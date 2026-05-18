الخارجية الصينية تُكرّم السفير السعودي في بكين بميدالية الدبلوماسي المتميز

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China honored the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to China, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, by awarding him the "Distinguished Diplomat Medal" during a ceremony held in the capital, Beijing, in the presence of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The honoring of Ambassador Al-Harbi was part of a recognition of 8 current and former foreign diplomats who were awarded the medal by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, in appreciation of their significant contributions to enhancing friendship and cooperation between China and their respective countries.

The recognition of Ambassador Al-Harbi reflects China's appreciation for his efforts in supporting Saudi-Chinese relations and enhancing the pathways of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

This comes at a time when Saudi-Chinese relations are witnessing significant advancements at both the political and economic levels, as both countries are keen to expand areas of cooperation, enhance joint coordination, and build on the existing partnership to serve their mutual interests and support pathways for development and stability regionally and internationally.

