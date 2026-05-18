The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, announced that the current sell-off in global bond markets reflects the impact of rising oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions related to the war in the Middle East.



Georgieva made these statements upon her arrival in Paris for the G7 finance ministers' meeting, where the bond sell-off is expected to top the agenda.



Appropriate Measures



For his part, French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said in an interview with Bloomberg: "The group of countries is seeking to send a message to the markets that they are closely monitoring the movements and are ready to take appropriate actions when necessary," adding that the market is undergoing a correction phase, not a collapse.



For her part, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde confirmed that she is closely monitoring the movements in the bond markets, while the President of the German Central Bank emphasized the importance of tracking the impact of these developments on financial stability.