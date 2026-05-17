داخل مخازن باردة وهادئة في الدنمارك، ظلت آلاف الألواح الطينية العراقية نائمة لأكثر من 100 عام كاملة، قبل أن يبدأ العلماء والباحثون أخيراً، في فك أسرارها المكتوبة بالخط المسماري، ليكتشفوا مفاجأة مدوية: سكان بلاد الرافدين لم يتركوا وراءهم الملاحم والأساطير الأدبية فقط، بل وصفات سرية لمقاومة السحر، وتعاويذ مرعبة لحماية القادة، وحتى «فواتير وسجلات» لشراء «البيرة والكحول»!

طقوس سحرية

القصة التي أعادت إشعال الاهتمام العالمي بتاريخ بلاد الرافدين بدأت داخل أرشيف المتحف الوطني الدنماركي، إذ بقيت ألواح مسمارية عمر بعضها يتجاوز 4 آلاف عام محفوظة بعيداً عن الأضواء منذ أوائل القرن الماضي.

لكن مشروعاً أكاديمياً أطلقته جامعة كوبنهاغن تحت اسم «الكنوز المخفية» أعاد هذه القطع إلى الحياة رقمياً، ليكشف شيئاً فشيئاً عن عالم غامض كانت فيه السياسة تمتزج بالسحر، والدين بالخوف، وحتى الحياة اليومية بطقوس تبدو أقرب إلى أفلام الفانتازيا والغموض.

ومن بين أكثر النصوص إثارة ومفاجأة، لوح يصف بدقة طقساً كاملاً لمواجهة أعمال السحر والشعوذة، يُعتقد أنه كان يُستخدم لحماية أحد القادة الآشوريين من المؤامرات واللعنات السياسية.

في تلك الليلة القديمة، كان الكاهن الأكبر يقضي ساعات طويلة يتلو تعاويذ وابتهالات وسط طقوس معقدة، بينما تُحرق تماثيل صغيرة مصنوعة من الشمع والطين لطرد «الشرور والعيون الحاسدة»، في مشهد يكشف حجم الخوف والهاجس الذي كان يعيشه الحكام آنذاك من السحر، والاغتيال السياسي، وحتى الحسد.

مفاجأة جلجامش و«فاتورة الحانة» القديمة!

ولم تتوقف المفاجآت عند حدود عالم الغيبيات، فبين النصوص القديمة ظهرت أيضاً قوائم طويلة بأسماء زعماء العراق القديم، بينها اسم «جلجامش»، الشخصية الأسطورية الأشهر في تاريخ الشرق القديم. ويرى بعض الباحثين أن ورود اسمه داخل سجلات القادة الرسمية قد يعزز فرضية أنه لم يكن مجرد بطل خيالي في ملحمة، بل ربما استند إلى حكم حقيقي وحاسم عاش بالفعل قبل آلاف السنين.

لكن الصدمة الأكثر طرافة وغرابة أن الأرشيف نفسه لم يكن مليئاً بالسحر والأساطير النخبوية فقط، بل احتوى أيضاً على تفاصيل يومية شديدة البساطة والإنسانية: كسجلات للعمال والخدم، ومراسلات إدارية، وملفات ممتلكات، وحتى إيصالات لشراء البيرة والكحول!

أحد الألواح بدا وكأنه «فاتورة حانة» من العالم القديم، في تذكير ساخر وعميق ببعض العادات القديمة، من القلق الهستيري على السلطة إلى شرب البيرة، التي كانت منتشرة منذ فجر الحضارة الإنسانية.

واليوم، بينما يواصل الباحثون فك رموز هذه الألواح العراقية القديمة، يبدو أن ما بقي مدفوناً لآلاف السنين لا يعيد كتابة التاريخ السياسي فقط، بل يكشف ملامح من حياة البشر قبل 4 آلاف عام.