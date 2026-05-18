أعلنت مديرة صندوق النقد الدولي كريستالينا جورجيفا أن موجة البيع التي تشهدها أسواق السندات العالمية حاليًا تعكس تأثير ارتفاع أسعار النفط، في ظل تصاعد التوترات الجيوسياسية المرتبطة بالحرب في الشرق الأوسط.


وأدلت جورجيفا بهذه التصريحات فور وصولها إلى باريس لحضور اجتماع وزراء مالية مجموعة السبع، إذ من المتوقع أن تتصدر موجة بيع السندات أجندة الاجتماعات.


إجراءات مناسبة


من جهته، قال وزير المالية الفرنسي رولان ليسكور في مقابلة مع «بلومبيرغ»: «إن دول المجموعة تسعى إلى توجيه رسالة للأسواق بأنها تتابع التحركات عن كثب ومستعدة لاتخاذ الإجراءات المناسبة عند الضرورة، مضيفًا أن السوق تمر بمرحلة تصحيح لا انهيار».


من جانبها، أكدت رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي كريستين لاجارد أنها تراقب عن كثب تحركات أسواق السندات، بينما شدد رئيس البنك المركزي الألماني على أهمية متابعة تأثير هذه التطورات على الاستقرار المالي.