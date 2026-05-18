OpenAI has introduced a new feature that allows the intelligent chat robot ChatGPT to directly access users' bank accounts through integration with the Plaid platform, which specializes in connecting applications with financial institutions; with the aim of enabling it to manage personal financial data.

The company stated that the new feature, which was launched in an initial beta version, will allow users to "securely link their financial accounts" to ChatGPT, in order to benefit from its analytical capabilities in tracking spending, creating financial plans, and making various financial decisions.

OpenAI explained that more than 200 million users turn to ChatGPT monthly to ask financial questions related to personal budgeting and reducing expenses, adding that linking bank accounts will provide the user with "a complete picture of their financial situation" according to their goals and lifestyle.

Once the accounts are linked, the user will be able to view a dashboard displaying their spending history and active subscriptions, in addition to requesting advice regarding buying a home, choosing credit cards, or monitoring unusual changes in spending.