وافقت واشنطن على تعليق العقوبات المفروضة على النفط الإيراني خلال المفاوضات مع طهران، حسبما أفادت وكالة «تسنيم» للأنباء، نقلاً عن مصدر مقرب من فريق التفاوض الإيراني.
وبحسب المصدر، وافقت الولايات المتحدة، خلافاً لمقترحاتها السابقة، في النسخة الجديدة على تعليق العقوبات المفروضة على النفط الإيراني خلال المفاوضات.
وأشار إلى أن طهران، بدورها، تصر على رفع جميع العقوبات، بينما واشنطن مستعدة لرفع عقوبات «وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية» إلى حين التوصل إلى اتفاق نهائي.
تداولات الأسعار
وعلى صعيد الأسعار، واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها، اليوم، مع تعثر الجهود الرامية لإنهاء الحرب الأمريكية - الإسرائيلية على إيران، بعد تعرض محطة نووية في الإمارات لهجوم وتوقعات بأن يناقش الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب الخيارات العسكرية المتاحة تجاه إيران.
أعلى مستوى
وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 1.91 دولار بما يعادل 1.75% إلى 111.17 دولار للبرميل بعد أن لامست أعلى مستوى لها منذ الخامس من مايو الماضي في وقت سابق من الجلسة.
وسجل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 107.62 دولار للبرميل، بارتفاع 2.20 دولار أو 2.09% وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ 30 أبريل الماضي.
زيادة المخاوف
وارتفع كلا الخامين بأكثر من 7% الأسبوع الماضي مع تضاؤل الآمال في التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام يوقف تعرض السفن للهجمات والاستيلاء في مضيق هرمز. وانتهت محادثات الأسبوع الماضي بين ترمب والرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ دون أي مؤشر من أكبر مستورد للنفط في العالم على عزمه الإسهام في تسوية النزاع.
وزادت المخاوف من تصاعد حدة الصراع بسبب هجمات بطائرات مسيرة استهدفت الإمارات وتصريحات حادة من الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
Washington has agreed to suspend the sanctions imposed on Iranian oil during negotiations with Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.
According to the source, the United States, contrary to its previous proposals, has agreed in the new version to suspend the sanctions imposed on Iranian oil during the negotiations.
The source indicated that Tehran, for its part, insists on lifting all sanctions, while Washington is willing to lift the "U.S. Treasury Department" sanctions until a final agreement is reached.
Price Movements
In terms of prices, oil prices continued to rise today, amid stalled efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, following an attack on a nuclear facility in the UAE and expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss military options available against Iran.
Highest Level
Brent crude futures rose by $1.91, or 1.75%, to $111.17 per barrel after reaching its highest level since May 5 earlier in the session.
West Texas Intermediate crude recorded $107.62 per barrel, an increase of $2.20 or 2.09%, marking its highest level since April 30.
Increased Concerns
Both crude types rose by more than 7% last week as hopes for a peace agreement that would stop attacks and seizures of ships in the Strait of Hormuz diminished. Last week’s talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended without any indication from the world's largest oil importer of its intention to contribute to resolving the dispute.
Concerns have increased over the escalation of conflict due to drone attacks targeting the UAE and sharp statements from the United States and Iran.