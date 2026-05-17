The death of the prominent media publisher, Muhammad Ali Hafiz, the dean of the Al-Hafiz family, was announced today (Sunday) after a distinguished career filled with contributions and excellence in the fields of journalism and publishing. During his journey, he wrote with a pen of light bright pages in the history of Saudi and Arab media, and he contributed to the establishment and development of major press institutions that shaped the face of international journalism.



​The deceased is considered one of the important media figures who left an indelible mark; he led the editorial helm of the "Arab News," the first daily newspaper published in English in the Kingdom, which he co-founded with his late brother Hisham Hafiz in 1975, achieving a qualitative leap in content and influence.



​He also took on the role of General Manager of the "Medina Printing and Publishing Company" in 1976 and participated in the editorial leadership of "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat," the first international Arab newspaper, establishing an inspiring professional and administrative model that changed the concepts of publishing and journalism in the region.



​The late man was known for his noble qualities, his fragrant biography, and his wide relationships in cultural and social circles, surrounded by the love and appreciation of everyone who knew him and worked alongside him in the fields of thought and media. He remained a supporter and mentor to young journalistic generations and an active participant in serving cultural affairs.



​The deceased is the brother of Sharaf, Buthaina, Hisham, Abdul Fattah, Mishkat, Ibrahim, Saud, and Nadia Hafiz. He is the father of Maisa, Turki, Hisham, Abdullah, and Hamid.



He will be prayed upon after the Fajr prayer tomorrow (Monday) at the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, where his body will be laid to rest in Al-Baqi Cemetery in Medina.



​The family of the deceased will receive condolences in Jeddah on Monday and Tuesday for men at King Salman Mosque, northwest of the intersection of King Abdulaziz Road and Sari Street, and for women at the deceased's home located in Al-Shate' neighborhood on Ali Abu Al-Ala Street in Jeddah.



​"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Al-Hafiz family and the relatives of the deceased, asking the Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace. "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return."