قلد أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بقصر الحكم اليوم، قائد قوات أمن المنشآت بالمنطقة اللواء يوسف بن عبدالرحمن الحميد، رتبته الجديدة بعد صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بترقيته إلى رتبة لواء.

واطّلع أمير منطقة الرياض على أعمال وجهود قوات أمن المنشآت بالمنطقة، ودورها في تعزيز مستوى الأمن والسلامة وحماية المنشآت الحيوية.

وتسلم التقرير الإحصائي الأمني السنوي لقوات أمن المنشآت بمنطقة الرياض.

ورفع اللواء الحميد الشكر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين ولولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- على الثقة الغالية ولأمير منطقة الرياض على دعمه وتوجيهه، سائلًا الله العلي القدير التوفيق لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.