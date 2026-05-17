أرجع الفنان المصري هاني رمزي غيابه 8 أعوام عن الأعمال السينمائية إلى توجهه نحو الأعمال المختلفة التي تلمس نبض الشارع، مؤكداً رفضه التواجد لمجرد التواجد حرصاً على القيمة الفنية التي يقدمها لجمهوره.

غبي منه فيه 2

وكشف رمزي في تصريحات إعلامية بدء ورشة تحضيرات للجزء الثاني من فيلم «غبي منه فيه»، إذ يكتب السيناريو حالياً مؤلفان من الشباب، هما أمجد الشرقاوي وشادي محسن، واعداً الجمهور بمفاجأة جذرية في الفكرة.

وأكد اعتذاره عن أعمال فنية عدة أخيراً، مفضلاً التفرغ لفيلم «غبي منه فيه 2»، لإيمانه بضرورة خروج العمل بصورة تليق بالجمهور وتضيف لنجاح الجزء الأول الذي حقق نسب مشاهدة عالية، مشيراً إلى أن فكرة الجزء الجديد لن ترتبط بحبكة الجزء الأول، نظراً إلى رحيل الفنانين حسن حسني، وطلعت زكريا، وسعيد طرابيك، كما أن العمل سيتناول مواقف مغايرة تماماً يتعرض لها «سلطان» الذي يحتفظ بصفة «الغباء».

تعاقدات رسمية

ونفى هاني رمزي إتمام التعاقدات الرسمية مع النجوم حتى الآن، لافتاً إلى حماس الممثلة نيللي كريم للتجربة، مع قرب الإعلان عن باقي التفاصيل وصناع العمل.

نيللي كريم.

نيللي كريم.

وعُرض الجزء الأول من فيلم «غبي منه فيه» في 2004، وحقق نجاحاً كبيراً في صالات السينما، وشارك في بطولته كل من: حسن حسني، وطلعت زكريا، ونيللي كريم، وسعيد طرابيك، وفايق عزب. وهو من تأليف أحمد عبد الله، وإخراج رامي إمام.