طاقمي طائرتين تابعتين للبحرية الأمريكية بعد تمكنهم من القفز بالمظلات، إثر تصادم جوي وقع خلال عرض للطيران في ولاية أيداهو، وفق ما أعلنته الجهة المنظمة للفعالية.

ووقع الحادث أثناء عرض «غنفايتَر سكايز» الجوي في قاعدة قاعدة ماونتن هوم الجوية غرب الولاية، حيث اصطدمت الطائرتان في الجو قبل أن تتحطما خارج نطاق القاعدة، على بعد نحو 80 كيلومتراً جنوب مدينة بويسي، بحسب ما نقلته وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».

وقالت كيم سايكس، مديرة التسويق في منظمة «سيلفر وينغز أوف أيداهو» المشاركة في تنظيم الحدث، إن أفراد الطاقمين تمكنوا من مغادرة الطائرتين بسلام قبل سقوطهما، مشيرة إلى أنها شاهدت أعمدة دخان تتصاعد من موقع الحادث.

وأعلنت قاعدة «ماونتن هوم» الجوية عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي فرض إغلاق مؤقت عقب الحادث، بالتزامن مع وصول فرق الطوارئ وبدء التحقيقات لمعرفة أسباب التصادم.

كما أظهرت مقاطع مصورة متداولة على مواقع التواصل أربع مظلات تهبط بسلام، في وقت كانت الطائرتان تتهاويان نحو الأرض.

ولم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن الأسباب الرسمية للحادث، فيما أوضحت الجهة المنظمة أن العرض تضمن استعراضات جوية وعسكرية بمشاركة فرق متخصصة، بينها فريق ثندربيردز الاستعراضي.

وفي السياق ذاته، أفادت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية بأن الظروف المناخية كانت مستقرة نسبياً وقت الحادث، مع مستوى رؤية جيد ورياح بلغت سرعتها نحو 47 كيلومتراً في الساعة، بينما تتواصل التحقيقات لتحديد ملابسات الواقعة.