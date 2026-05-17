The Egyptian artist Hani Ramzy attributed his 8-year absence from cinematic works to his focus on different projects that resonate with the pulse of the street, emphasizing his refusal to be present just for the sake of being present, in order to maintain the artistic value he provides to his audience.

Stupid Me, Stupid Him 2

Ramzy revealed in media statements that he has started a workshop to prepare for the second part of the film "Stupid Me, Stupid Him," with the screenplay currently being written by two young writers, Amjad El-Sharkawy and Shady Mohsen, promising the audience a groundbreaking surprise in the concept.

He confirmed his recent apologies for several artistic works, preferring to dedicate himself to the film "Stupid Me, Stupid Him 2," believing in the necessity of presenting the work in a manner that befits the audience and adds to the success of the first part, which achieved high viewership rates. He pointed out that the idea for the new part will not be linked to the plot of the first part, due to the passing of artists Hassan Hosny, Talaat Zakaria, and Said Tarabik, and that the work will address completely different situations faced by "Sultan," who retains the trait of "stupidity."

Official Contracts

Hani Ramzy denied the completion of official contracts with the stars so far, noting the enthusiasm of actress Nelly Karim for the experience, with the announcement of the remaining details and the creators of the work approaching.

نيللي كريم.

The first part of the film "Stupid Me, Stupid Him" was released in 2004 and achieved great success in cinemas, starring Hassan Hosny, Talaat Zakaria, Nelly Karim, Said Tarabik, and Faiq Azab. It was written by Ahmed Abdullah and directed by Rami Imam.