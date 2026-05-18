حذر المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول من تدهور متسارع في مستويات مخزونات النفط التجارية العالمية، مؤكداً أنها لم تعد تكفي سوى لأسابيع معدودة، وذلك في ظل التوترات الجيوسياسية الراهنة الناجمة عن الحرب الإيرانية وإغلاق مضيق هرمز الحيوي لحركة الملاحة وإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.

تعويض النقص الحاد


وأوضح بيرول، خلال اجتماع مجموعة السبع المنعقد في العاصمة الفرنسية باريس، أن خطوة السحب من احتياطيات النفط الإستراتيجية نجحت في ضخ نحو 2.5 مليون برميل يومياً إلى الأسواق العالمية لتعويض النقص الحاد، إلا أنه شدد في الوقت ذاته على أن هذه المخزونات الإستراتيجية محدودة ولن تستمر إلى الأبد.
وفي سياق تحليله لواقع الأسواق، أشار رئيس الوكالة إلى وجود فجوة واضحة في تقدير وتقييم الوضع الحالي بين سوق النفط الفعلي الذي يشهد شحاً حقيقياً في الإمدادات، وبين أسواق العقود الآجلة التي قد لا تعكس بدقة خطورة الأزمة الراهنة وعمقها.