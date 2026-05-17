The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal revealed the possibility of presenting a seventh part of the series "Al-Madah," following the great successes achieved by the previous parts, confirming that the idea is still under consideration for now.

More than One Idea

Helal explained to "Okaz" that if the new part is executed, it will not be aired in the upcoming Ramadan, noting that the team is currently studying more than one new idea before making the final decision.

New Album

On another note, Hamada Helal has been working for several months on preparing his new album, indicating that the project has taken about 7 or 8 months of preparations.

He said: "I finished several songs earlier, but I preferred to reconsider them after I felt they were no longer suitable," confirming that the album will be released soon.