اتهمت الصحفية والباحثة الإسرائيلية الروسية إليزابيث تسوركوف، التي أُفرج عنها أخيراً بعد احتجازها في العراق، القيادي في «كتائب حزب الله العراقي» محمد باقر سعد داود السعدي بالتورط في عمليات اغتيال وخطف داخل العراق، إضافة إلى ارتباطه بأنشطة مرتبطة بإيران ومحاولة استهداف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.
وقالت تسوركوف، في مقابلة تلفزيونية مع «العربية»، إنها زودت مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي «إف بي آي» بمعلومات تتعلق بالجماعات التي احتجزتها، مؤكدة أن تلك المعلومات «كانت مفيدة» للمحققين الأمريكيين.
اتهامات بالاغتيال والخطف
وأوضحت تسوركوف أن السعدي لعب دوراً في «تصفية واختطاف ناشطين عراقيين»، مشيرة إلى أنه متورط في عمليات اغتيال داخل العراق، إضافة إلى ارتباطه بأنشطة إيرانية.
كما اتهمته بالانخراط في محاولة لاستهداف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكدة في الوقت ذاته أن المسؤول الأمني البارز في «كتائب حزب الله العراقي» المعروف باسم «أبو علي العسكري» كان متورطاً في ملف احتجازها.
تحقيقات أمريكية ومراقبة سرية
وتزامنت تصريحات تسوركوف مع تقارير كشفت تفاصيل جديدة بشأن محاكمة السعدي في الولايات المتحدة، إذ تحدثت وثائق قضائية عن تسجيلات ومكالمات سرية قالت السلطات الأمريكية إنها ساعدت في الإيقاع به.
وبحسب المعلومات المتداولة، فإن التحقيقات استمرت لفترة طويلة وشملت عمليات مراقبة معقدة، إضافة إلى استخدام عميل سري تابع لـ«إف بي آي»، تمكن من الحصول على اعترافات ومعلومات مرتبطة بعمليات أمنية واغتيالات داخل العراق.
وأشارت التحقيقات أيضاً إلى أن السعدي كان على صلة بشبكات مسلحة مرتبطة بإيران، ومتورطاً في تنسيق عمليات استهداف واغتيالات ضد ناشطين وشخصيات عراقية.
وقالت تسوركوف إن السعدي اعتُقل في تركيا قبل تسليمه إلى مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي الأمريكي، مؤكدة أنه «اعترف بجرائم لعميل سري يتبع إف بي آي».
احتجاز أثار ضغوطاً دولية
وتُعرف إليزابيث تسوركوف بأنها باحثة وصحفية متخصصة في شؤون العراق وسورية والجماعات المسلحة، وكانت قد اختفت في العراق عام 2023، قبل أن تتهم إسرائيل «كتائب حزب الله العراقي» باحتجازها.
وخلال فترة احتجازها، تحولت القضية إلى ملف أمني وسياسي حساس، وسط ضغوط أمريكية وإسرائيلية للإفراج عنها، وتقارير تحدثت عن وساطات غير معلنة وتحركات استخباراتية معقدة.
وكشفت تسوركوف أن عدداً من قيادات الحزب المرتبطين بملف احتجازها «اغتيلوا أثناء الحرب»، من دون تقديم تفاصيل إضافية بشأن تلك العمليات.
عودة الجدل حول الفصائل العراقية
وأعادت تصريحات الباحثة الإسرائيلية تسليط الضوء على ملف الفصائل المسلحة العراقية المرتبطة بإيران، التي تواجه منذ سنوات اتهامات بتنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وخطف واستهداف ناشطين وصحفيين ومسؤولين أمنيين داخل العراق.
The Israeli-Russian journalist and researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was recently released after being detained in Iraq, accused the leader of the "Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades," Muhammad Baqir Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, of being involved in assassination and kidnapping operations within Iraq, in addition to his connections to activities linked to Iran and attempts to target U.S. President Donald Trump.
Tsurkov stated in a television interview with "Al Arabiya" that she provided the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with information related to the groups that detained her, confirming that this information was "useful" to American investigators.
Accusations of Assassination and Kidnapping
Tsurkov explained that Al-Saadi played a role in "the liquidation and kidnapping of Iraqi activists," noting that he is involved in assassination operations within Iraq, in addition to his connections to Iranian activities.
She also accused him of engaging in an attempt to target U.S. President Donald Trump, while simultaneously confirming that a prominent security official in the "Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades," known as "Abu Ali Al-Askari," was involved in her detention case.
American Investigations and Covert Surveillance
Tsurkov's statements coincided with reports revealing new details regarding Al-Saadi's trial in the United States, as court documents discussed recordings and secret calls that U.S. authorities said helped in capturing him.
According to circulating information, the investigations lasted for a long time and included complex surveillance operations, in addition to the use of a covert agent from the "FBI," who managed to obtain confessions and information related to security operations and assassinations within Iraq.
The investigations also indicated that Al-Saadi was connected to armed networks linked to Iran and was involved in coordinating targeting and assassination operations against activists and Iraqi figures.
Tsurkov stated that Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey before being handed over to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, confirming that he "confessed to crimes to a covert agent affiliated with the FBI."
Detention That Sparked International Pressure
Elizabeth Tsurkov is known as a researcher and journalist specializing in Iraq, Syria, and armed groups, and she had disappeared in Iraq in 2023 before Israel accused the "Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades" of detaining her.
During her detention, the case turned into a sensitive security and political file, amid American and Israeli pressures for her release, with reports discussing unannounced mediations and complex intelligence maneuvers.
Tsurkov revealed that several party leaders connected to her detention case "were assassinated during the war," without providing additional details regarding those operations.
Renewed Controversy Over Iraqi Factions
The statements made by the Israeli researcher have brought renewed attention to the file of Iraqi armed factions linked to Iran, which have faced accusations for years of carrying out assassination and kidnapping operations targeting activists, journalists, and security officials within Iraq.