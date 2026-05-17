كشف الفنان المصري حمادة هلال احتمالية تقديم جزء سابع من مسلسل «المداح»، بعد النجاحات الكبيرة التي حققتها الأجزاء السابقة، مؤكدًا أن الفكرة لا تزال قيد الدراسة حتى الآن.

أكثر من فكرة

وأوضح هلال لـ«عكاظ» أن الجزء الجديد حال تنفيذه لن يعرض في رمضان القادم، مشيرًا إلى أن فريق العمل يدرس حاليًا أكثر من فكرة جديدة قبل اتخاذ القرار النهائي.

ألبوم جديد

من جهة ثانية، يعكف حمادة هلال منذ أشهر عدة على تحضير ألبومه الجديد، مشيراً إلى أن المشروع استغرق نحو 7 أو 8 أشهر من التحضيرات.

وقال: «انتهيت من عدد من الأغاني في وقت سابق، لكن فضلت إعادة النظر فيها بعدما شعرت بأنها لم تعد مناسبة»، مؤكدًا طرح الألبوم قريبًا.