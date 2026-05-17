غيب الموت ظهر اليوم (الأحد)، عميد أسرة آل حافظ، الناشر الإعلامي البارز محمد علي حافظ، بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء والتميز في ميادين الصحافة والنشر، سطر خلالها بمداد من نور صفحات مضيئة في تاريخ الإعلام السعودي والعربي، وأسهم في تأسيس وتطوير كبريات المؤسسات الصحفية التي شكلت وجه الصحافة الدولية.


​ويُعد الراحل من الرموز الإعلامية المهمة التي تركت بصمة لا تُمحى؛ إذ قاد دفة التحرير في صحيفة «عرب نيوز» أول صحيفة يومية تصدر باللغة الإنجليزية في المملكة، والتي أسسها بالاشتراك مع شقيقه الراحل هشام حافظ عام 1975م، محققاً بها نقلة نوعية في المحتوى والتأثير.


​كما تولى عام 1976م منصب المدير العام لشركة «المدينة المنورة للطباعة والنشر»، وشارك في رئاسة تحرير صحيفة «الشرق الأوسط»، كأول صحيفة عربية دولية، مرسخاً فيها نموذجاً مهنياً وإدارياً ملهماً غيّر مفاهيم النشر وصناعة الصحافة في المنطقة.


​وعُرف الفقيد بخصاله النبيلة، وسيرته العطرة، وعلاقاته الواسعة في الأوساط الثقافية والاجتماعية، محاطاً بمحبة وتقدير كل من عرفه وزامله في ميادين الفكر والإعلام، إذ ظل داعماً وموجهاً للأجيال الصحفية الشابة ومشاركاً فاعلاً في خدمة الشأن الثقافي.


​والراحل شقيق كل من: شرف، بثينة، هشام، عبدالفتاح، مشكاة، إبراهيم، سعود، ونادية حافظ. ووالد كل من: مايسة، تركي، هشام، عبدالله وحامد.


وسيصلى عليه بعد صلاة فجر يوم غدٍ (الإثنين)، في الحرم النبوي الشريف بالمدينة المنورة، إذ يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في بقيع الغرقد بالمدينة المنورة.


​فيما تتقبل أسرة الفقيد العزاء بمدينة جدة يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء للرجال في مسجد الملك سلمان، شمال غرب تقاطع طريق الملك عبدالعزيز مع شارع صاري، وللنساء: في منزل الفقيد الكائن بحي الشاطئ شارع علي أبو العلا في جدة.


​ «عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ، تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لأسرة آل حافظ، وذوي الفقيد، سائلة المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان. «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».