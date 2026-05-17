كشف الفنان المصري حمادة هلال احتمالية تقديم جزء سابع من مسلسل «المداح»، بعد النجاحات الكبيرة التي حققتها الأجزاء السابقة، مؤكدًا أن الفكرة لا تزال قيد الدراسة حتى الآن.
أكثر من فكرة
وأوضح هلال لـ«عكاظ» أن الجزء الجديد حال تنفيذه لن يعرض في رمضان القادم، مشيرًا إلى أن فريق العمل يدرس حاليًا أكثر من فكرة جديدة قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي.
ألبوم جديد
من جهة ثانية، يعكف حمادة هلال منذ أشهر عدة على تحضير ألبومه الجديد، مشيراً إلى أن المشروع استغرق نحو 7 أو 8 أشهر من التحضيرات.
وقال: «انتهيت من عدد من الأغاني في وقت سابق، لكن فضلت إعادة النظر فيها بعدما شعرت بأنها لم تعد مناسبة»، مؤكدًا طرح الألبوم قريبًا.
The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal revealed the possibility of presenting a seventh part of the series "Al-Madah," following the great successes achieved by the previous parts, confirming that the idea is still under consideration for now.
More than One Idea
Helal explained to "Okaz" that if the new part is executed, it will not be aired in the upcoming Ramadan, noting that the team is currently studying more than one new idea before making the final decision.
New Album
On another note, Hamada Helal has been working for several months on preparing his new album, indicating that the project has taken about 7 or 8 months of preparations.
He said: "I finished several songs earlier, but I preferred to reconsider them after I felt they were no longer suitable," confirming that the album will be released soon.