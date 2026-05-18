أعلن الفريق الاستراتيجي في بنك «مورجان ستانلي»، بقيادة محلل الأسواق «مايك ويلسون»، أنه في حال زيادة التقلبات في سوق السندات وارتفاع أسعار الفائدة طويلة الأجل، فإن الأسواق الأمريكية ستشهد أول تصحيح ملموس في أسعار الأسهم منذ وصولها إلى القاع في نهاية مارس الماضي.


وأشار ويلسون إلى أن القفزة الحالية في عوائد سندات الخزانة، مضافاً إليها النبرة المتشددة لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، تعكس التأثير المزدوج لارتفاع أسعار النفط وقوة الاقتصاد؛ مؤكداً أن أسواق السندات بحاجة إلى حل دائم للصراع الإيراني قبل أن تبدأ معدلات الفائدة في التراجع مجدداً، بحسب «بلومبرج».


مستويات قياسية


ورغم هذه المخاطر قصيرة الأجل، أبقى خبراء البنك على نظرتهم التفاؤلية للأسهم في الأجل الطويل، إذ رفعوا مستهدفهم لمؤشر «إس أند بي 500» لـ 12 شهراً القادمة إلى 8,300 نقطة، لافتين إلى أن المستثمرين يقللون من حجم نمو أرباح الشركات التي لا ترتبط بالذكاء الاصطناعي.


وجاء التحذير بعد تراجع مؤشر «إس أند بي 500» عن مستوياته القياسية أواخر الأسبوع الماضي، بالتزامن مع مؤشرات العقود الآجلة التي تؤكد استمرار الهبوط.


ويعود ذلك إلى تفاقم المخاوف التضخمية الناتجة عن الارتفاع الطويل في أسعار الطاقة بسبب الصراع الإيراني، ما دفع عوائد السندات الأمريكية لأجل 30 عاماً إلى أعلى مستوياتها في 3 سنوات، كما قفزت العوائد في اليابان لأعلى مستوياتها منذ عقود.