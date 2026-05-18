Washington has agreed to suspend the sanctions imposed on Iranian oil during negotiations with Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.



According to the source, the United States, contrary to its previous proposals, has agreed in the new version to suspend the sanctions imposed on Iranian oil during the negotiations.



The source indicated that Tehran, for its part, insists on lifting all sanctions, while Washington is willing to lift the "U.S. Treasury Department" sanctions until a final agreement is reached.



Price Movements



In terms of prices, oil prices continued to rise today, amid stalled efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, following an attack on a nuclear facility in the UAE and expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss military options available against Iran.



Highest Level



Brent crude futures rose by $1.91, or 1.75%, to $111.17 per barrel after reaching its highest level since May 5 earlier in the session.



West Texas Intermediate crude recorded $107.62 per barrel, an increase of $2.20 or 2.09%, marking its highest level since April 30.



Increased Concerns



Both crude types rose by more than 7% last week as hopes for a peace agreement that would stop attacks and seizures of ships in the Strait of Hormuz diminished. Last week’s talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without any indication from the world's largest oil importer of its intention to contribute to resolving the dispute.



Concerns have increased over the escalation of conflict due to drone attacks targeting the UAE and sharp statements from the United States and Iran.