اتهمت الصحفية والباحثة الإسرائيلية الروسية إليزابيث تسوركوف، التي أُفرج عنها أخيراً بعد احتجازها في العراق، القيادي في «كتائب حزب الله العراقي» محمد باقر سعد داود السعدي بالتورط في عمليات اغتيال وخطف داخل العراق، إضافة إلى ارتباطه بأنشطة مرتبطة بإيران ومحاولة استهداف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.

وقالت تسوركوف، في مقابلة تلفزيونية مع «العربية»، إنها زودت مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي «إف بي آي» بمعلومات تتعلق بالجماعات التي احتجزتها، مؤكدة أن تلك المعلومات «كانت مفيدة» للمحققين الأمريكيين.

اتهامات بالاغتيال والخطف

وأوضحت تسوركوف أن السعدي لعب دوراً في «تصفية واختطاف ناشطين عراقيين»، مشيرة إلى أنه متورط في عمليات اغتيال داخل العراق، إضافة إلى ارتباطه بأنشطة إيرانية.

كما اتهمته بالانخراط في محاولة لاستهداف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكدة في الوقت ذاته أن المسؤول الأمني البارز في «كتائب حزب الله العراقي» المعروف باسم «أبو علي العسكري» كان متورطاً في ملف احتجازها.

تحقيقات أمريكية ومراقبة سرية

وتزامنت تصريحات تسوركوف مع تقارير كشفت تفاصيل جديدة بشأن محاكمة السعدي في الولايات المتحدة، إذ تحدثت وثائق قضائية عن تسجيلات ومكالمات سرية قالت السلطات الأمريكية إنها ساعدت في الإيقاع به.

وبحسب المعلومات المتداولة، فإن التحقيقات استمرت لفترة طويلة وشملت عمليات مراقبة معقدة، إضافة إلى استخدام عميل سري تابع لـ«إف بي آي»، تمكن من الحصول على اعترافات ومعلومات مرتبطة بعمليات أمنية واغتيالات داخل العراق.

وأشارت التحقيقات أيضاً إلى أن السعدي كان على صلة بشبكات مسلحة مرتبطة بإيران، ومتورطاً في تنسيق عمليات استهداف واغتيالات ضد ناشطين وشخصيات عراقية.

وقالت تسوركوف إن السعدي اعتُقل في تركيا قبل تسليمه إلى مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي، مؤكدة أنه «اعترف بجرائم لعميل سري يتبع إف بي آي».

احتجاز أثار ضغوطاً دولية

وتُعرف إليزابيث تسوركوف بأنها باحثة وصحفية متخصصة في شؤون العراق وسورية والجماعات المسلحة، وكانت قد اختفت في العراق عام 2023، قبل أن تتهم إسرائيل «كتائب حزب الله العراقي» باحتجازها.

وخلال فترة احتجازها، تحولت القضية إلى ملف أمني وسياسي حساس، وسط ضغوط أمريكية وإسرائيلية للإفراج عنها، وتقارير تحدثت عن وساطات غير معلنة وتحركات استخباراتية معقدة.

وكشفت تسوركوف أن عدداً من قيادات الحزب المرتبطين بملف احتجازها «اغتيلوا أثناء الحرب»، من دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية بشأن تلك العمليات.

عودة الجدل حول الفصائل العراقية

وأعادت تصريحات الباحثة الإسرائيلية تسليط الضوء على ملف الفصائل المسلحة العراقية المرتبطة بإيران، التي تواجه منذ سنوات اتهامات بتنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وخطف واستهداف ناشطين وصحفيين ومسؤولين أمنيين داخل العراق.