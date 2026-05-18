أعلن رئيس مركز الأرصاد الدكتور أيمن غلام حالة الطقس المتوقعة في مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة في موسم الحج، وبين أن الأجواء الممتدة من غرة ذي الحجة حتى يوم التروية ستكون حارة إلى شديدة الحرارة مع سماء صحو إلى غائمة جزئياً، وسط توقعات بنشاط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، لاسيما خلال ساعات النهار. وتتراوح درجات الحرارة العظمى في هذه الفترة ما بين 44 و47 درجة مئوية، بينما تسجل الصغرى ما بين 28 و31 درجة مئوية، مع نسبة رطوبة تراوح بين 10% و40%، مشيراً إلى أن حركة الرياح ستكون بوجه عام جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية، وبسرعة تتراوح بين 15 إلى 40 كم/ساعة.

وطبقاً للدكتور غلام خلال جولته التفقدية اليوم( الاثنين ) للوقوف على جاهزية أعمال المركز في مكة والمشاعر مؤكدا الاستعداد لموسم حج هذا العام عبر منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة من التقنيات الحديثة والكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة، دعمًا للجهات المعنية بخدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتحقيقًا لأعلى مستويات الدقة في مراقبة وتحليل الظواهر الجوية،

واضاف ان يوم عرفة حتى الـ13 من ذي الحجة ستكون الأجواء فيه حارة، والسماء صحواً إلى غائمة جزئياً، مع استمرار التوقعات بنشاط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار، خصوصاً في فترات النهار. ومن المتوقع أن تتراوح درجات الحرارة العظمى ما بين 42 و44 درجة مئوية، والصغرى ما بين 26 و29 درجة مئوية، وبنسبة رطوبة تتراوح بين 15% و55%.

وأضاف رئيس مركز الأرصاد أن الرياح في هذه الفترة ستكون بوجه عام شمالية غربية بسرعة تتراوح بين 20 إلى 50 كم/ساعة، مع عدم استبعاد تكوّن السحب الرعدية على مرتفعات محافظة الطائف، التي قد يمتد تأثيرها إلى المشاعر المقدسة، مصحوبة بنشاط للرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار نتيجة التيارات الهابطة.