داخل مخازن باردة وهادئة في الدنمارك، ظلت آلاف الألواح الطينية العراقية نائمة لأكثر من 100 عام كاملة، قبل أن يبدأ العلماء والباحثون أخيراً، في فك أسرارها المكتوبة بالخط المسماري، ليكتشفوا مفاجأة مدوية: سكان بلاد الرافدين لم يتركوا وراءهم الملاحم والأساطير الأدبية فقط، بل وصفات سرية لمقاومة السحر، وتعاويذ مرعبة لحماية القادة، وحتى «فواتير وسجلات» لشراء «البيرة والكحول»!
طقوس سحرية
القصة التي أعادت إشعال الاهتمام العالمي بتاريخ بلاد الرافدين بدأت داخل أرشيف المتحف الوطني الدنماركي، إذ بقيت ألواح مسمارية عمر بعضها يتجاوز 4 آلاف عام محفوظة بعيداً عن الأضواء منذ أوائل القرن الماضي.
لكن مشروعاً أكاديمياً أطلقته جامعة كوبنهاغن تحت اسم «الكنوز المخفية» أعاد هذه القطع إلى الحياة رقمياً، ليكشف شيئاً فشيئاً عن عالم غامض كانت فيه السياسة تمتزج بالسحر، والدين بالخوف، وحتى الحياة اليومية بطقوس تبدو أقرب إلى أفلام الفانتازيا والغموض.
ومن بين أكثر النصوص إثارة ومفاجأة، لوح يصف بدقة طقساً كاملاً لمواجهة أعمال السحر والشعوذة، يُعتقد أنه كان يُستخدم لحماية أحد القادة الآشوريين من المؤامرات واللعنات السياسية.
في تلك الليلة القديمة، كان الكاهن الأكبر يقضي ساعات طويلة يتلو تعاويذ وابتهالات وسط طقوس معقدة، بينما تُحرق تماثيل صغيرة مصنوعة من الشمع والطين لطرد «الشرور والعيون الحاسدة»، في مشهد يكشف حجم الخوف والهاجس الذي كان يعيشه الحكام آنذاك من السحر، والاغتيال السياسي، وحتى الحسد.
مفاجأة جلجامش و«فاتورة الحانة» القديمة!
ولم تتوقف المفاجآت عند حدود عالم الغيبيات، فبين النصوص القديمة ظهرت أيضاً قوائم طويلة بأسماء زعماء العراق القديم، بينها اسم «جلجامش»، الشخصية الأسطورية الأشهر في تاريخ الشرق القديم. ويرى بعض الباحثين أن ورود اسمه داخل سجلات القادة الرسمية قد يعزز فرضية أنه لم يكن مجرد بطل خيالي في ملحمة، بل ربما استند إلى حكم حقيقي وحاسم عاش بالفعل قبل آلاف السنين.
لكن الصدمة الأكثر طرافة وغرابة أن الأرشيف نفسه لم يكن مليئاً بالسحر والأساطير النخبوية فقط، بل احتوى أيضاً على تفاصيل يومية شديدة البساطة والإنسانية: كسجلات للعمال والخدم، ومراسلات إدارية، وملفات ممتلكات، وحتى إيصالات لشراء البيرة والكحول!
أحد الألواح بدا وكأنه «فاتورة حانة» من العالم القديم، في تذكير ساخر وعميق ببعض العادات القديمة، من القلق الهستيري على السلطة إلى شرب البيرة، التي كانت منتشرة منذ فجر الحضارة الإنسانية.
واليوم، بينما يواصل الباحثون فك رموز هذه الألواح العراقية القديمة، يبدو أن ما بقي مدفوناً لآلاف السنين لا يعيد كتابة التاريخ السياسي فقط، بل يكشف ملامح من حياة البشر قبل 4 آلاف عام.
Inside cold and quiet warehouses in Denmark, thousands of Iraqi clay tablets lay dormant for over 100 full years, before scientists and researchers finally began to unravel their secrets written in cuneiform, discovering a stunning surprise: the inhabitants of Mesopotamia left behind not only literary epics and myths but also secret recipes for resisting magic, terrifying charms to protect leaders, and even "bills and records" for purchasing "beer and alcohol"!
Magical Rituals
The story that reignited global interest in the history of Mesopotamia began within the archives of the National Museum of Denmark, where cuneiform tablets, some over 4,000 years old, had been preserved away from the limelight since the early last century.
However, an academic project launched by the University of Copenhagen under the name "Hidden Treasures" has brought these pieces back to life digitally, gradually revealing a mysterious world where politics intertwined with magic, religion with fear, and even daily life with rituals that seem closer to fantasy and mystery films.
Among the most exciting and surprising texts is a tablet that precisely describes a complete ritual for confronting acts of magic and sorcery, believed to have been used to protect one of the Assyrian leaders from political conspiracies and curses.
On that ancient night, the high priest would spend long hours reciting incantations and prayers amidst complex rituals, while small statues made of wax and clay were burned to ward off "evils and envious eyes," in a scene that reveals the extent of fear and anxiety that rulers at the time experienced regarding magic, political assassination, and even jealousy.
The Surprise of Gilgamesh and the Old "Tavern Bill"!
And the surprises did not stop at the realm of the supernatural; among the ancient texts, long lists of names of leaders from ancient Iraq also appeared, including the name "Gilgamesh," the most famous mythical figure in the history of the ancient East. Some researchers believe that the mention of his name in the official records of leaders may strengthen the hypothesis that he was not merely a fictional hero in an epic but perhaps based on a real and decisive ruler who actually lived thousands of years ago.
But the most amusing and strange shock is that the archive itself was not filled only with magic and elite myths; it also contained extremely simple and human daily details: such as records of workers and servants, administrative correspondence, property files, and even receipts for purchasing beer and alcohol!
One of the tablets appeared to be a "tavern bill" from the ancient world, serving as a sarcastic and profound reminder of some old customs, from hysterical anxiety over power to drinking beer, which had been widespread since the dawn of human civilization.
Today, as researchers continue to decode these ancient Iraqi tablets, it seems that what has remained buried for thousands of years not only rewrites political history but also reveals glimpses of human life 4,000 years ago.