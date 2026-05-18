خليلوزيتش ينهار باكياً بعد اقتحام جماهير نانت الملعب

Nantes coach Wahid Halilhodžić expressed his deep sadness over the actions of some of his team's fans against Toulouse yesterday (Sunday), during the final round of the French league.

Shocking invasion cancels the match

The match was canceled after a number of Nantes fans stormed the pitch, surprising the players and coaching staff, with some individuals wearing masks, while security personnel struggled to regain control of the situation quickly.

Minutes after the match was canceled, Wahid Halilhodžić was seen shedding tears, appearing extremely sad, and he looked very affected during the press conference that followed that chaotic night.

Attempt to prevent fans

The Bosnian coach, who was leading his team in his last match at the helm of Nantes, recounted how he personally tried to prevent the masked fans from entering the pitch before being stopped by security personnel, saying: “What can I say? It is extremely dangerous and a tragic situation; from a sporting perspective, the club has been relegated, and I can't find other words to express this.”

He added: “The cancellation of the match means penalties tomorrow; this was my last match, and I prepared for it and did my utmost. I wanted to achieve a victory for our honor and pride, but what happened is what you saw. I approached the masked men and tried to stop them, but the security guard stopped me. I understand their frustration and discontent, but the club does not deserve this; it is not fair.”

A sad evening for Nantes

He continued: “I was very excited, and I did not want the match to stop, nor did I expect things to escalate to this extent. I do not want to delve into the reasons, but it is a sad evening. I feel sorry for everyone who loves the club; we all prefer to see Nantes in the top division. In every match, we competed fiercely and fought hard, but I could not lead the team to stay.”

He concluded by saying: “This matter will haunt me and hinder my development. This animosity and disputes with the management did not exist two months ago. We must differentiate between the club and the management; Kita is the owner, but this is not Nantes. I regret many matches, and I never imagined things would end like this. It is the first time I have seen something like this, and it will remain etched in my memory forever.”