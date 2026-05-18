The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, today in his office at the Al-Hukm Palace, awarded the new rank to the Commander of the Security Forces for Facilities in the region, Major General Yusuf bin Abdulrahman Al-Humaid, following the issuance of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Major General.

The Prince of Riyadh Region reviewed the work and efforts of the Security Forces for Facilities in the region, and their role in enhancing security and safety levels and protecting vital facilities.

He received the annual security statistical report for the Security Forces for Facilities in the Riyadh Region.

Major General Al-Humaid expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and to the Crown Prince - may Allah protect them - for their esteemed trust, and to the Prince of Riyadh Region for his support and guidance, asking Allah the Almighty for success in serving the religion, then the king and the nation.