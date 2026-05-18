The head of the Meteorological Center, Dr. Ayman Ghulam, announced the expected weather conditions in Mecca and the holy sites during the Hajj season. He indicated that the weather from the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah until the Day of Tarwiyah will be hot to very hot, with clear to partially cloudy skies, amidst expectations of active surface winds that stir up dust and sand, especially during daytime hours. The maximum temperatures during this period are expected to range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will range between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 10% to 40%. He noted that the wind direction will generally be from the southwest to the northwest, with speeds ranging between 15 to 40 km/h.

According to Dr. Ghulam during his inspection tour today (Monday) to assess the readiness of the center's operations in Mecca and the holy sites, he confirmed the preparedness for this year's Hajj season through a comprehensive operational system utilizing modern technologies and qualified national personnel, in support of the relevant authorities serving the guests of Allah, and achieving the highest levels of accuracy in monitoring and analyzing weather phenomena.

He added that on the Day of Arafah until the 13th of Dhul-Hijjah, the weather will be hot, with clear to partially cloudy skies, and the expectations of active surface winds stirring up dust and sand will continue, particularly during the daytime. The maximum temperatures are expected to range between 42 and 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures will range between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from 15% to 55%.

The head of the Meteorological Center added that during this period, the winds will generally be from the northwest at speeds ranging between 20 to 50 km/h, with the possibility of thunderstorm clouds forming over the highlands of Taif, which may extend their effects to the holy sites, accompanied by active surface winds stirring up dust and sand due to downdrafts.