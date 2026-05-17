أرجع الفنان المصري هاني رمزي غيابه 8 أعوام عن الأعمال السينمائية إلى توجهه نحو الأعمال المختلفة التي تلمس نبض الشارع، مؤكداً رفضه التواجد لمجرد التواجد حرصاً على القيمة الفنية التي يقدمها لجمهوره.
غبي منه فيه 2
وكشف رمزي في تصريحات إعلامية بدء ورشة تحضيرات للجزء الثاني من فيلم «غبي منه فيه»، إذ يكتب السيناريو حالياً مؤلفان من الشباب، هما أمجد الشرقاوي وشادي محسن، واعداً الجمهور بمفاجأة جذرية في الفكرة.
وأكد اعتذاره عن أعمال فنية عدة أخيراً، مفضلاً التفرغ لفيلم «غبي منه فيه 2»، لإيمانه بضرورة خروج العمل بصورة تليق بالجمهور وتضيف لنجاح الجزء الأول الذي حقق نسب مشاهدة عالية، مشيراً إلى أن فكرة الجزء الجديد لن ترتبط بحبكة الجزء الأول، نظراً إلى رحيل الفنانين حسن حسني، وطلعت زكريا، وسعيد طرابيك، كما أن العمل سيتناول مواقف مغايرة تماماً يتعرض لها «سلطان» الذي يحتفظ بصفة «الغباء».
تعاقدات رسمية
ونفى هاني رمزي إتمام التعاقدات الرسمية مع النجوم حتى الآن، لافتاً إلى حماس الممثلة نيللي كريم للتجربة، مع قرب الإعلان عن باقي التفاصيل وصناع العمل.
نيللي كريم.
وعُرض الجزء الأول من فيلم «غبي منه فيه» في 2004، وحقق نجاحاً كبيراً في صالات السينما، وشارك في بطولته كل من: حسن حسني، وطلعت زكريا، ونيللي كريم، وسعيد طرابيك، وفايق عزب. وهو من تأليف أحمد عبد الله، وإخراج رامي إمام.
The Egyptian artist Hani Ramzy attributed his 8-year absence from cinematic works to his focus on different projects that resonate with the pulse of the street, emphasizing his refusal to be present just for the sake of being present, in order to maintain the artistic value he provides to his audience.
Stupid Me, Stupid Him 2
Ramzy revealed in media statements that he has started a workshop to prepare for the second part of the film "Stupid Me, Stupid Him," with the screenplay currently being written by two young writers, Amjad El-Sharkawy and Shady Mohsen, promising the audience a groundbreaking surprise in the concept.
He confirmed his recent apologies for several artistic works, preferring to dedicate himself to the film "Stupid Me, Stupid Him 2," believing in the necessity of presenting the work in a manner that befits the audience and adds to the success of the first part, which achieved high viewership rates. He pointed out that the idea for the new part will not be linked to the plot of the first part, due to the passing of artists Hassan Hosny, Talaat Zakaria, and Said Tarabik, and that the work will address completely different situations faced by "Sultan," who retains the trait of "stupidity."
Official Contracts
Hani Ramzy denied the completion of official contracts with the stars so far, noting the enthusiasm of actress Nelly Karim for the experience, with the announcement of the remaining details and the creators of the work approaching.
نيللي كريم.
The first part of the film "Stupid Me, Stupid Him" was released in 2004 and achieved great success in cinemas, starring Hassan Hosny, Talaat Zakaria, Nelly Karim, Said Tarabik, and Faiq Azab. It was written by Ahmed Abdullah and directed by Rami Imam.