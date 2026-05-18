The Israeli-Russian journalist and researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was recently released after being detained in Iraq, accused the leader of the "Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades," Muhammad Baqir Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, of being involved in assassination and kidnapping operations within Iraq, in addition to his connections to activities linked to Iran and attempts to target U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tsurkov stated in a television interview with "Al Arabiya" that she provided the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with information related to the groups that detained her, confirming that this information was "useful" to American investigators.

Accusations of Assassination and Kidnapping

Tsurkov explained that Al-Saadi played a role in "the liquidation and kidnapping of Iraqi activists," noting that he is involved in assassination operations within Iraq, in addition to his connections to Iranian activities.

She also accused him of engaging in an attempt to target U.S. President Donald Trump, while simultaneously confirming that a prominent security official in the "Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades," known as "Abu Ali Al-Askari," was involved in her detention case.

American Investigations and Covert Surveillance

Tsurkov's statements coincided with reports revealing new details regarding Al-Saadi's trial in the United States, as court documents discussed recordings and secret calls that U.S. authorities said helped in capturing him.

According to circulating information, the investigations lasted for a long time and included complex surveillance operations, in addition to the use of a covert agent from the "FBI," who managed to obtain confessions and information related to security operations and assassinations within Iraq.

The investigations also indicated that Al-Saadi was connected to armed networks linked to Iran and was involved in coordinating targeting and assassination operations against activists and Iraqi figures.

Tsurkov stated that Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey before being handed over to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, confirming that he "confessed to crimes to a covert agent affiliated with the FBI."

Detention That Sparked International Pressure

Elizabeth Tsurkov is known as a researcher and journalist specializing in Iraq, Syria, and armed groups, and she had disappeared in Iraq in 2023 before Israel accused the "Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades" of detaining her.

During her detention, the case turned into a sensitive security and political file, amid American and Israeli pressures for her release, with reports discussing unannounced mediations and complex intelligence maneuvers.

Tsurkov revealed that several party leaders connected to her detention case "were assassinated during the war," without providing additional details regarding those operations.

Renewed Controversy Over Iraqi Factions

The statements made by the Israeli researcher have brought renewed attention to the file of Iraqi armed factions linked to Iran, which have faced accusations for years of carrying out assassination and kidnapping operations targeting activists, journalists, and security officials within Iraq.