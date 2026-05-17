لم يكن العراقيون قد استوعبوا بعد الصدمة المروعة لمقتل الطفلة «كوثر» في بغداد، حتى انفجرت جريمة أكثر رعباً وبشاعة هزت العاصمة بأكملها، بعدما تحولت طفلتان صغيرتان في عمر الزهور إلى ضحيتين لوحشية لا يمكن لوصف بشري أن يستوعبها، في حادثة مأساوية أعادت فتح أخطر ملف مسكوت عنه في العراق: «من يحمي أطفال العراق؟».

ليلة سقوط البراءة

القصة الحابسة للأنفاس بدأت عندما اختفت الطفلة البريئة «غزل سيف عبدالكريم»، ذات الأعوام الأربعة، وصديقتها البالغة من العمر خمس سنوات فقط عن الأنظار، لتبدأ رحلة بحث مريرة انتهت بمشهد صادم وفاجع، إذ عُثر عليهما داخل مياه الصرف الصحي بعد تعرضهما لاعتداء وحشي مجرد من الإنسانية.

لكن النهاية كانت بالغة القسوة، فبينما كُتب للصديقة النجاة بأعجوبة إلهية رغم إصابتها بجروح بالغة الخطورة، لم تتحمل طاقة «غزل» الصغيرة الغدر، ولفظت أنفاسها الأخيرة بعدما ألقى المجرمون الطفلتين داخل مجرى الصرف الصحي المظلم في محاولة دنيئة لإخفاء معالم جريمتهم، ليتلقى الشارع العراقي النبأ بعاصفة غضب عارمة اجتاحت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

الأجهزة الأمنية العراقية استنفرت قواتها على الفور، وأعلنت لاحقاً نجاحها في القبض على 3 متهمين متورطين في الواقعة، وسط مطالبات شعبية كاسحة بتنفيذ حد القصاص العادل وأقصى العقوبات بحقهم في ميادين عامة. ولم يتوقف الغضب عند حدود الجريمة، بل امتد ليوجه اتهامات صريحة ومباشرة لعجز وفشل القوانين الحالية في توفير مظلة حماية حقيقية للأطفال أمام موجة الجرائم المتصاعدة.

«سيناريو مخزٍ».. وتصريحات نارية

وفي خضم هذه الصدمة المجتمعية، خرجت رئيسة لجنة المرأة والطفل في مجلس محافظة البصرة إيمان المالكي، بتصريحات نارية مدوية، أكدت فيها أن ما حدث لغزل ليس «حادثة معزولة» أو عابرة، بل هو نتيجة مباشرة لـ«سيناريو مخزٍ ومكرر في كل مرة تُغتصب أو تُقتل فيها طفلة في العراق».

وقالت المالكي بمرارة إن المشهد بات مألوفاً بصورة مرعبة: طفلة بريئة تُغتال براءتها أو تُقتل بدم بارد، فتمتلئ منصات السوشيال ميديا بعبارات الشجب والغضب والاستنكار، ثم يعود كل شيء إلى الصمت المطبق وكأن شيئاً لم يكن، بينما تبقى القوانين «الركيكة» كما هي دون أي تعديل أو ردع حقيقي يزلزل قلوب المجرمين.

ووصفت المالكي جريمة غزل بأنها «نموذج مرعب لعقلية متوحشة انفصلت عن الفطرة»، مؤكدة أن ما جرى كشف بوضوح حجم الأزمة السلوكية والأخلاقية التي باتت تهدد الطفولة في المجتمع العراقي. وما ضاعف من حالة الاحتقان الشعبي، هو أن هذه الفاجعة جاءت بعد أيام قليلة من مقتل الطفلة «كوثر» في بغداد تحت لافتة ما يُعرف بـ«غسل العار»، مما دفع النخب والمواطنين للتساؤل بمرارة: لماذا تدفع الطفولة دائماً الفاتورة الأقسى للعنف؟

ومع تصاعد حدة الغضب، طالبت المالكي السلطات القضائية والتشريعية بالخروج فوراً من «حالة الجمود والركود» وإقرار قوانين صارمة لا تعرف الرحمة لحماية الأطفال، مع تنفيذ «قصاص عاجل وعلني» يكون عبرة للجميع. فقضية غزل لم تعد مجرد خبر جنائي يمر عليه القارئ مرور الكرام، بل تحولت إلى جرح نازف داخل جسد المجتمع العراقي، وصرخة مكتومة تتجدد مع كل طفلة تُسرق براءتها.. ثم تُنسى بعد أيام.