The Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned of a rapid deterioration in global commercial oil inventory levels, emphasizing that they are now only sufficient for a few weeks, amid current geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iranian war and the closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz for maritime navigation and global energy supplies.



Compensating for the Severe Shortage



Birol explained during the G7 meeting held in the French capital, Paris, that the step to draw from strategic oil reserves has successfully pumped about 2.5 million barrels per day into global markets to compensate for the severe shortage. However, he stressed at the same time that these strategic stocks are limited and will not last forever.



In the context of his analysis of market realities, the agency's head pointed out a clear gap in estimating and assessing the current situation between the actual oil market, which is experiencing a real supply shortage, and the futures markets, which may not accurately reflect the seriousness and depth of the current crisis.