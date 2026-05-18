كرّمت وزارة الخارجية في جمهورية الصين الشعبية سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الصين عبدالرحمن بن أحمد الحربي، بمنحه «ميدالية الدبلوماسي المتميز»، وذلك خلال مراسم أقيمت في العاصمة بكين، بحضور وزير الخارجية الصيني وانغ يي.

الخارجية الصينية تُكرّم السفير السعودي في بكين بميدالية الدبلوماسي المتميز


وجاء تكريم السفير الحربي ضمن 8 دبلوماسيين أجانب حاليين وسابقين منحتهم الخارجية الصينية الميدالية؛ تقديراً لإسهاماتهم البارزة في تعزيز علاقات الصداقة والتعاون بين الصين ودولهم.
الخارجية الصينية تُكرّم السفير السعودي في بكين بميدالية الدبلوماسي المتميز

وعكس تكريم السفير الحربي التقدير الصيني لجهوده في دعم العلاقات السعودية الصينية، وتعزيز مسارات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات.

ويأتي ذك في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات السعودية الصينية حضوراً متقدماً على المستويين السياسي والاقتصادي، في ظل حرص البلدين على توسيع مجالات التعاون، وتعزيز التنسيق المشترك، والبناء على الشراكة القائمة بما يخدم مصالحهما المتبادلة، ويدعم مسارات التنمية والاستقرار إقليمياً ودولياً.
الخارجية الصينية تُكرّم السفير السعودي في بكين بميدالية الدبلوماسي المتميز