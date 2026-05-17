Inside cold and quiet warehouses in Denmark, thousands of Iraqi clay tablets lay dormant for over 100 full years, before scientists and researchers finally began to unravel their secrets written in cuneiform, discovering a stunning surprise: the inhabitants of Mesopotamia left behind not only literary epics and myths but also secret recipes for resisting magic, terrifying charms to protect leaders, and even "bills and records" for purchasing "beer and alcohol"!

Magical Rituals

The story that reignited global interest in the history of Mesopotamia began within the archives of the National Museum of Denmark, where cuneiform tablets, some over 4,000 years old, had been preserved away from the limelight since the early last century.

However, an academic project launched by the University of Copenhagen under the name "Hidden Treasures" has brought these pieces back to life digitally, gradually revealing a mysterious world where politics intertwined with magic, religion with fear, and even daily life with rituals that seem closer to fantasy and mystery films.

Among the most exciting and surprising texts is a tablet that precisely describes a complete ritual for confronting acts of magic and sorcery, believed to have been used to protect one of the Assyrian leaders from political conspiracies and curses.

On that ancient night, the high priest would spend long hours reciting incantations and prayers amidst complex rituals, while small statues made of wax and clay were burned to ward off "evils and envious eyes," in a scene that reveals the extent of fear and anxiety that rulers at the time experienced regarding magic, political assassination, and even jealousy.

The Surprise of Gilgamesh and the Old "Tavern Bill"!

And the surprises did not stop at the realm of the supernatural; among the ancient texts, long lists of names of leaders from ancient Iraq also appeared, including the name "Gilgamesh," the most famous mythical figure in the history of the ancient East. Some researchers believe that the mention of his name in the official records of leaders may strengthen the hypothesis that he was not merely a fictional hero in an epic but perhaps based on a real and decisive ruler who actually lived thousands of years ago.

But the most amusing and strange shock is that the archive itself was not filled only with magic and elite myths; it also contained extremely simple and human daily details: such as records of workers and servants, administrative correspondence, property files, and even receipts for purchasing beer and alcohol!

One of the tablets appeared to be a "tavern bill" from the ancient world, serving as a sarcastic and profound reminder of some old customs, from hysterical anxiety over power to drinking beer, which had been widespread since the dawn of human civilization.

Today, as researchers continue to decode these ancient Iraqi tablets, it seems that what has remained buried for thousands of years not only rewrites political history but also reveals glimpses of human life 4,000 years ago.